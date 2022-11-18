Read full article on original website
Illinois' Brad Underwood in a 'good place' after Virginia rallies past Illini late
Illinois coach Brad Underwood is fiery and ultra-competitive. But even after the Illini wasted a late, two-point lead and fell to No. 16 Virginia, 70-61 on Sunday, Underwood was not ready to burn everything to the ground. A new-look Illinois team came to Las Vegas with a ton of questions. Underwood will hop on a plane back to Illinois armed with a whole lot of answers.
THANK YOU: It's Free Day For Arizona Fans At WildcatAuthority!
On this Thanksgiving week of 2022, the crew here at WildcatAuthority has so much to be thankful for. And it starts with the greatest fan base in the nation, who has helped our site thrive and grow even with all of the challenges of the last couple of years. How...
