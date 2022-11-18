Read full article on original website
What Happened? Popular Hudson Valley Farm Stand Reduced To Rubble
It was a strange sight on Route 9W in Newburgh, NY this morning. Or rather, it was strange what you couldn't see. One of the most popular farm markets in the Hudson Valley that had been in business for over 50 years was reduced to rubble. Famed Farm Market Closes...
Staten Island Ranking at Number 6 Among Wealthiest Counties In New York
Research by SmartAsset.com found that residents of Staten Island are among the wealthiest in New York State. The amount of investment income generated, local per capita income, and median home value was examined for each county in New York.
These are the 10 most expensive zip codes in N.J.
Alpine lost its spot as New Jersey’s most expensive zip code after a six year reign. The Bergen County town, with a median sales price of $2.18 million, was unseated by Monmouth County’s Deal, which has had a median sales price of $2.3 million in 2022, according to real estate data company Property Shark.
Bow Bridge in Central Park, New York City (with Map & Photos)
This is one of the most romantic bridges in the United States. It is located in Central Park, and is a favorite for romantic comedy movies that are set in New York City. Its architecture and the place where it is located make it one of the favorites to display on screens. It was the scene of spiderman 3, café society, you have an email, among others.
Latimer says Westchester County bucked trends during midterms
It is a time of transition in New York’s lower Hudson Valley. Although New York Governor Kathy Hochul won a full term on Election Day, Democrats elsewhere suffered defeats that may have cost them control of the House of Representatives. Democrat Sean Patrick Maloney fell to Republican Assemblyman Mike Lawler in the new 17th district. And Republicans also made gains in the state Senate. Joining me now is Westchester County Executive George Latimer, who has served in both houses of the state legislature. Thank you for being with me.
The Haunting Legend of Buckout Road North of New York City
We're all looking for a scare this time of year. Why not hop in the car for a quick road trip to Westchester County in New York's Hudson Valley that will leave you in a cold sweat? Sounds fun right?. The Hauntings of Buckout Road in Harrison, New York. While...
‘Historic Investment’ Turns New York Airport Into ‘World-Class Gateway’
An $18 billion investment should turn a New York airport into a "world-class global gateway." On Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced construction for a "new, world-class Terminal 6 at JFK International Airport." World-Class Terminal Coming to New York Airport. Construction is slated for early 2023 because financial investments were approved....
Is This Town in the Hudson Valley One of the Safest in the Country?
Safety is an important issue when picking the town to potentially settle down in. You could be in relatively safe location on your own street, though a few blocks over could be a crime-ridden spot where you don't want to be caught late at night. Maybe you think about getting...
Why is New York State Pausing Retail Cannabis Applications?
Anyone who is following cannabis sales (legal sales) in New York State knows that things are getting closer by the day as to when there will be legal sales taking place in the state. So, why is there another hold up in the entire process?. Well, because of a lawsuit....
Can You Legally Mail Someone Ammunition in New York State?
Ever think about doing something like mailing ammunition? Not sure if you ever woke up and thought to yourself, hmm, let's mail our buddy some ammo today. Can you, do it? Well, you probably can go ahead and mail ammo to someone, is it legal?. Is it legal? What does...
According to This List, This is Some of the Best Beer in the Hudson Valley
Craft beer has exploded in popularity over the past decade, not only in New York, but the rest of the country. In 2020, craft beer accounted for almost a quarter of the country's retail beer market, according to Stacker. World Population Review says that there are over 8,000 breweries across the country. New York state currently has the third most amount of breweries with 423 total breweries.
Asian supermarket opens in the former Excelsior Grand. The inaugural weekend causes traffic jam in New Dorp.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New HL Supermarket opened for its inaugural weekend just days before Thanksgiving. The sprawling grocery store at 2380 Hylan Blvd. features an inventory of produce, fish, meat, sundries and items particular to Chinese cooking. Shoppers packed aisles of the store, former home to the Excelsior...
Literal Dumpster Fire Cost a New York Man Thousands
There's plenty of metaphorical dumpster fires in New York: traffic after a fender-bender on the Newburgh Beacon Bridge, the crowds of leaf-peeping tourists each fall, or when your uncle decides to ask everybody who they voted for over Thanksgiving dinner. Finally, we can add a real one to the list.
Primark Expands in U.S., Opening 3 NYC Locations
Primark is opening three new locations in New York City. The first store opened Nov. 17 and the two others will open in December. The Dublin-based fast-fashion retailer is poised to open 60 stores in the U.S. by 2026. Primark is poised to continue its expansion in the U.S. and...
Cheap All-You-Can-Fly Pass Now Offered At Many New York Airports
Empire State residents can now fly out of many New York airports across the country and internationally as many times as they want for a cheap price. Frontier Airlines announced its new all-you-can-fly GoWild! Pass™ will also include international destinations. All-you-can-fly Pass Now Available In The Hudson Valley. The...
Predator Stalks from Treetop in Lagrangeville, New York
I used to think that spiders were the scariest thing that could jump down on me from a tree. For rabbits and other small game, I guess this is considered death from above. Usually, we see birds of prey on top of trees looking for food. These animals will use their spectacular vision to hunt for small rodents. It turns out that birds aren't the only ones who search for future food from the top of high trees.
New York DOT Needs 400 Plow Truck Drivers Immediately
I don't know about you but I sure hope they fill all of these positions very soon. New York needs drivers to help move snow this winter. Yesterday the Hudson Valley region was hit with some light snow and it didn't take long for the roads to get slick. Winter road conditions can be extremely dangerous to daily drivers.
Marijuana Dispensaries Near You: First NY Pot Retail Licenses Go Out Next Week
New York state is expected to dole out the first marijuana licenses to retailers next week, the latest step in an arduous process steeped in legal red tape but one that moves the Empire State closer to capitalizing on the economic potential that other states have reaped from recreational pot sales in recent years.
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 Monthly
For a year and a half, 2,400 New York artists will receive $1,000 monthly. A total of $43.2 million is available for distribution. Creatives Rebuild New York (CRNY) is offering this money through the guaranteed income program. (source)
Upstate New York Ski Resorts Announce Opening Dates
Ski resorts across New York State are opening sooner than expected. If you wanted to ski this weekend, even today, you are in luck!. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the start of the 2022-23 Alpine and Nordic skiing seasons in New York State. Ski Season Starts In New York State. Hochul...
Comments / 2