Windham Southeast School District Finance Committee Meeting Agenda
Https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81826873103?pwd=WnR4cW5TT09jVTc4bmJacS9Ic0k0dz09. Members: Shaun Murphy – Chairperson, Anne Beekman Michelle Luetjen Green, Tim Maciel. 2. Budget Development: Review 1st draft of FY24 WSESD – Elementary Grade level budget proposal. 3. Recommendation to Board to Approve Warrants and Payrolls. 4. Other. Meeting is scheduled to adjourn 6:30pm. Cc.SM, 11/17/22.
WSESU Board Meeting Agenda and Minutes
The Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and. Time: Nov 30, 2022 06:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada) Join Zoom Meeting. https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89326494059?pwd=cTVwWFMzZXBmYW52RVhsZnZtZ0NQQT09. Meeting ID: 893 2649 4059. Passcode: UWC7m6. One tap mobile. +13052241968,,89326494059#,,,,*090238# US.
BCTV Schedules – Week of November 21, 2022
BCTV Channel 1079 schedule for the week of 11/21/22. 6:05 am Couch Potatoe Productions – More Tunbridge Worlds Fair 2022. 6:55 am Brattleboro Literary Festival – David Sipress & Tad Friend. 8:00 am Democracy Now! – Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast. 9:00 am Brattleboro Literary Festival – Joshua...
Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu Nov. 21 to Nov. 25
THE BRATTLEBORO SENIOR CENTER IS NOW SERVING CONGRAGATE MEALS. PLEASE CALL (802)257-1236 AND RESERVE A SPACE FOR A SITDOWN LUNCH MONDAY THRU FRIDAY. TAKE OUT MEALS CAN BE ARRANGED BY CALLING 257-1236 BEFORE 9 AND MUST BE PICKED UP BY 11 AM.
