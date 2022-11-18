Read full article on original website
Images of the Orion Constellation tell a tale of death and dust
The Orion Nebula, housed within the Orion constellation, is a hubbub of stars being birthed, living, and dying. Now, NASA has combined images from three different telescopes, and they tell quite the story. As you peer into the images, you can see the voids left behind by massive, unseen stars, as well as hot spots where newer stars are currently forming.
Tradies' unprecedented action over deadly material found in thousands of trendy Aussie kitchens that's left a young dad trying to hold on for his kids and a mum struggling to breathe
The Australian construction union is instructing workers to down tools if engineered stone benchtops used in kitchens are not banned by the federal government. The stone benches, when cut or polished, send out a particularly potent type of dust that contains tiny silica crystals that can be inhaled. The benches...
