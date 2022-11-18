Read full article on original website
Free Thanksgiving dinner options decrease with changing times
Sit-down meals open to all are giving way to limited takeout service for people most in need in such Vermont communities as Burlington, Montpelier and Brattleboro. Read the story on VTDigger here: Free Thanksgiving dinner options decrease with changing times.
ibrattleboro.com
Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu Nov. 21 to Nov. 25
THE BRATTLEBORO SENIOR CENTER IS NOW SERVING CONGRAGATE MEALS. PLEASE CALL (802)257-1236 AND RESERVE A SPACE FOR A SITDOWN LUNCH MONDAY THRU FRIDAY. TAKE OUT MEALS CAN BE ARRANGED BY CALLING 257-1236 BEFORE 9 AND MUST BE PICKED UP BY 11 AM.
Power in Warwick restored
West Orange Road in Orange will be closed between Moss Brook Road and Rte 78 for an extended period of time on Sunday.
Back-to-back fires in Windsor County draw more than a dozen departments; 1 person dead
A fire in a storage shed on Park Street proved fatal in Springfield on Sunday. Many of the firefighters who responded later battled a blaze on Route 103 in Chester, where a house was destroyed. Read the story on VTDigger here: Back-to-back fires in Windsor County draw more than a dozen departments; 1 person dead .
Where to eat Thanksgiving dinner in Massachusetts
22News has compiled a list of several restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving.
Search underway for hiker in New Hampshire
FRANCONIA, N.H. — Crews were searching Monday for a missing hiker in northern New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo, 19, of Westford, Massachusetts, was dropped off Sunday morning at a Franconia Notch State Park campground, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said. Her hiking route included Mount Lafayette, Haystack, and Flume.
WCVB
Monday, November 21: Main Streets and Back Roads of Cheshire County, N.H.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight Ted Reinstein brings us the inspiring story of a man who came back from the brink of addiction to summit Monadnock 17 times - in 24 hours! Ted spends time exploring a reclaimed theater, along with famed Lindy’s Diner and a new international market in the county’s only city, Keene. Ted also visits Harrisville, a historic mill village still churning out fine textiles.
ibrattleboro.com
BCTV Schedules – Week of November 21, 2022
BCTV Channel 1079 schedule for the week of 11/21/22. 6:05 am Couch Potatoe Productions – More Tunbridge Worlds Fair 2022. 6:55 am Brattleboro Literary Festival – David Sipress & Tad Friend. 8:00 am Democracy Now! – Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast. 9:00 am Brattleboro Literary Festival – Joshua...
WMUR.com
1 dead after fire at storage unit building in Vermont; New Hampshire firefighters respond to scene
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — One person is dead after a fire broke out at a storage unit building in Springfield on Sunday night. The Springfield Fire Department told our sister station WPTZ that the structure was engulfed in flames when they arrived around 7 p.m., and, that there were "dramatic" explosions going off, possibly due to propane tanks being stored in other units.
This Abandoned Massachusetts Neighborhood has Been Turned into a Gorgeous Park
Massachusetts is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned neighborhood in Berkshire County near the borders of New York and Vermont. This once lively community was almost completely destroyed a decade ago. Keep reading to learn more.
VSP: Vermonters smash house window, make threats
A West Rutland duo was cited to court on Friday. Police say, Joshua Whittemore, 39, and Todd Popovich, 41, tried to break into a home on Main Street at about 5:45 p.m.
franklincountynow.com
I-91 On Ramp From Rt. 2 Westbound Closed Monday
(Greenfield, MA) The on-ramp to Interstate 91 southbound from Route 2 westbound will be closed this morning, Monday, November 21st, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A detour is in place to direct drivers to take I-91 north to Exit 50 in Bernardston, then to Route 10 southbound where they can merge onto I-91 south. MassDOT will be working on the closed on-ramp, weather permitting.
Battle of the Badges Holyoke 2022 winner
The Holyoke Police Department has some bragging rights after winning Battle of the Badges 2022. Police Chief David Pratt battled Fire Chief John Kadlewicz, each making their favorite burger and trying to out sell the other at Marcotte Ford in Holyoke.
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester priest to be honored for long and loyal service, installation ceremony set for Dec. 6
MANCHESTER, NH – The Most Reverend Peter A. Libasci, Bishop of Manchester, recently announced that His Holiness Pope Francis has elevated a priest of the Diocese of Manchester to Chaplain to His Holiness: Reverend Monsignor Marc R. Montminy. “I know that these honors are humbly but joyfully received by...
ibrattleboro.com
Windham Southeast School District Finance Committee Meeting Agenda
Https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81826873103?pwd=WnR4cW5TT09jVTc4bmJacS9Ic0k0dz09. Members: Shaun Murphy – Chairperson, Anne Beekman Michelle Luetjen Green, Tim Maciel. 2. Budget Development: Review 1st draft of FY24 WSESD – Elementary Grade level budget proposal. 3. Recommendation to Board to Approve Warrants and Payrolls. 4. Other. Meeting is scheduled to adjourn 6:30pm. Cc.SM, 11/17/22.
Westfield Police still searching for Robert Tesini
Information about where Tesini was last seen has been updated by Westfield Police who are still looking for him.
nbcboston.com
Did You Know Massachusetts Is Home to One of the Best Donut Shops in US?
If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
ibrattleboro.com
WSESU Board Meeting Agenda and Minutes
The Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and. Time: Nov 30, 2022 06:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada) Join Zoom Meeting. https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89326494059?pwd=cTVwWFMzZXBmYW52RVhsZnZtZ0NQQT09. Meeting ID: 893 2649 4059. Passcode: UWC7m6. One tap mobile. +13052241968,,89326494059#,,,,*090238# US.
manchesterinklink.com
State overturns denied variance for 81-unit development in Hooksett
CONCORD, N.H. – Earlier this week, the State of New Hampshire Housing Appeals Board overturned a denied variance request for an 81-unit apartment building in Hooksett. The property, located at 2 College Park Dr., contains a 100,000 square foot structure once used by Cigna for office space. Chelmsford Hooksett Properties LLC proposed to renovate and convert the existing building into market-rate residential apartments, which is not allowed in the town’s mixed-use district.
Plan would convert defunct White River Junction hotel to affordable apartments
New zoning changes in Hartford are facilitating a proposal to convert a defunct hotel off Route 5 into affordable housing for people with middle to low incomes. Read the story on VTDigger here: Plan would convert defunct White River Junction hotel to affordable apartments.
