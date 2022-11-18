ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brattleboro, VT

ibrattleboro.com

Brattleboro Senior Meals Menu Nov. 21 to Nov. 25

THE BRATTLEBORO SENIOR CENTER IS NOW SERVING CONGRAGATE MEALS. PLEASE CALL (802)257-1236 AND RESERVE A SPACE FOR A SITDOWN LUNCH MONDAY THRU FRIDAY. TAKE OUT MEALS CAN BE ARRANGED BY CALLING 257-1236 BEFORE 9 AND MUST BE PICKED UP BY 11 AM.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
NEWS CENTER Maine

Search underway for hiker in New Hampshire

FRANCONIA, N.H. — Crews were searching Monday for a missing hiker in northern New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo, 19, of Westford, Massachusetts, was dropped off Sunday morning at a Franconia Notch State Park campground, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said. Her hiking route included Mount Lafayette, Haystack, and Flume.
WESTFORD, MA
WCVB

Monday, November 21: Main Streets and Back Roads of Cheshire County, N.H.

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight Ted Reinstein brings us the inspiring story of a man who came back from the brink of addiction to summit Monadnock 17 times - in 24 hours! Ted spends time exploring a reclaimed theater, along with famed Lindy’s Diner and a new international market in the county’s only city, Keene. Ted also visits Harrisville, a historic mill village still churning out fine textiles.
CHESHIRE COUNTY, NH
ibrattleboro.com

BCTV Schedules – Week of November 21, 2022

BCTV Channel 1079 schedule for the week of 11/21/22. 6:05 am Couch Potatoe Productions – More Tunbridge Worlds Fair 2022. 6:55 am Brattleboro Literary Festival – David Sipress & Tad Friend. 8:00 am Democracy Now! – Democracy Now! Daily Broadcast. 9:00 am Brattleboro Literary Festival – Joshua...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WMUR.com

1 dead after fire at storage unit building in Vermont; New Hampshire firefighters respond to scene

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — One person is dead after a fire broke out at a storage unit building in Springfield on Sunday night. The Springfield Fire Department told our sister station WPTZ that the structure was engulfed in flames when they arrived around 7 p.m., and, that there were "dramatic" explosions going off, possibly due to propane tanks being stored in other units.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Massachusetts Neighborhood has Been Turned into a Gorgeous Park

Massachusetts is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned neighborhood in Berkshire County near the borders of New York and Vermont. This once lively community was almost completely destroyed a decade ago. Keep reading to learn more.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
franklincountynow.com

I-91 On Ramp From Rt. 2 Westbound Closed Monday

(Greenfield, MA) The on-ramp to Interstate 91 southbound from Route 2 westbound will be closed this morning, Monday, November 21st, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A detour is in place to direct drivers to take I-91 north to Exit 50 in Bernardston, then to Route 10 southbound where they can merge onto I-91 south. MassDOT will be working on the closed on-ramp, weather permitting.
GREENFIELD, MA
WWLP

Battle of the Badges Holyoke 2022 winner

The Holyoke Police Department has some bragging rights after winning Battle of the Badges 2022. Police Chief David Pratt battled Fire Chief John Kadlewicz, each making their favorite burger and trying to out sell the other at Marcotte Ford in Holyoke.
HOLYOKE, MA
ibrattleboro.com

Windham Southeast School District Finance Committee Meeting Agenda

Https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81826873103?pwd=WnR4cW5TT09jVTc4bmJacS9Ic0k0dz09. Members: Shaun Murphy – Chairperson, Anne Beekman Michelle Luetjen Green, Tim Maciel. 2. Budget Development: Review 1st draft of FY24 WSESD – Elementary Grade level budget proposal. 3. Recommendation to Board to Approve Warrants and Payrolls. 4. Other. Meeting is scheduled to adjourn 6:30pm. Cc.SM, 11/17/22.
WINDHAM, VT
nbcboston.com

Did You Know Massachusetts Is Home to One of the Best Donut Shops in US?

If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ibrattleboro.com

WSESU Board Meeting Agenda and Minutes

The Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and. Time: Nov 30, 2022 06:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada) Join Zoom Meeting. https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89326494059?pwd=cTVwWFMzZXBmYW52RVhsZnZtZ0NQQT09. Meeting ID: 893 2649 4059. Passcode: UWC7m6. One tap mobile. +13052241968,,89326494059#,,,,*090238# US.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
manchesterinklink.com

State overturns denied variance for 81-unit development in Hooksett

CONCORD, N.H. – Earlier this week, the State of New Hampshire Housing Appeals Board overturned a denied variance request for an 81-unit apartment building in Hooksett. The property, located at 2 College Park Dr., contains a 100,000 square foot structure once used by Cigna for office space. Chelmsford Hooksett Properties LLC proposed to renovate and convert the existing building into market-rate residential apartments, which is not allowed in the town’s mixed-use district.
HOOKSETT, NH

