Read full article on original website
Related
Samsung Galaxy users just got a brilliant free upgrade
Users of Samsung's Android phones can utilise a brilliant iPhone feature
I’m a tech expert – never ignore these Android ‘red flags’ or it could cost you
DON'T ignore the "red flags" that could save you from an Android cyber-catastrophe. Cyber-experts have revealed warning signs that Android phone owners need to be aware of when downloading apps. You might think it's safe to get apps from the Google Play store. But dodgy apps often make their way...
knowtechie.com
DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android
DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.
Here's every Samsung phone, tablet, and wearable that will get four years of Android updates
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The lack of long-term OS and security support has long been a stick to beat Android-based mobile devices with. But there are encouraging signs of change on the horizon, and in early 2022 Samsung made a commitment for a far longer lifespan of updates for its phones, tablets, foldables, and wearables.
Google Maps rolls out new features: Here's what to know
Google has announced new Google Maps features ahead of the holiday season. The search engine giant promoted the releases, including an accessibility function.
You’re using Google Maps wrong – all the hidden iPhone features you need to know
RECKON you're a Google Maps pro? There might be a few tricks that you've missed. Here are five tips to instantly upgrade your Google Maps game on iPhone. You can long-press on the Google Maps app to gain quick access to several tricks. It's thanks to an Apple feature called...
How to recover deleted photos from the Android gallery without backup
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Accidentally deleting photos or losing access to precious memories can lead to an unpleasant experience on your Android phone. Most gallery apps, including Google Photos, come with a Recycle Bin or Trash to recover your deleted photos in a single tap. You aren’t completely out of luck when you can’t find your favorite images or videos in the trash. You can easily recover deleted photos from your Android gallery using iMobie DroidKit.
Android Authority
How to delete your search history on Android
Clearing your search history on Android has never been easier. If you are an Android user, deleting your search history is very simple. Furthered by the fact that Google owns and develops Android, the company makes it very easy to access your past search information and clear it. Let’s go over how to delete your search history on Android.
Google Maps just got a big 'Live View' AR upgrade — starting with these cities
Google Maps is rolling out new features including a ‘Live View’ AR feature for some cities and a new search feature for EV charging stations.
Business Insider
How to update or fix Google Play Services on your Android, and keep all your apps running correctly
To update Google Play Services on your Android device, head to the "Apps & Notifications" menu in your settings. Google Play Services let your Android apps connect to the internet and communicate with Google. Updating Google Play Services can fix app issues, and help your Android device run faster. If...
Google already showed us what will replace the iPhone and Androids
When Google decided to acquire Android and enter the mobile industry, it didn’t do it to become a renowned smartphone maker. More than a decade later, Google’s Pixel strategy felt like an afterthought. At least until the Pixel 6 series arrived. Google just wanted a platform where people would continue to use its Google Search-based products once they leave computers behind in favor of smartphones. Google might be doing the same thing right now, as it already knows what product will replace the iPhone and Pixel: AR glasses.
As Amazon's Alexa unit faces layoffs, insiders describe a department in crisis
Amazon's Alexa department is facing major layoffs. Current and former employees told Insider it's a division in crisis.
makeuseof.com
This New Google Maps Feature Guides You to the Fastest EV Charging Points
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The world's most popular navigation app, Google Maps, will now show you the fastest EV charging stations in your local area. The move comes on the back of Google adding fuel-efficient route planning to the navigation tool in early 2022.
techaiapp.com
7 Tips to Boost Your Android Phone’s Performance
If your phone’s performance starts to get noticeably slow, your patience will definitely get tested. It could get quite irritating when your phone takes forever to load apps or even unlock when you type in your password. Here are some tips to boost your phone’s performance. 1. Uninstall...
makeuseof.com
Always On Display Not Working on Your Samsung Device? Here's How to Fix It
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. There's no denying that Samsung's Always On Display is great. It lets you stay up to date on your notifications without having to turn on your screen every time.
makeuseof.com
Why Is the PS VR2 So Expensive?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Many Sony fans have been waiting for the highly anticipated PS VR2—and the wait is finally over. Sony finally released the PS VR 2, giving a release date and pricing, but the news isn't what many hoped it to be.
Best Windows 10 VPN for PC in 2022
We've tested every Windows 10 VPN for PC worth its salt, and here we round up the very best. If you need a VPN for Windows, look no further.
How to hide your home from Google Maps
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. If you've encountered a Street View car in real life, there's a chance you made a silly face while it drove past you, hoping you'll be featured on Google Maps. Or maybe you turned away from it and tried to avoid it completely. Depending on how much you value your privacy, you may be uncomfortable with people being able to recognize you while using Street View, even if your face is blurred. The same might apply to your house being publicly visible on the web, as Google's cars automatically take pictures to feed its service.
makeuseof.com
How to Hide Sensitive Info Before Sharing a Photo on Android
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Your phone comes with the convenience of being able to share images with friends and family on a whim. However, you might accidentally expose some sensitive or private information that may compromise your privacy and security, especially on social media.
makeuseof.com
How to Access Your Linux Devices From Anywhere With NordVPN Meshnet
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Ever wondered how to easily access your Local Area Network (LAN) devices from anywhere securely?. Meshnet is a NordVPN service that allows you to connect to...
Comments / 0