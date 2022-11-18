ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

CBS Baltimore

The Christmas Village kicks off a series of winter festivities at Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE -- The Christmas Village in Baltimore offered visitors a preview of festivities to come this weekend.The weekend sneak peek included an illumination ceremony to celebrate the lighting of the Inner Harbor Christmas Tree.The tree lighting kicked off at 4:30 p.m.Mayor Brandon Scott, City Councilman Eric Costello, and Thomas Bauer, the CEO of Christmas Village, attended the event.The Girl Scouts of Central Maryland put on a performance for them and other visitors.The Christmas Village hosts an indoor and outdoor German Christmas Market.This is the village's ninth season at the West Shore Park at Inner Harbor."Overall, it takes dozens and dozens...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Ravens fan club gives free Thanksgiving groceries to Baltimore families

BALTIMORE -- Ravens fans gave back to the Baltimore community by packing up and delivering hundreds of meals to deserving families on Saturday.It's an annual tradition that not only helps tackle food insecurity but makes volunteers happy to lend a hand to families during these tough economic times. Rising with the morning sun, dozens of volunteers with Ravens Roost 50 layered up in purple attire to pack Thanksgiving groceries for 400 families across Baltimore.Eight pallets of cans and produce were delivered by Shoppers Food to kick off the assembly line.The supermarket chain also donated $4,000 to support the endeavor. All the Thanksgiving...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Stress-Free Shopping at the Harbor East Holiday Haul!

Kick off your holiday shopping in Harbor East without any of the stress of the crowds! Enjoy festive live music, visits from Santa, lite bites and seasonal drinks from James Joyce Irish Pub, giveaways, and of course, holiday sales!. Free parking available with RSVP, first 100 guests to check in...
WOLB 1010AM

Here’s A List Of Restaurants Open On Thanksgiving Day In The Greater Baltimore Area

Thanksgiving is fast approaching and for all my last-minute planners, time is running out. If you’re skipping the traditional family meal, want to start a new tradition, or just want to switch things up to save a few coins, Baltimore has plenty of options to choose from! Below are places open on Thanksgiving Day in […] The post Here’s A List Of Restaurants Open On Thanksgiving Day In The Greater Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
whatsupmag.com

Homemade, Fresh & Original at Miss Shirley’s Café

Miss Shirley’s Café in Annapolis distinguishes itself from other restaurants with its high-quality breakfast and brunch offerings. Count shrimp and grits, called Get Your Grits On, among customer favorites. So is Chicken ’N Cheddar Green Onion Waffles. “There are not many breakfast, brunch, and lunch places in...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Net

Charles County Actress Naysa Young Shines In Professional Debut

WHITE PLAINS, Md. – Charles County resident Naysa Young remembers watching theatrical productions in middle school with stars in her eyes and a dream in her heart. Something about the way that the elaborate sets, blocking, makeup, and costumes all came together enthralled her. Her only deterrent from pursuing...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore’s Myrtis Bedolla is first Black woman-owned art gallery owner to participate in Venice Biennale exhibition

One of the longest-running cultural exhibition festivals in the world, The Venice Biennale (La Biennale di Venezia) is showcasing Baltimore art gallery Galerie Myrtis. The local gallery, which was founded by Myrtis Bedolla, is the first Black woman-owned gallery invited to participate in the Venice Biennale-affiliated exhibition, “Personal Structures: Time, Space, and Existence.”
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Vocarro's pastry shop in Little Italy broken into, robbed early Friday

BALTIMORE- Voccaro's, a pastry shop in Baltimore's Little Italy, was broken into early Friday, police confirmed.The robbery happened around 3:50 a.m. in the 200 block of Albemarle Street.Police said four male suspects in dark clothing threw a rock through the glass door, went inside and stole an unknown amount of property.No arrests have been made, according to police.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

4 men burglarize popular Italian pastry shop Vaccaro's in Baltimore

Four men burglarized a popular Italian pastry shop in Baltimore's Little Italy neighborhood. City police told 11 News four men wearing dark clothing threw a rock through the front door of Vaccaro's on Albemarle Street around 3:49 a.m. Friday. Once inside, the burglars grabbed an unknown amount of property before...
BALTIMORE, MD
realtormarney.com

Hunt Valley Towne Centre Tree Lighting 2022

The Hunt Valley Towne Centre tree lighting 2022 will be on Friday, November 25th at 5:45pm. There will be hot chocolate to enjoy while listening to live musical performances from Jemicy School and F.P. Dickens Carolers. There will also be a special message from Santa (more on their facebook event page.)
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
lbmjournal.com

ABC Supply opens location in Havre de Grace, Maryland

BELOIT, Wis. — ABC Supply Co., Inc., has opened a new location in Havre de Grace, Maryland. Ethan Lear will manage the branch. Lear joined ABC Supply’s Baltimore location in 2020 as an inside sales associate and completed the company’s Branch Management Training Program in 2022. Prior to ABC Supply, he served as branch manager for a materials distributor in Virginia.
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Winter chill arrives for the weekend

BALTIMORE-- Some of the first snowflakes of the season fell northwest of Baltimore Friday evening with reports of a quick, light dusting in Westminster. A chilly rain fell in Baltimore City as a cold front moved through the area. Temperatures fall overnight and we will struggle to break 40 degrees on Sunday. Factoring in breezy conditions this weekend, the extra layers will be needed both during the day and at night. The colder air is hanging around and temperatures will continue to drop through the weekend, making it a bone-chillingly cold Ravens game on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.  Some relief from the cold arrives on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 50s. An early look at Thanksgiving looks cloudy with highs in the 40s.
BALTIMORE, MD

