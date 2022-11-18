The first Black-owned, Somali-owned car-detailing company in Lewiston opened this week at 409 Sabattus St. Black Diamond Detailing owners Abdirahman Saeed and Abdinur Mohamed cut the ribbon earlier this week with city officials and others. The two are recent graduates of Top Gun, a 12-week startup accelerator program run by...

LEWISTON, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO