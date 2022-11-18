In 2022, Nintendo Switch owners had a whole lot of reasons to celebrate. The system played host to a number of terrific games, and saw plenty of great accessories released, too. As is our yearly tradition, ComicBook.com has assembled a holiday release guide for the system, in order to help shoppers figure out the best gifts to give alongside the it. At this point, the Switch has been around for nearly six years, accumulating a massive number of games and extras that can be purchased. The goal of this list is to offer up some of the best items for both Switch newcomers, and those that have had the console for a while.

15 HOURS AGO