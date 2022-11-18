Read full article on original website
mainstreetmaury.com
Sewer concerns with Crossings development eased with new plan
Spring Hill planners raised concerns about sewer capacity and historical land in regards to the proposed development at The Crossings before favorably recommending the project to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen during its most recent meeting. Greg Gamble of Gamble Design addressed the concerns, along with Spring Hill Assistant...
Smoke alarms save family of four from house fire in Williamson County
A Williamson County family has smoke alarms to thank after the devices alerted them to a fire that sparked inside their home early Sunday morning.
8 displaced after faulty HVAC unit causes house fire in La Vergne
Eight people are displaced following a structure fire that occurred Sunday morning in La Vergne.
Flo’s Front Porch on hold indefinitely due to skyrocketing construction costs
Rising costs and high inflation have caused the indefinite hold for a passion project for the Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary, the organization has announced.
Contractor to begin milling, paving on several Hopkinsville streets Monday
Milling and paving of several streets will begin Monday, according to a press release from Dave Herndon, street superintendent for Hopkinsville Public Works. Seventh Street (portions maintained by the city) Carla Drive. Radford Street. “Operations will run weather permitting and until complete,” Herndon said in the release. “Motorists are encouraged...
Crime, panhandling hurting local businesses, Nashville-area store manager says: 'We're losing customers'
A business manager in a Nashville suburb told a local Fox affiliate that ongoing theft, harassment and panhandling have negatively impacted his establishment and the local economy.
clarksvillenow.com
CPD recommends ‘parking smart’ after recent vehicle burglaries
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – With the upcoming holiday season, the Clarksville Police Department is reminding motorists about the importance of “Parking Smart.”. CPD said they continue to receive reports of vehicle burglaries in residential areas, where individuals continue to “car hop,” searching for unlocked vehicles.
clarksvillenow.com
Christmas on the Cumberland returns to McGregor Park
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The banks of the Cumberland River will once again be lit with over 1 million dazzling lights as Christmas on the Cumberland, presented by Blue Cord Realty, returns to McGregor Park Riverwalk. The grand opening will be from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 22 at McGregor Park...
WSMV
How BNA travelers are dealing with airport parking and traffic
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Before travelers hit the road to catch that flight at BNA, they may need to double check all the things they’ll have to maneuver through before getting on the flight. That’s everything from airport traffic to parking. BNA officials said they don’t think the...
clarksvillenow.com
News in Clarksville: WWII history resurfaces, Foundry plans move, deadly shooting and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Amazon still committed to Clarksville despite recent national layoffs: Amazon recently announced it will be laying off 10,000 employees, leaving many to wonder what that means for the distribution center. READ MORE.
williamsonhomepage.com
Spring Hill Police seeking public's help in Nov. 6 hit and run
The Spring Hill Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run incident that damaged a fence on Nov. 6. According to an SHPD news release, at approximately 2:22 p.m., a silver BMW drove through a wooden fence in the area of Candlelite Drive and Port Royal Road before fleeing the scene.
wkdzradio.com
Construction Equipment And Tools Taken In Hopkinsville Theft
Construction equipment and tools were reported stolen on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say ceramic tiles, a socket set, and a marine battery were taken without the owner’s consent. They have a total value of $1,790. No arrest has been made but the report lists...
Environmental group sounds the alarm after a 'sewer fungus' is found in a creek
Near a spillway belonging to the White Bluff Wastewater Treatment Plant, you can see a white, stringy, hair-like substance. That bacteria can only form if the plant isn't treating the sewage properly.
19-year-old dies after early morning shooting, crash, fire in South Nashville parking lot
An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting -- which also led to a crash and a car fire -- in the parking lot of a South Nashville condo complex early Saturday morning.
westkentuckystar.com
Trigg Sheriff's Department recover possible stolen trailer
The Trigg County Sheriff's Department has seized a trailer that they believe is stolen. The trailer was recovered through an investigation on a separate theft case. They say that the VIN and data plate has been removed, but hope that the rightful owner will recognize this trailer. Anyone that has...
Person seriously injured after shooting in East Nashville
Members of the Metro Nashville Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in East Nashville early Sunday morning.
Kentucky Agriculture Development Board awards grant to Hopkinsville business
The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board on Friday approved a $3,750 grant to Hampton Premium Meats, Pembroke Road, Hopkinsville. The grant is to help pay for “consultation fees for a Global Food Safety Initiative audit, shelf-life consultation for ground beef, and consultation on smoked meats,” states a press release from the Department of Agriculture.
smokeybarn.com
RC Woman Beats The Odds After Midnight Fire, Are You Ready?
RC Woman Beats The Odds After Midnight Fire, Are You Ready?. PLEASANT VIEW TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Over the years, Smokey Barn News has interviewed many individuals after they experienced a fire in their home or business. Not one of them has ever said, “I knew it was coming.” If they did know “it was coming,” they would get up right now and check all their smoke detectors. Then they would make sure that their portable heaters are far from anything combustible. They would never overload the fuse box and never leave fire (candles, fireplaces and stoves) unattended.
WSMV
Clarksville police say propane gas leak caused food truck explosion
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville firefighters have now determined the cause of a food truck explosion that happened Friday night and said that it could have been prevented with one detector. According to officials, the explosion stemmed from a leak out of one of the propane tanks a gas detector...
clarksvillenow.com
County safety and risk director elected to serve as president of TN PRIMA
CLARKSVILLE, TN –Montgomery County Safety & Risk Director Jennifer Hood was elected by her Tennessee peers to serve as the next president of the Tennessee Public Risk Management Association (TN PRIMA). The announcement was made earlier this month at the annual TN PRIMA conference in Nashville. Hood has worked...
