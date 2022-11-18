ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

mainstreetmaury.com

Sewer concerns with Crossings development eased with new plan

Spring Hill planners raised concerns about sewer capacity and historical land in regards to the proposed development at The Crossings before favorably recommending the project to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen during its most recent meeting. Greg Gamble of Gamble Design addressed the concerns, along with Spring Hill Assistant...
SPRING HILL, TN
clarksvillenow.com

CPD recommends ‘parking smart’ after recent vehicle burglaries

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – With the upcoming holiday season, the Clarksville Police Department is reminding motorists about the importance of “Parking Smart.”. CPD said they continue to receive reports of vehicle burglaries in residential areas, where individuals continue to “car hop,” searching for unlocked vehicles.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Christmas on the Cumberland returns to McGregor Park

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The banks of the Cumberland River will once again be lit with over 1 million dazzling lights as Christmas on the Cumberland, presented by Blue Cord Realty, returns to McGregor Park Riverwalk. The grand opening will be from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 22 at McGregor Park...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

How BNA travelers are dealing with airport parking and traffic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Before travelers hit the road to catch that flight at BNA, they may need to double check all the things they’ll have to maneuver through before getting on the flight. That’s everything from airport traffic to parking. BNA officials said they don’t think the...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Spring Hill Police seeking public's help in Nov. 6 hit and run

The Spring Hill Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run incident that damaged a fence on Nov. 6. According to an SHPD news release, at approximately 2:22 p.m., a silver BMW drove through a wooden fence in the area of Candlelite Drive and Port Royal Road before fleeing the scene.
SPRING HILL, TN
wkdzradio.com

Construction Equipment And Tools Taken In Hopkinsville Theft

Construction equipment and tools were reported stolen on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say ceramic tiles, a socket set, and a marine battery were taken without the owner’s consent. They have a total value of $1,790. No arrest has been made but the report lists...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Trigg Sheriff's Department recover possible stolen trailer

The Trigg County Sheriff's Department has seized a trailer that they believe is stolen. The trailer was recovered through an investigation on a separate theft case. They say that the VIN and data plate has been removed, but hope that the rightful owner will recognize this trailer. Anyone that has...
smokeybarn.com

RC Woman Beats The Odds After Midnight Fire, Are You Ready?

RC Woman Beats The Odds After Midnight Fire, Are You Ready?. PLEASANT VIEW TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Over the years, Smokey Barn News has interviewed many individuals after they experienced a fire in their home or business. Not one of them has ever said, “I knew it was coming.” If they did know “it was coming,” they would get up right now and check all their smoke detectors. Then they would make sure that their portable heaters are far from anything combustible. They would never overload the fuse box and never leave fire (candles, fireplaces and stoves) unattended.
PLEASANT VIEW, TN
WSMV

Clarksville police say propane gas leak caused food truck explosion

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville firefighters have now determined the cause of a food truck explosion that happened Friday night and said that it could have been prevented with one detector. According to officials, the explosion stemmed from a leak out of one of the propane tanks a gas detector...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

