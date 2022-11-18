In a mass casualty incident, minutes can often make the difference between life and death. The DARPA Triage Challenge (DTC) aims to drive breakthrough innovations that will enable medical personnel to respond effectively to mass casualty incidents (MCIs) in complex military and civilian settings, when medical resources are limited relative to the need. Specifically, DARPA sees opportunity in the identification of physiological features of injury, or “signatures,” that can be captured by stand-off and non-invasive contact sensors to help medical responders perform scalable, timely, and accurate triage. Competitors will participate in a series of events to spur identification of physiological signatures and development of sensor technologies for use in complex MCI settings.

