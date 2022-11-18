Read full article on original website
Researchers At Stanford Have Developed An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Approach Called ‘MEND’ For Fast Model Editing At Scale
Large models have improved performance on a wide range of modern computer vision and, in particular, natural language processing problems. However, issuing patches to adjust model behavior after deployment is a significant challenge in deploying and maintaining such models. Because of the distributed nature of the model’s representations, when a neural network produces an undesirable output, making a localized update to correct its behavior for a single or small number of inputs is difficult. A large language model trained in 2019 might assign a higher probability to Theresa May than Boris Johnson when prompted. Who is the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom?
Essence
Howard University MBAs Are Landing Six Figure Salaries At A Fraction Of The Cost Of PWIs
Howard University MBA students pay nearly one-third the annual cost of MBA tuition across top PWIs and earn comparable first-year salaries. With graduates including Toni Morrison, Thurgood Marshall, Taraji P. Henson, and Vice President Kamala Harris, Howard University continues to produce some of the best and brightest in government, literature, politics, and the arts.
Stanford Daily
Humans as the keystone: An emerging approach to artificial intelligence
Artificial intelligence researchers and industry leaders explored what it means to center individuals, communities and society in areas like healthcare and hospitality during a Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI) conference on Tuesday. The human-in-the-loop model, unlike autonomous or semi-autonomous AI, is an AI approach that involves human feedback...
FEELM Max Wins Innovation and Sustainability Awards at UKVIA
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- FEELM, the flagship atomization technology platform belonging to SMOORE - the world’s largest vape manufacturer, has won Best Innovation in the Vaping Industry and Sustainable Vaping Award at the UKVIA Industry Forum. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005487/en/ FEELM won the UKVIA Best Innovation Award. (Photo: Business Wire)
Google Doodle honors groundbreaking scientist Marie Tharp
Pioneering geoscientist Marie Tharp is honored with a new interactive Google Doodle for her work mapping the ocean floor.
Phys.org
Drug discovery and development—in space
Carrying out scientific experiments in space allows scientists to study and make drugs without gravity, which can lead to surprising results that improve research back on Earth. According to a cover story in Chemical & Engineering News, more commercial entities are expanding offerings in low-Earth orbit, which could someday enable more common and affordable drug discovery and manufacture in space.
PV Tech
LONGi sets new world record efficiency for silicon solar cells
LONGi has announced that it has achieved a new world record efficiency of 26.81% for its HJT cells on full size silicon wafers in mass production, a figure certified by German institute ISFH. At a ceremony marking the milestone, Professor Martin Green of the University of New South Wales in...
ZDNet
Three tech trends on the verge of a breakthrough in 2023
Everyone thinks of tech as a fast-paced industry, and in many respects that's true. For sure, there's a region of the tech industry that's entirely populated with 'move-fast-and-break-things' types who race to create a minimum viable product and talk about things like 'NFT' and 'Web 3'. But there are also...
Researchers have developed robotic fingers that let you interact with insects
Entomophilous out there, ever wanted to cuddle a bug? Brush through the tiny wings of a dragonfly? Tickle insects? Researchers in Japan have created what you've always wanted - a soft micro-robotic finger that allows humans to directly interact with insects at previously inaccessible scales. Previously, we did have access...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Sprinto Launches Sprinto Ignite to Simplify Compliance and Fuel Growth for Tech Startups
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sprinto, the compliance automation platform of choice for fast-growing cloud companies, today announced the launch of Sprinto Ignite, its new program for fast-growing tech startups and SMBs that provides access to Sprinto’s enterprise-grade compliance automation platform and compliance advice at a disruptive, a startup-friendly cost.
Healthcare Financing Focus Is Shifting to Innovation and Omnichannel Approach
Long known as the top reason for personal bankruptcy, medical debt is being made more manageable by new digital payment tools that allow consumers to afford care without falling behind or needing to forgo treatment for lack of payment options. This is driving greater innovation than ever in healthcare payments,...
techaiapp.com
Electronic/photonic chip sandwich pushes boundaries of computing and data transmission efficiency
Engineers at Caltech and the University of Southampton in England have collaboratively designed an electronics chip integrated with a photonics chip (which uses light to transfer data)—creating a cohesive final product capable of transmitting information at ultrahigh speed while generating minimal heat. Though the two-chip sandwich is unlikely to...
beckersdental.com
SmileDirectClub launches AI-guided scanning platform
Teledentistry company SmileDirectClub launched an artificial intelligence-guided platform that shows patients projected treatment outcomes. On the SmileMaker Platform, patients can use their phone's camera to capture 3D scans of their teeth, bite and alignment and receive a look at their potential new smile within minutes. Patients can then provide more scans through the company's at-home impression kit or local offices. The information is then uploaded to SmileDirectClub's virtual platform for review by a state-licensed dentist or orthodontist to determine candidacy for clear aligner therapy.
TechRadar
Quantum computers give data center accelerators and HPC a leg up for R&D in Finland
Let’s get one thing straight, quantum computers are, by no means, being built to replace existing computers. It’s quite the contrary in the case of those designed by IQM, who are fast becoming the pan-European leader in building quantum computers. In fact, IQM is also building quantum accelerators...
wonkhe.com
Exploring the changing expectations of employability
You’ll have undoubtedly seen the news that the Office for Students (OfS) has recently published new regulations which may see universities face fines of up to £500,000 if they’re not meeting the minimum requirements for student outcomes. But, even before the introduction of these rules we have...
techaiapp.com
GaN, wireless BMS, electronica 2022
Here’s a RoundUp of this week’s must-read articles – we’ll delve into the latest developments on GaN power devices, wireless BMS and the CEOs roundtable at electronica 2022!. Also, check News Archives – Power Electronics News and Technical Articles Archives – Power Electronics News for the...
hstoday.us
DARPA Challenge to Facilitate Scalable, Timely, Accurate Medical Triage
In a mass casualty incident, minutes can often make the difference between life and death. The DARPA Triage Challenge (DTC) aims to drive breakthrough innovations that will enable medical personnel to respond effectively to mass casualty incidents (MCIs) in complex military and civilian settings, when medical resources are limited relative to the need. Specifically, DARPA sees opportunity in the identification of physiological features of injury, or “signatures,” that can be captured by stand-off and non-invasive contact sensors to help medical responders perform scalable, timely, and accurate triage. Competitors will participate in a series of events to spur identification of physiological signatures and development of sensor technologies for use in complex MCI settings.
hstoday.us
DHS OSDBU and SBIR to Host First SBIR Pre-Solicitation Vendor Outreach Matchmaking Event
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization in collaboration with the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program to host the first SBIR Pre-Solicitation Vendor Outreach Matchmaking Event. The Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program is one of the largest public–private partnerships in the United...
endpts.com
Regeneron throws struggling CytomX a lifeline with $30M cancer bispecific deal
The cell and gene market still faces a lack of cohesion across stakeholders when it comes to classification of products. Expertise is in disparate pockets across the FDA, making it challenging to plan review teams. Regulators and policymakers are placing greater emphasis on accurate and diverse representation in trial populations.
G20 promotes vaccine passports and ‘Digital Health’ identity scheme for future pandemic response
The G20 leaders have issued a joint declaration promoting a global standard on proof of vaccination for international travel and calling for the establishment of “global digital health networks” that build on existing digital COVID-19 vaccine passport schemes for future pandemic response following recommendations from the B20 Summit.
