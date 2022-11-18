ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Now with Panthers, Mayfield set to face Jackson again

By NOAH TRISTER
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nKeIr_0jFpUfAV00

BALTIMORE — Sometimes, as a motivational technique, a player might make a point of remembering everyone at his position who was drafted ahead of him.

It doesn’t seem quite that personal for Lamar Jackson.

“I was motivated when it took forever for me to get drafted. That’s all,” he said. “It doesn’t really matter who went first, I just know my spot, what it was.”

Jackson was taken 32nd in the 2018 draft by the Baltimore Ravens. That was 31 spots behind Baker Mayfield, who was picked by Cleveland back then and will face the Ravens this weekend as the quarterback of the Carolina Panthers.

In fact, two of the four quarterbacks taken ahead of Jackson are currently with Carolina. Sam Darnold, drafted third by the New York Jets, is also on the Panthers but hasn’t played yet this season. By now, it’s fairly obvious that the Ravens and Buffalo Bills ended up with the quarterback prizes from that draft when they took Jackson and Josh Allen.

“I remember all the coaches thundering down the hallway like a herd. I could hear them, ‘Boom, boom, boom!’ — because we were on the other side of the building when we got Lamar,” Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said. “So, everyone was excited. I remember that.”

Jackson and Mayfield have faced off plenty because they were in the same division until Mayfield was traded from the Browns to the Panthers before this season. He began the season as Carolina’s starter, but was sidelined with an ankle injury in Week 5. P.J. Walker replaced him, but he hurt his own ankle and Mayfield is now set to start again.

“I’m not worried about it being ‘my job’ because I know what I am capable of and this team does as well,” Mayfield said. “I am going to go out there fully confident and ready to win.”

The Ravens (6-3) have won three straight and are coming off their open date. They lead the AFC North. Carolina (3-7) hasn’t fared nearly as well, but the Panthers are only two games out of first place in the NFC South after beating Atlanta last week.

RUN THE ROCK

No Christian McCaffrey, no problem for the Panthers.

Carolina is averaging 159.5 yards per game on the ground in the four games since McCaffrey was traded to the San Francisco 49ers. They averaged 90.3 yards per game in the six games with him in the backfield.

Guard Austin Corbett said that is not a reflection on McCaffrey, but more of an indication of the team’s total commitment to the running game.

“We have found an identity,” Corbett said.

D’Onta Foreman has proven to be the ideal back for what interim coach Steve Wilks wants — a tough, physical back who wears down opponents.

Foreman has run for 389 yards and four touchdowns in the past four games.

LAYOFFS

Both teams have had extra time to prepare for this game. The Ravens were off last week, and Carolina played a Thursday night game.

Baltimore is 11-3 in games immediately following an open date under Harbaugh.

SCARED OF MOM

Mayfield said he got to know Lamar Jackson and his family a little bit in college and came away impressed — and, frankly, a little scared.

“He’s a great guy and good family. Still intimidated by his mom to be honest with you,” Mayfield said with a smile.

“His mom used to work him out and she told me stories for me to get ... down to Florida and go work out with him and I politely declined after a few beverages at the Heisman ceremony,” Mayfield said. “But she’s intimidating. There is a reason why he is so tough.”

LAST SEASON

Baltimore split two games with Mayfield and the Browns last year. Mayfield threw for 247 yards and a touchdown in a 16-10 loss at Baltimore, and he passed for 190 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in a 24-22 win over the Ravens.

“I did think Baker would be a Brownie for life, so it will be a little different seeing those colors,” Baltimore defensive back Marlon Humphrey said. “I thought the Lamar-Baker thing would be a long time. So, him in the baby blue and white, it’s going to be different, but I’m sure he’ll still be the same feisty Baker that will ... If he throws one on you, he’ll let you know, so I do like that about Baker.”

PASSING ON LAMAR

Wilks was the coach of the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 and had the No. 10 pick in the draft. He was part of the group that chose Josh Rosen, passing on Jackson.

“I can’t even recall where we had him ranked,” Wilks said. “If I did, I probably wouldn’t tell you.”

(WATCH BELOW: Former Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis sets debut of sports bar, lounge)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GWwkQ_0jFpUfAV00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Lamar Jackson (iilness) DNP in Baltimore's Friday practice, expects to play in Week 11

According to head coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar jackson (illness) is expected to start in Week 11's contest against the Carolina Panthers. Despite missing Friday's practice with an illness, Jackson will start under center in Week 11. numberFire's models project Jackson to score 22.7 FanDuel points against a Panthers' unit allowing 17.0 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks.
BALTIMORE, MD
WSOC-TV

PHOTOS: Baltimore Ravens defeat Carolina Panthers, 13-3

Carolina Panthers v Baltimore Ravens BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 20: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers passes in the third quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (Rob Carr/Getty Images)
BALTIMORE, MD
WSOC Charlotte

After miserable OT loss, Broncos have to consider firing coach Nathaniel Hackett

There's no way to sell Denver Broncos fans on another season of Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach. Broncos fans have been vocal since the team got off to a bad start with a weird Week 1 loss, punctuated by a weird decision by Hackett to settle for a 64-yard field goal at the Seattle Seahawks. Caving to impatient fans' wishes usually isn't smart. In this case, it might be the only choice.
DENVER, CO
WCNC

Late takeaways help Ravens hold off Panthers 13-3

BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson ran for a 1-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, and the Baltimore Ravens forced three late Carolina turnovers in a 13-3 victory Sunday. Justin Tucker kicked two field goals, including a tiebreaking 37-yarder with 8:27 remaining. Then Marcus Peters forced a fumble by Shi Smith, giving the Ravens the ball at the Carolina 31. Baltimore (7-3) took advantage of a short field, finally reaching the end zone on Jackson's run with 7:16 to play.
BALTIMORE, MD
WSOC Charlotte

Justin Fields carted off after end of loss to Falcons

After falling 27-24 to the Atlanta Falcons, Justin Fields was carted off the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. He had been seen earlier in the game receiving treatment on his hamstrings, and as the game ended, his left shoulder was clearly causing him pain. Fields had been riding a remarkable run...
ATLANTA, GA
WSOC Charlotte

Atlanta Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson sets NFL career kick-return TD record

ATLANTA — Cordarrelle Patterson set the NFL’s career record for kickoff returns for a touchdown in electric fashion on Sunday. The Atlanta Falcons running back scored his ninth career touchdown on a kickoff return, splitting the Chicago Bears’ special teams coverage and racing for a 103-yard touchdown during the Falcons’ 27-24 victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, ESPN reported.
ATLANTA, GA
WSOC Charlotte

Kelce scores 3 touchdowns, Chiefs rally past Chargers 30-27

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce ended up putting on a performance that made The Fonz proud. Mahomes connected with Kelce for three touchdowns — including the go-ahead score with 31 seconds remaining — as the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
117K+
Followers
136K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy