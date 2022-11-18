Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WISH-TV
This sustainable shrimp farm is finding success in Indianapolis
On this week’s Industry Focus segment, we meet the CEO of a new sustainable farming business that recently started harvesting in Indianapolis. Daniel Russek is the CEO of Atarraya, the world’s first sustainable plug and play aquaculture shrimp farm. The company decided to open a global headquarters in Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
This Fishers, Indiana company can ‘add video to anything’
Thanksgiving week is the time to celebrate with family, and it’s also one of the busiest shopping weeks of the year. If you’re shopping this season, we encourage you to shop at local businesses in our community. We spoke with John Wechsler, founder and CEO of Spokenote, who has some innovative ideas on how businesses can communicate with their customers during this season and year round.
WISH-TV
Understanding alternatives to fixed-rate mortgage
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The housing market is cooling down and prices are improving for buyers. But, mortgage rates are still rising. David McCoige, president of production at Tucker Mortgage L.L.C., visited Daybreak on Tuesday to offer some tips to home buyers. Assumable mortgages. Federal Housing Administration and Veterans Affairs...
WISH-TV
Noblesville farmer credits his technique to raising healthy turkeys for Thanksgiving
NOBLESVILLE (WISH) — Prices have increased for Thanksgiving dinner. Since last year, the traditional meal for the holiday has been impacted by supply chain issues, and now disease outbreaks among farms. Farmers have worked overtime to bring you a healthy product. That includes Ron Thieme. He’s owned Hoosier Heritage...
WISH-TV
Budgeting tips for holiday shoppers dealing with inflation
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Experts say now is the time to consider reducing your expenses and saving money where possible. Americans are working against the fastest-rising inflation rate in 40 years. Financial professional Casey Marx from Crown Haven Wealth Advisor recommends people plan out how much money to spend this holiday season and stick to that budget. He says inflation has strained budgets throughout the year, meaning shoppers must be budget-conscious as they deal with higher prices.
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Driving Wind Farm
Today’s Tasty Takeout guest is Driving Wind Farm from Indianapolis! They brought sweet treats, scones, and more for us to enjoy. You can learn more about the Driving Wind Farm here.
WISH-TV
Spectacular Wednesday ahead, mild through Thanksgiving Day
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ve been making nice strides in the temperature department since this past weekend as today featured a mid-50 degree day! The peak of this nice weather arrives on Wednesday before we turn towards a cooldown with returning rain chances. Tuesday night: Clear and chilly conditions...
WISH-TV
High winds lead to elevated fire threat in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Due to high winds across central Indiana, the National Weather Service says there is a higher chance for fires on Monday. NWS Indianapolis says there are wind gusts reaching 30 mph across the region. “Avoid outdoor burning when possible and properly dispose of any flammable objects,”...
WISH-TV
Breezy Monday, back into the 50s mid-week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a chilly weekend, temperatures will gradually climb to start off the work week. TONIGHT: Another chilly night. Mostly clear skies remain in place. Low temperatures in the low 20s. TOMORROW: Temperatures turn a little warmer with mostly sunny skies. Could see some wind gusts to...
WISH-TV
Popular American pastime puts elderly at risk of stroke
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Watching TV may be one of the most popular American pastimes. An estimated 55% of people spend between one and four hours watching television every day. But this–scientists say–is a problem, especially for the elderly. Researchers at San Diego State University College of Health...
WISH-TV
IndyGo to offer free rides on Thanksgiving
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo announced Monday it will offer free bus rides on Thanksgiving. Buses will operate on a Sunday schedule for Thanksgiving Day. Regular pricing will resume Friday. IndyGo will also offer free rides on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.
WISH-TV
Hoosier Artisan Boutique Local Gift Fair offers chance to shop locally-made art and handcrafted goods this weekend
The Hoosier Artisan Boutique is back for the 14th year! Dozens of juried artisans will be at Hamilton County Fairgrounds in Noblesville, Indiana from 10 AM – 4 PM on Saturday, November 26. Megan Martin, founder of the Hoosier Artisan Boutique, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what...
WISH-TV
Crews battle brush fire at Indiana’s Brown County State Park
NASHVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Crews continued working Tuesday to douse a fire that began over the weekend in southern Indiana’s Brown County State Park and has scorched more than 100 acres. The brush fire was reported Sunday evening on the east side of the park, Marty Benson, a...
WISH-TV
Indiana lawmakers consider driving cards for undocumented immigrants
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A group of undocumented immigrants is pushing to obtain driver’s licenses in Indiana by letting their voices be heard at the Indiana Statehouse. “We do not do it because we want to break the laws but because of a need in this community,” said Eva Palapa, an undocumented immigrant.
WISH-TV
Community Link: Recorder Women’s Auxiliary
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by Rosalyn West and Linda Everett from the Recorder Women’s Auxiliary. Learn about the Recorder Women’s...
WISH-TV
Media teacher is ‘Westfield famous’ for being behind the camera
WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — This month’s WISH-TV Golden Apple Award winner uses his media skills to motivate students in Westfield. WISH-TV is Indiana’s education station and News 8 honors outstanding teachers every month with the Golden Apple Award. It comes with a trophy, a $500 school supply shopping spree at Teachers’ Treasures, and a surprise from Hanna Mordoh.
WISH-TV
Scientists warn about dangers of testing for COVID before Thanksgiving gatherings
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thanksgiving is near. If you’re thinking about buying an at-home COVID-19 test to rule out an infection before your holiday gathering, you might want to save your time and money. Scientists in the Netherlands had health care professionals collect nasal swabs of 3,600 asymptomatic people...
WISH-TV
Doing this for 30 seconds a day may cut cancer risk by 80%
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — From a very young age, some people are warned by their parents to stay out of the sun to avoid skin cancer. However, evidence is shedding light on the benefits a daily dose of sunshine may have in preventing all types of cancer. Taking in just...
WISH-TV
Woman dies in Columbus after train hits SUV
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A 26-year-old woman died in Columbus after her vehicle was hit by a train. This is the second train fatality in two days in Bartholomew County. Louisville and Indiana Railroad Company reported the crash just after 5 p.m. Monday. When investigators arrived, they found Iris Castellano dead at the scene.
WISH-TV
Straight No Chaser brings 25th anniversary tour to Indy next month
Acappella group Straight No Chaser brings their 25th Anniversary celebration tour to the Murat Theatre in Indianapolis on December 10 & 11. One of the nine members, Jasper Smith joined us Tuesday on “All Indiana” to share what you can expect from their live show and to show a snippet of their original song, “Christmas Night with You.”
