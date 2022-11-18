Read full article on original website
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems
Amptricity announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in...
Driving Electric Cars Produces Little Carbon. Making the Batteries Produces a Lot.
Electric cars sales are up 66 percent this year. President Joe Biden promotes them, saying things like, "The great American road trip is going to be fully electrified" and, "There's no turning back." To make sure we have no choice in the matter, some left-leaning states have moved to ban...
waste360.com
Five Battery Recycling Tips For America Recycles Day
Three billion batteries get thrown away each year in the United States, according to GreenIT. The waste and recycling industry bears the brunt of the effects, having to manage the hazardous items that can combust and cause fires. Call2Recycle, a U.S.-based battery recycling and stewardship program, has diverted a total...
brytfmonline.com
Uninterrupted production of electricity using solar panels
The proposed form of uninterrupted photovoltaic production without storage, to supply future colonies on the Moon. Continuous production of photovoltaic energy on the moon. Scientists have proposed a form of continuous production of photovoltaic energy, on the moon, without using any kind of storage. The proposal involves installing photovoltaic panels...
gcimagazine.com
Coty Releases 2022 Sustainability Report
Coty has released its 2022 Sustainability Report, which outlines the progress made in advancing Coty’s corporate sustainability strategy, Beauty That Lasts, from July 2021 to June 2022. The program is expected to lead to a 20% reduction in packaging by 2030, as well as the adoption of 100% FSC...
TechCrunch
Hyundai launches home charging ecosystem as part of EV push
Hyundai Home, the automaker calls it, incorporates solar panels, energy storage and EV charging for Hyundai owners. Hyundai announced a partnership with Electrum, a solar panel, home battery and heat pump installer, which will help customers in 16 states find the right power installers and systems for their EV charging needs. With the new partnership, consumers in Arizona, California, Colorado. Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia and Washington can now work with Electrum advisers to find the best and most affordable power solutions for them.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Solar windows cut emissions and energy use by 40% in glass skyscrapers
Looming over many major metropolitan areas are tall, windowed skyscrapers. These highly glazed buildings are not particularly efficient, but research published in One Earth found that photovoltaic windows can help considerably. “There are preconceived notions of what an energy-efficient building looks like, and it usually is not highly glazed, and...
