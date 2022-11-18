ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
waste360.com

Five Battery Recycling Tips For America Recycles Day

Three billion batteries get thrown away each year in the United States, according to GreenIT. The waste and recycling industry bears the brunt of the effects, having to manage the hazardous items that can combust and cause fires. Call2Recycle, a U.S.-based battery recycling and stewardship program, has diverted a total...
brytfmonline.com

Uninterrupted production of electricity using solar panels

The proposed form of uninterrupted photovoltaic production without storage, to supply future colonies on the Moon. Continuous production of photovoltaic energy on the moon. Scientists have proposed a form of continuous production of photovoltaic energy, on the moon, without using any kind of storage. The proposal involves installing photovoltaic panels...
gcimagazine.com

Coty Releases 2022 Sustainability Report

Coty has released its 2022 Sustainability Report, which outlines the progress made in advancing Coty’s corporate sustainability strategy, Beauty That Lasts, from July 2021 to June 2022. The program is expected to lead to a 20% reduction in packaging by 2030, as well as the adoption of 100% FSC...
TechCrunch

Hyundai launches home charging ecosystem as part of EV push

Hyundai Home, the automaker calls it, incorporates solar panels, energy storage and EV charging for Hyundai owners. Hyundai announced a partnership with Electrum, a solar panel, home battery and heat pump installer, which will help customers in 16 states find the right power installers and systems for their EV charging needs. With the new partnership, consumers in Arizona, California, Colorado. Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia and Washington can now work with Electrum advisers to find the best and most affordable power solutions for them.
ARIZONA STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Solar windows cut emissions and energy use by 40% in glass skyscrapers

Looming over many major metropolitan areas are tall, windowed skyscrapers. These highly glazed buildings are not particularly efficient, but research published in One Earth found that photovoltaic windows can help considerably. “There are preconceived notions of what an energy-efficient building looks like, and it usually is not highly glazed, and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy