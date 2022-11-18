How to watch Mizzou vs. New Mexico State football on TV, live stream plus game time

Missouri football honored its seniors before its first ever meeting with the New Mexico State Aggies, and dominated during the game with a 45-14 victory over New Mexico State. Missouri quarterback Brady Cook threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns, and Missouri quarterback Sam Horn saw his first game action, though he only played for a drive. The Missouri defense came up with two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown by defensive back Daylan Carnell.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO