How to watch Mizzou vs. New Mexico State football on TV, live stream plus game time

Related
Mizzou vs. New Mexico State football video highlights, score, live updates
The Missouri and New Mexico State Aggies football teams meet in a non-conference contest on Saturday, Nov. 19. Missouri defeated NMSU 45-14. Mizzou improved to 5-6 overall. The NMSU Aggies went to 4-6 overall. Check out the top plays from the game. Mizzou's Luther Burden touchdown No. 2. Missouri quarterback...
Mizzou is underdog against Arkansas in its key football regular-season finale
Missouri needs to beat Arkansas on Friday in the Tigers' regular-season finale in order to be eligible for a bowl game. And the contest will have a major impact for some bettors, too. The preseason wagering line on the number of regular-season wins for MU was 5 or 5½, depending on the sportsbook. The Tigers sit at 5-6, so a lot will be on the line for those folks holding tickets.
A look at Mizzou vs. New Mexico State Aggies football on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022
Here is a look at Missouri vs. New Mexico State Aggies football on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, Missouri. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange. Check out Missouri vs. New Mexico State Aggies football live updates, video highlights and score on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
How to watch Mizzou vs. Mississippi Valley State basketball on live stream plus game time
The Missouri and Mississippi Valley State University men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Sunday, Nov. 20. The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT. Mizzou comes into the matchup 4-0 overall. Most recently, Missouri beat SIUE 105-80 on Tuesday. MVSU enters the...
Missouri JUCO target has standout season at LB
Missouri's defense has produced its best output this season compared to recent years. And with a handful of seniors on the roster, the transfer portal will be perused this winter to retool, coach Eli Drinkwitz said Tuesday. Junior-college linebacker Triston Newson could be one of those experienced players the Tigers...
Luther Burden III scores twice, Mizzou football snaps losing skid vs. NMSU
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri took a step closer to clinching a spot in the postseason Saturday and snapped its two-game losing streak with a 45-14 victory over New Mexico State on a frigid night at Memorial Stadium. Brady Cook tossed a couple touchdown passes to Luther Burden III and...
Mizzou football pregame update: Injury forces change at tight end
COLUMBIA, Mo. - It's going to be a frigid night of football at Memorial Stadium. With temperatures in the 20s, Missouri and New Mexico State are set to play at 6:30 p.m. on ESNPU. Thirty minutes before kickoff it was 28 degrees in Columbia. Missouri will be without starting tight...
Missouri football rolls to victory on Senior Night
Missouri football honored its seniors before its first ever meeting with the New Mexico State Aggies, and dominated during the game with a 45-14 victory over New Mexico State. Missouri quarterback Brady Cook threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns, and Missouri quarterback Sam Horn saw his first game action, though he only played for a drive. The Missouri defense came up with two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown by defensive back Daylan Carnell.
Freshman QB Horn makes debut, injuries pile up in Missouri's victory
He finally took off the red hat. With the Tigers up 42-7 in the early fourth quarter, Missouri fans got a glimpse at their future when freshman quarterback Sam Horn entered the game. He picked up a first down on a QB draw and fired a seed to Barrett Banister for 29 yards, but the latter was called back due to an ineligible man downfield penalty on Mitchell Walters. The drive ended in a 43-yard Harrison Mevis field goal.
What to know about Missouri’s next opponent: Mississippi Valley State
Missouri returns to action to defend its undefeated record on Sunday against Mississippi Valley State at Mizzou Arena. The game can be seen on ESPN+ and SEC+ at 6:30 p.m. The Tigers are coming off a four day break after playing three games in five days. In its previous outing, Missouri reached the 100-point mark for the first time this season with a 105-80 win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Tuesday. Five Tigers scored in double digits, led by D’Moi Hodge’s 30-point performance.
MU's Hanson finishes 174th at NCAA Cross Country Championships
Senior Marquette Hanson represented Missouri at the NCAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Hanson finished the men’s 10,000-meter race in 30 minutes, 47.1 seconds, placing him 174th out of 255 runners. Hanson and the Tigers now have a brief offseason before they gear up for the...
A strong second-half surge helps Missouri pull away from Mississippi Valley State
After a narrow first half, Missouri outscored Mississippi Valley State 43-25 in the second to pull away with a 83-62 victory. The Tigers improved to 23-0 all-time versus the Southwestern Athletic Conference and a 5-0 record to start the season. A key piece in the 21-point victory was Missouri adjusting...
