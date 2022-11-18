Read full article on original website
Supreme Court rules to allow House committee to see Arizona GOP chair’s phone records
The Supreme Court ruled against Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward Monday, opening the door for the Jan. 6 committee to see her phone records as part of its investigation.
Will the Supreme Court impose a Republican government on the US?
We often hear about the United States having a “republican form of government.” That comes directly from Article IV, Section 4, of the U.S. Constitution, which emphatically proclaims: “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government.”. The ultra-conservative majority...
coloradopolitics.com
Despite parents, child leaving state, Supreme Court rules Colorado kept jurisdiction in welfare case
Even though the parents and the child at the center of a welfare case had all left Colorado at the time of the decision, the state Supreme Court on Monday agreed that an El Paso County judge retained the ability to terminate the parents' legal rights over their daughter. The...
Biden administration calls for Supreme Court to reject Republican theory on election case
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The Biden Administration is pushing back on a legal theory repeated by Republican lawmakers in a significant Supreme Court case regarding election law. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar issued a 36-page letter to the Supreme Court, warning that the theory would have harmful consequences on future elections across the United States.
coloradopolitics.com
Appeals court finds no constitutional violation after judge told public to leave courtroom
Colorado's second-highest court ruled on Thursday that an Arapahoe County judge did not violate the Sixth Amendment's guarantee of a public trial when he ordered the one observer to a criminal proceeding out of his courtroom during jury selection. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals emphasized its findings...
Iowa Court Rules On The Legality Of A Ball Hitch
Is that a G? A D? Or an O? The above photo was taken by Iowa Officer Joshua Starkey’s dash camera. While the letters are washed out a lot by the reflection of the officer’s headlights, the ball hitch that is blocking part of the plate has stirred commotion.
KELOLAND TV
2020 law signed by Noem loses appeal
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A federal judge’s ruling regarding Dakotans for Health and the state of South Dakota has been affirmed by a federal appeals court. In an opinion released Tuesday by the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit, three circuit judges held up Judge Lawrence Piersol’s preliminary injunction on enforcement of Senate Bill 180 issued in June 2021. The “Ballot Question Information page” on the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office notes Piersol’s ruling and says “ In accordance with this order, the blank requesting a Circulator ID Number for paid circulators need not be completed on the petition sheet.”
End of the road? Couy Griffin’s appeal dismissed by NM Supreme Court
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cowboys for Trump founder, Couy Griffin’s appeal to New Mexico’s Supreme Court has been dismissed. After being removed from his position as Otero County Commissioner, Griffin asked the state’s Supreme Court to reconsider his forced removal from office, but the latest move by the court shows he won’t be able to plead […]
New Justice Jackson issues her first Supreme Court opinion — a dissent
New Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's first Supreme Court opinion is a dissent in a case regarding evidence against a death row inmate from Ohio.
thecentersquare.com
Democrat-majority North Carolina Supreme Court rules against lawmakers in school funding case
(The Center Square) — A North Carolina trial court will determine the exact amount of what’s expected to be hundreds of millions in education spending ordered by the state Supreme Court on Friday in the decades-long Leandro school funding lawsuit. "A quarter-century ago, this Court recognized that the...
Appeals court blocks Syracuse-based federal judge’s ruling striking down NY gun law
Syracuse, N.Y — A Syracuse-based federal judge has written three separate opinions recently calling major portions of New York State’s latest gun law unconstitutional. But U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby’s latest opinion won’t end up striking down key provisions of the state law after the Second Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday ordered a stop to the enforcement of his decision.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Senator-elect Markwayne Mullin speaks about tribal cases and McGirt ruling
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Senator-elect Markwayne Mullin is weighing in on tribal cases, the McGirt ruling and the Castro-Huerta ruling. He said the Tribal Nations and Federal Courts were never designed to take on the burden of what state courts used to handle. “It has been a bad situation...
Arizona death-row prisoner makes last-minute claim to court
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona prisoner scheduled to be executed Wednesday in the 1980 killings of two people asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review his claim that authorities had until recently withheld that a survivor had failed to identify him in a photo lineup. Lawyers for Murray Hooper,...
New York Times: Former evangelical activist claims he knew of 2014 Supreme Court decision before it was released
A former evangelical activist claimed in a letter to the Chief Justice of the United States that he knew about the outcome of a 2014 Supreme Court decision involving contraception and the Affordable Care Act by the court prior to the formal announcement, according to The New York Times.
Washington Examiner
Judge issues preliminary injunction holding most of NY gun carry law is unconstitutional
A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction on New York's latest gun carry law enacted in response to the Supreme Court ruling striking down its previous law, holding that most of its provisions are unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby ruled to pause enforcement on most parts of the Empire...
Donald Trump touts 'somebody named Derek Schmidt' as Kansas governor's race heats up
Former president Donald Trump touted "somebody named Derek Schmidt" in a video address urging Kansans to elect the Republican as governor in November. Trump said Schmidt was "outstanding in every single way," strong on the border and crime, and someone who will fight taxes "as soon as he gets elected to do — you know what he wants to do, and he will be absolutely fantastic in doing it."
North Dakota among five states with cannabis legalization ballot measures
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters in five states are deciding on Election Day whether to approve recreational marijuana, a move that could signal a major shift toward legalization in even the most conservative parts of the country. The proposals are on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota and follow moves by […]
WXYZ
Marijuana is on the ballot in 5 states
More states could soon join the growing list of places where recreational marijuana is legal. Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota will vote in the midterms on whether to amend their constitutions to legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 years and older. Maryland and Missouri are tying recreational...
abovethelaw.com
Justice Elena Kagan Tells It Like It Is When It Comes To Stare Decisis And The Politicization Of The Supreme Court
Law should be stable. People depend on law; they order their lives, their conduct by it. You give people a right and then you take it away. They’ve understood their lives in a different way. It’s a doctrine of stability and a doctrine of humility. The way the law...
Parade crash judge mulls Wisconsin Supreme Court run
Wisconsin Judge Jennifer Dorow drew fan mail and gifts from people who admired her handling of the often disruptive actions of a man on trial for killing six people by driving through a Christmas parade. Now she’s the popular choice of some Republicans to run next year in hopes of sealing a conservative majority on a Wisconsin Supreme Court that has delivered critical victories for the GOP over the past decade. Liberals are prioritizing the race as a way to flip control of the court heading into the 2024 presidential election.There are already two liberal candidates and a conservative...
