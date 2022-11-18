ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

The Hill

Will the Supreme Court impose a Republican government on the US?

We often hear about the United States having a “republican form of government.” That comes directly from Article IV, Section 4, of the U.S. Constitution, which emphatically proclaims: “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government.”. The ultra-conservative majority...
ARIZONA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Court Rules On The Legality Of A Ball Hitch

Is that a G? A D? Or an O? The above photo was taken by Iowa Officer Joshua Starkey’s dash camera. While the letters are washed out a lot by the reflection of the officer’s headlights, the ball hitch that is blocking part of the plate has stirred commotion.
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

2020 law signed by Noem loses appeal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A federal judge’s ruling regarding Dakotans for Health and the state of South Dakota has been affirmed by a federal appeals court. In an opinion released Tuesday by the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit, three circuit judges held up Judge Lawrence Piersol’s preliminary injunction on enforcement of Senate Bill 180 issued in June 2021. The “Ballot Question Information page” on the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office notes Piersol’s ruling and says “ In accordance with this order, the blank requesting a Circulator ID Number for paid circulators need not be completed on the petition sheet.”
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Syracuse.com

Appeals court blocks Syracuse-based federal judge’s ruling striking down NY gun law

Syracuse, N.Y — A Syracuse-based federal judge has written three separate opinions recently calling major portions of New York State’s latest gun law unconstitutional. But U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby’s latest opinion won’t end up striking down key provisions of the state law after the Second Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday ordered a stop to the enforcement of his decision.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Topeka Capital-Journal

Donald Trump touts 'somebody named Derek Schmidt' as Kansas governor's race heats up

Former president Donald Trump touted "somebody named Derek Schmidt" in a video address urging Kansans to elect the Republican as governor in November. Trump said Schmidt was "outstanding in every single way," strong on the border and crime, and someone who will fight taxes "as soon as he gets elected to do — you know what he wants to do, and he will be absolutely fantastic in doing it."
KANSAS STATE
KX News

North Dakota among five states with cannabis legalization ballot measures

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters in five states are deciding on Election Day whether to approve recreational marijuana, a move that could signal a major shift toward legalization in even the most conservative parts of the country. The proposals are on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota and follow moves by […]
ARKANSAS STATE
WXYZ

Marijuana is on the ballot in 5 states

More states could soon join the growing list of places where recreational marijuana is legal. Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota will vote in the midterms on whether to amend their constitutions to legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 years and older. Maryland and Missouri are tying recreational...
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Parade crash judge mulls Wisconsin Supreme Court run

Wisconsin Judge Jennifer Dorow drew fan mail and gifts from people who admired her handling of the often disruptive actions of a man on trial for killing six people by driving through a Christmas parade. Now she’s the popular choice of some Republicans to run next year in hopes of sealing a conservative majority on a Wisconsin Supreme Court that has delivered critical victories for the GOP over the past decade. Liberals are prioritizing the race as a way to flip control of the court heading into the 2024 presidential election.There are already two liberal candidates and a conservative...
WISCONSIN STATE

