Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Buccaneers Take a Quarterback in Recent 2023 NFL Mock Draft
The 2022 NFL season is hitting its' final stretch right before the playoffs. There is never a bad time to start doing mock drafts around this time of year and according to a CBS Sports 1st-round mock draft for the 2023 draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to add a quarterback in hopes of becoming the organization's QB of the future.
Albany Herald
Bucs' Coordinator Slated as Head Coaching Candidate
Each year the NFL coaching carousel becomes a wild frenzy as teams look to gain an edge over others by finding the next great coaching mind out there. This upcoming offseason's coaching carousel shouldn't be any different, and it appears that once again one of Tampa Bay's coordinators will be up for an NFL head coaching gig.
Albany Herald
NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs and Cowboys Make Claim for No. 1 Spot
The Colts almost beat the Eagles on Sunday. They were one last-minute drive away from handing Jeff Saturday his second straight victory to begin the most bizarre interim coaching season we can remember.
Comments / 0