LAS VEGAS (AP) — LJ Cryer scored 28 points in a potential March preview to lead No. 5 Baylor to an 80-75 victory over eighth-ranked UCLA in Sunday’s consolation game of the Continental Tire Main Event. This game had postseason intensity with 13 lead changes until the Bears took the lead for good at 61-53 with an 11-point run midway through the second half. UCLA stayed within range, but didn’t catch Baylor. Cryer helped make sure of that, as did Adam Flagler, who scored 22 points.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO