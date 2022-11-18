Read full article on original website
TUCSON (AP) — Esmery Martinez scored 19 points and Jade Loville scored 18 points and No. 18 Arizona beat Long Beach State 86-64. Arizona broke open a close game outscoring Long Beach State 28-12 in the fourth quarter. The Beach led 16-10 after the first quarter and started the second with a 9-2 run for a 13-point lead before Arizona proceeded to outscore Long Beach State 28-14 over the final eight minutes of the half for a 40-39 lead at halftime. Malia Bambrick scored 14 points and Tori Harris 12 for the Beach.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — LJ Cryer scored 28 points in a potential March preview to lead No. 5 Baylor to an 80-75 victory over eighth-ranked UCLA in Sunday’s consolation game of the Continental Tire Main Event. This game had postseason intensity with 13 lead changes until the Bears took the lead for good at 61-53 with an 11-point run midway through the second half. UCLA stayed within range, but didn’t catch Baylor. Cryer helped make sure of that, as did Adam Flagler, who scored 22 points.
