Columbus hopes to keep its point streak alive against an Eastern Conference foe. The Blue Jackets have put together a 3-0-1 record in their last four games and hope to keep the good times rolling tonight as they welcome the Red Wings to Nationwide Arena. Despite all the injuries, the Jackets have been able to handle the ups and downs that have headed their way and hope to keep battling through the adversity.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO