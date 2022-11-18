Hav & Mar is Marcus Samuelsson’s love letter to New York. The celebrity chef behind Harlem’s Red Rooster has just opened his first restaurant in NYC in nearly a decade, this time heading downtown to Chelsea. With executive chef Rose Noël (formerly of Washington, DC’s Maialino Mare), he’s serving up a seafood-centric menu inspired by his Ethiopian and Swedish cultures. “It’s not like New York needed another restaurant; it needs something that feels special and feels inclusive,” Samuelsson tells Robb Report. “It’s really a place where, whether you’re visiting New York or coming to New York or working in New York, you...

