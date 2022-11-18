ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

tourcounsel.com

Bow Bridge in Central Park, New York City (with Map & Photos)

This is one of the most romantic bridges in the United States. It is located in Central Park, and is a favorite for romantic comedy movies that are set in New York City. Its architecture and the place where it is located make it one of the favorites to display on screens. It was the scene of spiderman 3, café society, you have an email, among others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
westchesterfamily.com

Enter the Illuminated World of the NYC Winter Lantern Festival

Part of the magic of winter is all about lights, and NYC is no stranger to spectacular, mouth-dropping experiences like the NYC Winter Lantern Festival. We recently visited this illuminated experience at the Queens County Farm location to see the beautiful transformation of the farm into an immersive world of light and play. They also have locations in New York at SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County, depending on your location.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nrf.com

10 must-see New York City stores

NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show offers a chance to peek into the future as it’s being created in one of the world’s great retail centers — New York City. Daniel Hodges, CEO of Retail Store Tours, has selected 10 spaces that highlight innovations driving the future of retail.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC stores & restaurants going viral

A number of New York businesses are basking in the shine of going viral on social media. But what does that mean for business? FOX 5 NY visits an Upper East Side restaurant to see how things changed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Inside Hav & Mar, Marcus Samuelsson’s First New NYC Restaurant in Nearly a Decade

Hav & Mar is Marcus Samuelsson’s love letter to New York. The celebrity chef behind Harlem’s Red Rooster has just opened his first restaurant in NYC in nearly a decade, this time heading downtown to Chelsea. With executive chef Rose Noël (formerly of Washington, DC’s Maialino Mare), he’s serving up a seafood-centric menu inspired by his Ethiopian and Swedish cultures. “It’s not like New York needed another restaurant; it needs something that feels special and feels inclusive,” Samuelsson tells Robb Report. “It’s really a place where, whether you’re visiting New York or coming to New York or working in New York, you...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
restaurantclicks.com

America’s Best Brazilian Steakhouses to Visit

Brazilian steakhouses, also known as churrascarias, offer a unique dining experience for barbecue fans. There are plenty of Brazilian steakhouses in America, including some popular chains. They typically serve the customers rodizio style, which means that the various types of meat are prepared on large skewers. The waiters then come...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronxmama.com

How to experience waterfront glamping in Brooklyn

By now you should be familiar with the term glamping– a combination of glamorous and camping. Essentially, it’s camping but with amenities not typically associated with traditional camping. You might be familiar with the bell tents often used, but there are all kinds of tiny house structures that can still count as “glamping”- and I recently had the chance to experience staying in an upcycled shipping container in Brooklyn right on the waterfront.
BROOKLYN, NY
thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTOS: Thousands of Shluchim Pose for ‘Class Picture’ Outside Chabad Headquarters

Thousands of Shluchim today posed for a “class picture” outside Chabad World Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, N.Y. 6,500 rabbis and guests from all 50 states and more than 100 countries are in New York for the International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Shluchim in New York, an annual event aimed at strengthening Jewish awareness and practice around the world.
BROOKLYN, NY
foodgressing.com

Where to eat after watching Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting NYC

If you’re looking for the perfect spot to grab a warm meal after checking out the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, look no further. Here are 5 conveniently located restaurants to get cozy after checking out the tree lighting ceremony, happening on Wednesday, November 30. Sushi Lab Rooftop. Sushi Lab...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
worldredeye.com

AVRA Miami Hosts Exclusive Residents Party for Acqualina

Sunny Isles Beach, FL – November 17, 2022 – The acclaimed Greek restaurant brand AVRA Estiatorio hosted an exclusive party for the residents of The Estates at Acqualina, The Mansions at Acqualina and Acqualina Resort & Residences on Thursday, November 17 prior to its official restaurant opening to the public on Saturday, November 19.
MIAMI, FL
fox5ny.com

Great N.Y. Noodletown, a Chinatown favorite for 50 years

NEW YORK - Great N.Y. Noodletown is a New York City gem hiding in plain sight. It sits on the corner of the Bowery and Bayard Street. For more than half a century, the restaurant has been a staple in Chinatown always doing brisk business. Delicious food for a low price is why it has stood the test of time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Architectural Digest

Vanessa Hudgens Sells Condo in Historic Brooklyn Waterfront Building at a Loss

Vanessa Hudgens has certainly had an active year in real estate. According to Dirt, the Spring Breakers star’s latest transaction is the sale of her condo in the historic Austin Nichols House, a Cass Gilbert-designed building located on the waterfront in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The legendary architect originally designed the building as a manufacturing plant and warehouse in 1915, according to the building’s website; it was later used as a distillery for the popular whiskey brand, Wild Turkey. The structure was one the earliest reinforced concrete warehouses in the United States and because of its rich legacy, is a designated landmark on the National Register of Historic Places.
BROOKLYN, NY

