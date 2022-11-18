Read full article on original website
Related
swineweb.com
Progress Reported in Manitoba’s Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Cleanup
The Manager of the Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network reports the Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea outbreak that has been impacting Manitoba since the fall of 2021 continues to drag out but progress is being made in the effort to bring it under control. The Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network has released its swine health surveillance report for the third quarter of 2022, from July to September. CWSHIN Manager Dr. Jette Christensen notes, since the PED outbreak began in Manitoba in October of last year, there have been over 120 cases reported.
swineweb.com
DSM halts animal grade Vitamin A and reduces Vitamin E production
Royal DSM, a global purpose-led science-based company, today announces a halt to Rovimix® Vitamin A production in Sisseln, Switzerland, for at least 2 months commencing January 2, 2023. Rovimix® Vitamin E-50 production will be significantly impacted as well due to its common upstream infrastructure. At the start of...
Light versus dark – the color of the turkey meat is due to the job of the muscle
At Thanksgiving dinner, lucky families will avoid impassioned discussions about religion and politics. But another argument is almost inevitable: white meat versus dark meat.
swineweb.com
Domestic Pork Consumption Driving North American Pork Markets
An economist with Partners for Production Agriculture expects domestic demand for pork to be the key factor driving pork prices heading into 2023. “The North American Outlook for Pork” was among the topics highlighted last week as part of Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2022 in Saskatoon. Dr. Steve Meyer, an economist with Partners for Production Agriculture says, while U.S. domestic pork demand has been stellar since the COVID shutdowns of 2020 and has been a key factor driving pork markets, it’s been a disappointing year for exports from both the U.S. and Canada.
swineweb.com
Boehringer Ingelheim Launches Free Comprehensive PRRS Handbook
Document details 25+ years of PRRS research and best practices. Boehringer Ingelheim announced today the launch of the PRRS Knowledge Manual, a handbook chronicling 25+ years of porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus (PRRSV) research and best practices for control. Compiling collaborative research and global perspectives from a variety of...
Comments / 0