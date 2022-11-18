The Manager of the Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network reports the Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea outbreak that has been impacting Manitoba since the fall of 2021 continues to drag out but progress is being made in the effort to bring it under control. The Canada West Swine Health Intelligence Network has released its swine health surveillance report for the third quarter of 2022, from July to September. CWSHIN Manager Dr. Jette Christensen notes, since the PED outbreak began in Manitoba in October of last year, there have been over 120 cases reported.

1 DAY AGO