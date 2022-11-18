ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

bellinghammetronews.com

Hotel, Steakhouse, Carwash, retail and possible Drive-Thru Businesses coming to Lynden

LYNDEN, Washington. — A large 66 Unit Cobblestone Hotel & Suite is coming to Lynden, Washington very soon with a confirmed Wissota Chophouse and more. Advertised on the billboard outside, and on the proposed project blue prints available to the public, it appears that a Car Wash will be coming to this location, more specifically the North-part of the property, The Billboard at the construction site insinuates that the carwash will be named “NW AutoWash”.
LYNDEN, WA
989kbay.com

Lighthouse Mission hosting Thanksgiving dinner

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Turkey Day is next week, and that means it is time for the Lighthouse Mission’s Thanksgiving dinner. Lighthouse Mission Ministries is hosting their 99th Thanksgiving dinner at noon next Thursday, November 24th, at Church of the Assumption’s gymnasium on Cornwall Avenue. On the menu...
BELLINGHAM, WA
kpug1170.com

Workers at three Bellingham Starbucks walk off the job

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Workers at three Starbucks in Bellingham joined those at over 100 of the company’s stores nationwide in walking off the job on Thursday, November 17th. Workers at Starbucks stores on King Street and in the Cordata neighborhood have voted to unionize while the Sehome store will vote in December.
BELLINGHAM, WA
kinyradio.com

4 die outside Seattle after Alaska company's plane crashes

Snohomish, Washington (AP) — Investigators say four people are dead after a fiery plane crash Friday northeast of Seattle. The Seattle Times reports that authorities on Saturday confirmed four people died in the crash. First responders initially reported that two people had died. Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney...
SEATTLE, WA
KGMI

Four Whatcom County H-S football teams in state quarters

Four Whatcom County high school football teams are alive heading into this weekend’s quarterfinal round of the state playoffs. All four will be on the radio. First up Friday night is the #1-ranked Lynden Lions. They take on Highline at Civic Stadium. That’s a 5:35 pre-game show and 6:00 kickoff on KPUG and KPUG1170.com.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

