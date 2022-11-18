Read full article on original website
Related
There’s a fire on the mountain. Here’s what Whatcom residents should do
A fire put on a dramatic show for some Whatcom County residents in the evening twilight this week.
bellinghammetronews.com
Hotel, Steakhouse, Carwash, retail and possible Drive-Thru Businesses coming to Lynden
LYNDEN, Washington. — A large 66 Unit Cobblestone Hotel & Suite is coming to Lynden, Washington very soon with a confirmed Wissota Chophouse and more. Advertised on the billboard outside, and on the proposed project blue prints available to the public, it appears that a Car Wash will be coming to this location, more specifically the North-part of the property, The Billboard at the construction site insinuates that the carwash will be named “NW AutoWash”.
Whatcom County could see major impacts amid potential grocery merger
Kroger and Albertsons dominate the grocery industry in Bellingham and Whatcom County.
989kbay.com
Lighthouse Mission hosting Thanksgiving dinner
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Turkey Day is next week, and that means it is time for the Lighthouse Mission’s Thanksgiving dinner. Lighthouse Mission Ministries is hosting their 99th Thanksgiving dinner at noon next Thursday, November 24th, at Church of the Assumption’s gymnasium on Cornwall Avenue. On the menu...
Have you seen these rocks in Bellingham? Here’s what’s going on with them
The sizes of the rocks range from 8 tons to 35 tons each.
kpug1170.com
Workers at three Bellingham Starbucks walk off the job
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Workers at three Starbucks in Bellingham joined those at over 100 of the company’s stores nationwide in walking off the job on Thursday, November 17th. Workers at Starbucks stores on King Street and in the Cordata neighborhood have voted to unionize while the Sehome store will vote in December.
whatcom-news.com
Bellingham Police video demonstrates futility of fleeing from K9s and drones
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — At about 7:35pm on Friday, November 11th, Bellingham Police Department (BPD) officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Van Wyck Road and ended up tracking the vehicle’s driver through a marsh area using a K9 unit and an unmanned aerial system (UAS).
Whatcom man suspected of stealing almost $1 million from ‘vulnerable adult’
Man arrested on charges that include abandoning a woman in his care.
kinyradio.com
4 die outside Seattle after Alaska company's plane crashes
Snohomish, Washington (AP) — Investigators say four people are dead after a fiery plane crash Friday northeast of Seattle. The Seattle Times reports that authorities on Saturday confirmed four people died in the crash. First responders initially reported that two people had died. Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney...
KGMI
Four Whatcom County H-S football teams in state quarters
Four Whatcom County high school football teams are alive heading into this weekend’s quarterfinal round of the state playoffs. All four will be on the radio. First up Friday night is the #1-ranked Lynden Lions. They take on Highline at Civic Stadium. That’s a 5:35 pre-game show and 6:00 kickoff on KPUG and KPUG1170.com.
Comments / 0