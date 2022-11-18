Read full article on original website
Restaurant reopens, flower shop set to close and Bellingham holiday market planned
Plus, a new business offers coffee and Wander Brewing beer to customers.
roadtirement.com
Everett Washington’s Shawn O’Donnell’s Irish Pub
This morning Sher and I and our daughter were off to a nearby Walmart for our (gulp) annual flu shots and another COVID booster, per doctor’s recommendations. Got the “needle sticks” done and then we went and picked up our son-in-law and our grandson. Our daughter suggested we head for an Irish Pub and American Grill named Shawn O’Donnell’s.
989kbay.com
Lighthouse Mission breaks ground on new facility
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Lighthouse Mission held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, November 17th, for the rebuilding of its Ministries facility. Mayor Seth Fleetwood was among those who spoke at the event and addressed the importance of the project in serving the homeless in Whatcom County. Construction is expected...
myeverettnews.com
Meet The Owner – White Buffalo Saloon
Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
bellinghammetronews.com
Hotel, Steakhouse, Carwash, retail and possible Drive-Thru Businesses coming to Lynden
LYNDEN, Washington. — A large 66 Unit Cobblestone Hotel & Suite is coming to Lynden, Washington very soon with a confirmed Wissota Chophouse and more. Advertised on the billboard outside, and on the proposed project blue prints available to the public, it appears that a Car Wash will be coming to this location, more specifically the North-part of the property, The Billboard at the construction site insinuates that the carwash will be named “NW AutoWash”.
This Is Washington's Best Burger Joint
If you're looking for your next burger hangout, 24/7 Wall St. found the best burger joint in every state.
anacortestoday.com
Birds return to Skagit Valley
Among birds making their seasonal return to this area are the snow geese, pictured here on Fir Island. Trumpeter swans also delight birdwatchers. A fourth generation Skagit County native who was moved kicking and screaming from this island community in 1960. I finally reclaimed an Anacortes address in 1980, and I have been in constant celebration of my return since that time. Many of us who call Anacortes home love Fidalgo Island for its natural assets: among them are rugged beaches, pristine lakes, thousands of acres of forestland and some awesome views of the Skagit Valley and surrounding islands. Another element of my love affair with this community is its people, both natives and immigrants. They will “star” in many of my journal entries.
989kbay.com
Workers at three Bellingham Starbucks walk off the job
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Workers at three Starbucks in Bellingham joined those at over 100 of the company’s stores nationwide in walking off the job on Thursday, November 17th. Workers at Starbucks stores on King Street and in the Cordata neighborhood have voted to unionize while the Sehome store will vote in December.
kism.com
Residents speak out at Whatcom County public safety meeting
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Whatcom County advisory committee working on a proposal for a new jail heard from residents concerned about crime on Tuesday, November 15th. Some resident blamed political moves for an increase in crime while others pointed to a lack of services. The committee will consider the...
mltnews.com
Mountlake Terrace will join Snohomish County mayors public safety coalition
The Mountlake Terrace City Council agreed during its Thursday, Nov. 17 work/study session to join a newly formed coalition of mayors and business leaders who said they are committed to addressing ongoing community concerns about public safety in Snohomish County. The group — Mayors and Business Leaders for Public Safety...
Chronicle
Washington Audit: Governments Lack Data-Driven Approach in Homelessness Response
To make progress on reducing homelessness, local governments need to rely more on data to make decisions and do a better job of monitoring — and correcting — the nonprofits and organizations they contract with, according to a new report by the Washington State Auditor's Office. The performance...
alaskasnewssource.com
4 die outside Seattle after Alaska company’s plane crashes
SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) - Investigators say four people are dead after a fiery plane crash Friday northeast of Seattle. The Seattle Times reports that authorities on Saturday confirmed four people died in the crash. First responders initially reported that two people had died. Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe...
Whatcom man suspected of stealing almost $1 million from ‘vulnerable adult’
Man arrested on charges that include abandoning a woman in his care.
989kbay.com
Four Whatcom County H-S football teams in state quarters
Four Whatcom County high school football teams are alive heading into this weekend’s quarterfinal round of the state playoffs. All four will be on the radio. First up Friday night is the #1-ranked Lynden Lions. They take on Highline at Civic Stadium. That’s a 5:35 pre-game show and 6:00 kickoff on KPUG and KPUG1170.com.
