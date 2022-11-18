BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Attorney General's office announced Friday it has reached a settlement with the Washington Commanders after the team was accused of failing to return security deposits to ticketholders. Attorney General Brian Frosh alleges the team collected security deposits from season ticket holders and luxury suite ticketholders, but did not return the deposit within the required 30 days. The team allegedly didn't return the deposits unless it was requested in writing, which is in violation the Consumer Protection Act.Under the settlement, the Commanders are required to refund all security deposits that have not yet been returned within 30 days, and the team agreed to pay a $250,000 penalty. "For many years, the Commanders kept money that was not theirs. It belongs to their customers," said Attorney General Frosh. "Today's settlement will require the team to return the monies owed to consumers. The Commanders will pay a penalty, and they will be enjoined from engaging in similar practices in the future." Anyone who purchased season tickets or tickets to luxury suites at Washington Commanders games and believes they are owed a refund can contact the Office of the Attorney General at 410-576-6569.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO