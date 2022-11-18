Read full article on original website
Man wins $50,000 Powerball prize 6 years after $100,000 scratch-off jackpot
A Maryland man won a $50,000 Powerball prize just six years after collecting a $100,000 jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Bay Net
Goodbye, Home Mortgage! Six Pick 5 Tickets Deliver $300,000 In Prizes
BOWIE, Md. – Buying multiple tickets with the same numbers for the same drawing is just part of the Lottery playing routine for a lucky a Prince George’s County resident. The day before he won $300,000 on six Pick 5 tickets, he played 20 tickets and didn’t win.
mocoshow.com
$50,000 Winning Scratch-Off Purchased at MoCo 7-Eleven
A Takoma Park man is $50,000 richer after purchasing a winning scratch-off game at the 7-Eleven located at 8101 Fenton Street in Silver Spring. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. An enthusiastic Maryland Lottery player from Takoma Park has won the occasional three- and four-digit prizes, but was...
The richest person in Potomac, Maryland
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold at New Jersey Stop & Shop
A winning $50,000 Powerball lottery ticket was sold at a North Jersey Stop & Shop on Wednesday. While there were no jackpot winners in the drawing, the ticket sold in Morris Plains matched four of the five balls. The jackpot in Saturday’s drawing is now $93,000,000. The winning numbers for the Wednesday, November 16, drawing were: 28, 34, 51, 53, and 56. The Red Power Ball number was 11. The Power Play was 2X. There were 16,787 other New Jersey players who took home an estimated $89,162 in prizes ranging from $4 to $200. The Powerball jackpot rolls to $93,000,000 for the Saturday, November 19, drawing. The post $50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold at New Jersey Stop & Shop appeared first on Shore News Network.
Maryland couple's lottery routine change leads to $100,008 Powerball prize
A Maryland couple said an unexpected shakeup to their lottery buying routine led to their winning $100,008 from a Powerball drawing.
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in Maryland
A popular discount grocery store chain with more than 442 locations throughout the country just opened another new supermarket location in Maryland this week. Read on to learn more.
Florida Man Strikes Gold On Billion Dollar Gold Rush Scratch-Off
A Florida man has one million reasons to smile after striking gold on a $30 Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket. The Florida Lottery Announced that Glenn Shukas, 70, of Largo, claimed a $1 million prize from the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game at the
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Wings in Maryland
- Whether you're looking for the best wings for a night out or just an excellent place to grab a quick bite, there are a few places you can count on in Maryland. Here are five places to try:. 1. Fat Daddy’s in Ocean City. In the heart of...
Black Maryland Realtor Wins Battle Against Squatters Who Moved Into Sold Property
Maryland realtor Melea King is celebrating a big win for her clients. On Nov. 3, a family of squatters were evicted from a vacant home in Clinton, Maryland after three weeks of refusing to leave. King fought to make this happen with the help of media attention and Prince George’s County State Attorney, Aisha Braveboy, who launched a criminal investigation into a “bogus” lease.
Maryland families feel hopeless after SNAP, cash assistance fraud
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Tierra Tyson screamed in shock when she realized her account barely had money available. The mother of five children was buying a new milk bottle for her baby when the receipt showed there was $11.64 left. She felt shocked and confused because several hours earlier, Tyson knew she had more than $1,600.
Maryland congressman introduces bill to reimburse victims of stolen SNAP benefits
MARYLAND, USA — With over $1 million worth of federal dollars stolen in Maryland this year, a congressman is stepping in to make sure victims of this form of fraud receive relief. Many people across the state who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, formally known as food...
mymcmedia.org
Silver Spring Dentist Sentenced to 30 Months for Defrauding Medicaid
Edward Buford III, a Silver Spring dentist, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison Friday in connection with a scheme to fraudulently obtain Medicaid funds by recruiting Medicaid beneficiaries through a payment of kickback and bribes. Buford, 70, also was sentenced to three years of supervision following his release...
Washington Commanders settle with Maryland AG, agrees to return security deposits and pay fine
BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Attorney General's office announced Friday it has reached a settlement with the Washington Commanders after the team was accused of failing to return security deposits to ticketholders. Attorney General Brian Frosh alleges the team collected security deposits from season ticket holders and luxury suite ticketholders, but did not return the deposit within the required 30 days. The team allegedly didn't return the deposits unless it was requested in writing, which is in violation the Consumer Protection Act.Under the settlement, the Commanders are required to refund all security deposits that have not yet been returned within 30 days, and the team agreed to pay a $250,000 penalty. "For many years, the Commanders kept money that was not theirs. It belongs to their customers," said Attorney General Frosh. "Today's settlement will require the team to return the monies owed to consumers. The Commanders will pay a penalty, and they will be enjoined from engaging in similar practices in the future." Anyone who purchased season tickets or tickets to luxury suites at Washington Commanders games and believes they are owed a refund can contact the Office of the Attorney General at 410-576-6569.
Baltimore Youth Football Team Expected To Go To Nationals
Youth football teams across the nation are headed to Nationals in Florida, including teams from Baltimore, according to fundraisers organized to support the talented players. The coach of the Baltimore Blaze 14 U team created a fundraiser to help raise funds to send one hardworking team to Plant City, Florida for the Nationals competition that is set to be held Dec. 4-10, according to GoFundMe.
Coastal Maryland armed carjacking leads to arrest of four teenagers and 12-year-old
Ocean City Police arrested four teenagers and a 12-year-old in connection to an armed carjacking that occurred during the early morning hours on Nov. 12, 2022.
Bay Net
Waldorf Man Arrested After Killing Former Girlfriend, 3 Children In Virginia
WALDORF, Md. — Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives(ATF) recently arrested a Waldorf man after he was charged with the murders of a mother and her three children in Chesterfield County, Virginia. Jonah Adams, 35, was identified as a suspect as he was involved in...
beckersdental.com
Maryland dentist sentenced to 2+ years in prison for fraud scheme
A Maryland dentist has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for conspiracy to commit mail fraud and healthcare fraud. Edward Buford III, DDS, 70, previously practiced in Washington, D.C., and was the owner and CEO of International Dental Associates, according to a Nov. 18 news release from the Justice Department. From January 2013 to May 2018, Dr. Buford led a scheme to file fraudulent Medicaid claims for dental services and recruited Medicaid beneficiaries by paying kickbacks and bribes. He also maintained a post office box in Maryland as the practice's billing address to receive fraudulently obtained payments. He pleaded guilty to the charges in May.
Bay Net
New La Plata Court Help Center Opens In Charles County
LA PLATA, Md. – On Monday, members of the Maryland Judiciary, representatives from the Charles County Board of County Commissioners, and Maryland Center for Legal Assistance (MCLA), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Maryland Legal Aid, celebrated the grand opening of the new court help center in La Plata. The center officially opened in July and began offering walk-in services to self-represented litigants. This court help center is the second all-civil court help center, after Frederick. Although this center is in the circuit court, litigants with District Court matters can also find assistance at the center.
