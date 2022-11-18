ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Andrew Morales
2d ago

with the $20k I could start a small business in vending machines and ATM machines and make $10k to $15k a month and live off on that for the rest of my life

PIX11

Three Take 5 lottery tickets worth more than $6,000 each sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) —  Check your tickets, New York.  Three Take 5 players purchased tickets worth more than $6,000 each for the Saturday drawing, lottery officials said. The tickets were sold in the Bronx, Forest Hills and  Webster. They were bought at: 113 Q’BLVD News Inc., located at 113-27A Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills. The ticket […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Lucky Winner: Yonkers Man Wins $925K Jackpot At Empire City Casino

A lucky Westchester County man has won the largest jackpot of the year at a popular casino in the county. Walter from Yonkers, who did not release his last name, won a $925,488 jackpot at Empire City Casino after betting $20 on the IGT Wheel of Fortune Triple Stars slot machine, according to an announcement by the casino from Tuesday, Nov. 15.
YONKERS, NY
Shore News Network

Two teenagers shot Saturday night in Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, NY – The New York City Police Department has confirmed two teenagers were shot Saturday night in the area of Richmond Terrace and Snug Harbor Road. The shooting was reported at around 6:15 pm. The victims were identified only as a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old male. Both were transported to Richmond University Medical Center and are expected to survive. No arrests have been made at this time. The post Two teenagers shot Saturday night in Staten Island appeared first on Shore News Network.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

Tenants rally at Bronx building with 131 open violations

NEW YORK -- A group of tenants in a Bronx apartment building say they are living in horrific conditions, but they're hoping strength in numbers will bring changes.CBS2's Nick Caloway reports the building in the Mount Hope neighborhood has a long history of hazardous conditions.Outside of 124 East 176th St., tenants rallied in the cold for better living conditions."With rats, mold, mice, cockroaches, no hot water, no heat -- is that what you call good conditions in the western world?" tenant Corine Ombongo Golden said.Golden invited CBS2 into her chilly fourth floor apartment, which she says, even on a cold...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

2 fatally struck by NYC subway trains, police say

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two people died after they were struck by New York City subways in separate incidents Sunday morning, police said. In the first incident, a man was on the track when he was hit by a northbound Q train at the Broadway- West 28th Street stop at around 2 a.m., police said. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

Heaven Garcia, 15, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Heaven Garcia. 415 St. Lawrence Avenue. Bronx, NY 10473. It was reported to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

3 women stabbed to death in Queens home: NYPD

Three women were found dead with stab wounds in a Queens home Friday morning, police said. All three victims were family members, authorities said. Three women were found dead with stab wounds in a Queens home Friday morning, police said. All three victims were family members, authorities said. Frigid temps...
QUEENS, NY
Shore News Network

NYC armed bus highjacker indicted

NEW YORK – A man who hijacked a loaded passenger bus in Queens last month has been officially indicted and arraigned for his actions. Dwayne Gaddy was indicted and arraigned on charges of kidnapping, robbery and other crimes for the hijacking of a crowded MTA bus in Cambria Heights last month using what appeared to be a handgun. Gaddy stopped the bus and pointed a gun at the driver. He then entered the bus claiming somebody was trying to kill him. “When the operator refused to let him on the bus, the defendant then produced what appeared to be a The post NYC armed bus highjacker indicted appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Retired Maryland lottery winner says $300k jackpot will go to paying off mortgage

A man who bought multiple lottery tickets with the same number will now have $300,000 to pay off his mortgage. According to the Maryland Lottery, the lucky winner from Prince George’s County. A day earlier, he had played his numbers 20 times and lost. The next day, he played the same number, which was a combination of important personal digits, on all six $1 straight wagers. He then left Express Mart in Bowie to run errands. Sometime after the drawing, he was sitting in his vehicle when he decided to check the winning numbers. “I said, ‘Oh my God,’” the The post Retired Maryland lottery winner says $300k jackpot will go to paying off mortgage appeared first on Shore News Network.
MARYLAND STATE
Shore News Network

Florida man defrauded New Jersey victims out of $1 million in “upfront fee” scam

A Florida man who lived in New Jersey previously has been charged with defrauding multiple victims of more than $1 million through an “upfront fee” scheme, U.S. prosecutors said. In a complaint filed in Naples, Florida, John Sabo, 69, has been charged with two counts of wire fraud. He was arrested and made his initial appearance on Nov. 17, 2022, in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida. Since November 2014, Sabo has fraudulently induced a number of victims into paying him thousands of dollars in “up-front” fees. Sabo falsely represented that, through his company Bankers Capital The post Florida man defrauded New Jersey victims out of $1 million in “upfront fee” scam appeared first on Shore News Network.
NAPLES, FL
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

