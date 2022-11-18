Read full article on original website
Andrew Morales
2d ago
with the $20k I could start a small business in vending machines and ATM machines and make $10k to $15k a month and live off on that for the rest of my life
Three Take 5 lottery tickets worth more than $6,000 each sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Check your tickets, New York. Three Take 5 players purchased tickets worth more than $6,000 each for the Saturday drawing, lottery officials said. The tickets were sold in the Bronx, Forest Hills and Webster. They were bought at: 113 Q’BLVD News Inc., located at 113-27A Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills. The ticket […]
Police: Group harassed, attacked 2 subway riders in Midtown
Detectives say a man and two women demanded a 42-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman gave up their seats.
Lucky Winner: Yonkers Man Wins $925K Jackpot At Empire City Casino
A lucky Westchester County man has won the largest jackpot of the year at a popular casino in the county. Walter from Yonkers, who did not release his last name, won a $925,488 jackpot at Empire City Casino after betting $20 on the IGT Wheel of Fortune Triple Stars slot machine, according to an announcement by the casino from Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Brooklyn man allegedly shot, killed ‘kind and compassionate’ visitor to NYC
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man was indicted on Friday on murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a man visiting New York City, authorities said. Ethan Williams, a 20-year-old college student, was fatally shot while sitting on a stoop in Bushwick on Oct. 24, 2020, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. […]
Staten Island Ranking at Number 6 Among Wealthiest Counties In New York
Research by SmartAsset.com found that residents of Staten Island are among the wealthiest in New York State. The amount of investment income generated, local per capita income, and median home value was examined for each county in New York.
Two teenagers shot Saturday night in Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, NY – The New York City Police Department has confirmed two teenagers were shot Saturday night in the area of Richmond Terrace and Snug Harbor Road. The shooting was reported at around 6:15 pm. The victims were identified only as a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old male. Both were transported to Richmond University Medical Center and are expected to survive. No arrests have been made at this time. The post Two teenagers shot Saturday night in Staten Island appeared first on Shore News Network.
The Bronx's first children's museum will finally open next month
What started as a mission 17 years ago to create the borough's first children's museum is finally a dream come true that will positively impact the almost 200,000 children that call The Bronx home.
Tenants rally at Bronx building with 131 open violations
NEW YORK -- A group of tenants in a Bronx apartment building say they are living in horrific conditions, but they're hoping strength in numbers will bring changes.CBS2's Nick Caloway reports the building in the Mount Hope neighborhood has a long history of hazardous conditions.Outside of 124 East 176th St., tenants rallied in the cold for better living conditions."With rats, mold, mice, cockroaches, no hot water, no heat -- is that what you call good conditions in the western world?" tenant Corine Ombongo Golden said.Golden invited CBS2 into her chilly fourth floor apartment, which she says, even on a cold...
2 fatally struck by NYC subway trains, police say
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two people died after they were struck by New York City subways in separate incidents Sunday morning, police said. In the first incident, a man was on the track when he was hit by a northbound Q train at the Broadway- West 28th Street stop at around 2 a.m., police said. […]
bronx.com
Heaven Garcia, 15, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Heaven Garcia. 415 St. Lawrence Avenue. Bronx, NY 10473. It was reported to...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million winner wants to buy car for mom
A $1 million lottery winner isn’t planning on spending it all on herself. Zetta Eastman from Florence won her $1 million prize when she bought a “$15,000,000 Money Maker” scratch ticket from Valley Farms in Easthampton. She claimed her winnings on Nov. 7 and chose to receive her prize in a one-time payment valued at $650,000 before taxes.
pix11.com
3 women stabbed to death in Queens home: NYPD
Three women were found dead with stab wounds in a Queens home Friday morning, police said. All three victims were family members, authorities said. Three women were found dead with stab wounds in a Queens home Friday morning, police said. All three victims were family members, authorities said. Frigid temps...
NYC armed bus highjacker indicted
NEW YORK – A man who hijacked a loaded passenger bus in Queens last month has been officially indicted and arraigned for his actions. Dwayne Gaddy was indicted and arraigned on charges of kidnapping, robbery and other crimes for the hijacking of a crowded MTA bus in Cambria Heights last month using what appeared to be a handgun. Gaddy stopped the bus and pointed a gun at the driver. He then entered the bus claiming somebody was trying to kill him. “When the operator refused to let him on the bus, the defendant then produced what appeared to be a The post NYC armed bus highjacker indicted appeared first on Shore News Network.
2 men wanted for robbing, assaulting victims on Manhattan subway
Two men were robbed, and one assaulted, while on a Manhattan E train Friday night, authorities said.
New York Resident Survives in $1,100 Parking Spot Apartment Amid City Rental Crisis
Across the country, rents are constantly being pushed higher, especially in metropolitan neighborhoods and research shows many Americans are spending upwards of 50% of their income on basic living expenses. A recent survey from Redfin shows that pricing on rental units is up more than 15% over the previous year.
Retired Maryland lottery winner says $300k jackpot will go to paying off mortgage
A man who bought multiple lottery tickets with the same number will now have $300,000 to pay off his mortgage. According to the Maryland Lottery, the lucky winner from Prince George’s County. A day earlier, he had played his numbers 20 times and lost. The next day, he played the same number, which was a combination of important personal digits, on all six $1 straight wagers. He then left Express Mart in Bowie to run errands. Sometime after the drawing, he was sitting in his vehicle when he decided to check the winning numbers. “I said, ‘Oh my God,’” the The post Retired Maryland lottery winner says $300k jackpot will go to paying off mortgage appeared first on Shore News Network.
Florida man defrauded New Jersey victims out of $1 million in “upfront fee” scam
A Florida man who lived in New Jersey previously has been charged with defrauding multiple victims of more than $1 million through an “upfront fee” scheme, U.S. prosecutors said. In a complaint filed in Naples, Florida, John Sabo, 69, has been charged with two counts of wire fraud. He was arrested and made his initial appearance on Nov. 17, 2022, in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida. Since November 2014, Sabo has fraudulently induced a number of victims into paying him thousands of dollars in “up-front” fees. Sabo falsely represented that, through his company Bankers Capital The post Florida man defrauded New Jersey victims out of $1 million in “upfront fee” scam appeared first on Shore News Network.
yonkerstimes.com
With So Many Members in Jail, Can the 300 Bloodhound Brims-Yonkers Survive?
Most of us in the media had never heard about the 300 Bloodhound Brims Gang from Yonkers until June 17, 2021, when more than a dozen members of the gang violently assaulted and stomped a victim outside of a North Broadway bodega while they were filming a Rap Video. The...
Man attacked; sneakers, jacket, wallet stolen walking in Union Square Park: NYPD
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was robbed and assaulted by a group of people in Union Square Park Thursday night, NYPD said. The victim, 31, was walking through Union Square Park opposite 29 Union Square West when an unknown group of two females and three males walked up behind him, pulling his jacket […]
Subway rider, 73, hit over the head with cane in unprovoked attack: NYPD
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 73-year-old subway rider was hit over the head with a cane in an unprovoked attack in Manhattan early Saturday morning, police said. The victim was riding a southbound No. 1 train near West 96th Street and Broadway on the Upper West Side when a man walking through the […]
Shore News Network
