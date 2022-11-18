The holidays are a time to travel to meet with family and friends to celebrate the season. Nearby in Kane, PA (approximately 55 minutes south of Ellicottville, NY) you will discover a number of fabulous restaurants including the new Twisted Vine Winery & Eatery, Table 105, Texas Hot Lunch 4-Sons, and Logyard Brewery. Shop at Artworks on the Summit for local artisan creations and at Field Street Boots for outdoor wear. At the McCleery Wolf Center learn about the conservation efforts in Kane which saved the Lobo wolves from extinction.

