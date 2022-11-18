Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $1.65 million nearly expired
A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $1.65 million that was sold in Armstrong County for the Dec. 16, 2021, drawing will soon expire. The unclaimed winning ticket was sold by Jak Petroleum Company in Vandergrift. The ticket matched all five balls drawn, 8-12-18-31-35, to win $1.65 million.
Altoona brush, leaf collection extended into December
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — As summer finishes up, the City of Altoona is preparing for the fall and released a map to show residents when they can expect to see brush and leaf collections. Residents can continue their fall clean-up as the city extended collecting into December. Different areas of Altoona will see different days […]
ellicottvilleNOW
Discover A Star in the Forest: Kane, PA
The holidays are a time to travel to meet with family and friends to celebrate the season. Nearby in Kane, PA (approximately 55 minutes south of Ellicottville, NY) you will discover a number of fabulous restaurants including the new Twisted Vine Winery & Eatery, Table 105, Texas Hot Lunch 4-Sons, and Logyard Brewery. Shop at Artworks on the Summit for local artisan creations and at Field Street Boots for outdoor wear. At the McCleery Wolf Center learn about the conservation efforts in Kane which saved the Lobo wolves from extinction.
Altoona soup kitchen to host “Souper” fundraiser
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The St. Vincent de Paul Society soup kitchen of Altoona is hosting a fundraiser next week. The “Souper” fundraiser is selling $8 tickets. These tickers will get you a quart of wedding soup and a loaf of Italian bread. The fundraiser will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 […]
Bellefonte/State College KOA wins Campground of the Year award
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Bellefonte and State College’s KOA Holiday Campground was awarded the 2023 Campground of the Year by Kampgrounds of America (KOA) Inc. The campground, which is owned and operated by Barba Saulsbury and Rick Dillon, was awarded on Wednesday, Nov. 16 during the KOA’s international convention in Orlando, Flordia. The campground, […]
WTAJ
Update on Thanksgiving week windmill superloads
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers in the Clearfield area to windmill superload movements that are scheduled to drive through the county on Thanksgiving week. Route details are: Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120 Route 879 south to Route 322 […]
A Centre County farm is bringing baby goats to local events and we’re not kid-ding around
With help from a Happy Valley Adventure Bureau grant, the farm has come up with a new way to bring the joy of baby goats to events across the county.
More than 3,000 homes, businesses lose power in the State College area
The outage happened after a tree fell on a utility pole.
explorejeffersonpa.com
BREAKING NEWS: Speed Limit Reduced on Interstate 80 in Jefferson, Surrounding Counties
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – The speed limit on Interstate 80 has been reduced in Jefferson and surrounding counties due to snowy weather. According to PennDOT spokesperson Tina Gibbs, the speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH due to snow squalls moving through the area. The affected areas...
City of Johnstown hosting fourth annual Christmas Market
JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) —With Christmas spirit in the air, The City of Johnstown is getting ready to celebrate its fourth annual Christmas Market. The return of the market will take place on Dec. 2 and 3rd surrounding Central Park and Discovering Johnstown’s “Hometown Christmas.” Vendors will be set up with crafts, food, jewelry, seasonal gifts […]
WJAC TV
DA: Search warrant leads to discovery of over $25k worth of drugs in Johnstown home
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — A Johnstown man is facing multiple felony charges after a search warrant revealed thousands of dollars worth of drugs in his home Thursday, a press release from the Cambria County District Attorney states. According to the press release, police were dispatched to the 100 block...
abc23.com
Bellefonte Wall Collapse Update
An update now on last weekend’s partial wall collapse near a Bellefonte-area roadway that has led to a downtown traffic detour. Officials say it is now likely that the detour will be in place for more than just a few weeks. Part of the wall along Spring Creek collapsed...
WTAJ
Northern Cambria wins District XI 1A Title over Penns Manor
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Northern Cambria took on Penns Manor in the District XI 1A Title Game at Mansion Park. There was no scoring in the first half thanks to some stout defenses as both teams combined to turn the ball over five times. With the game scoreless early in the fourth quarter, Penns Manor broke […]
WJAC TV
Lawmakers react to investigation revealing reason for rise of Philly natives in Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — An NBC 10 Philadelphia investigation published Wednesday revealed one reason for the influx of Philadelphia natives living in Johnstown. The article revealed a loophole that allows people to bypass Philadelphia's housing waiting list by moving to Section 8 housing in Johnstown first. Since local...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Man Loses Control of Minivan in Rollover Crash in Winslow Township
WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – No injuries were reported following a rollover crash in Winslow Township on Tuesday afternoon. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash occurred at 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15, on Reynoldsville Sykesville Road in Winslow Township, Jefferson County. Police say 47-year-old Michael A. Hannah,...
WJAC TV
Marijuana, fentanyl, firearm seized during Johnstown drug bust; one in custody, DA says
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — A Cambria County man is facing multiple felony charges after a search warrant revealed drugs and a firearm inside a Johnstown home Wednesday, a press release from the Cambria County District Attorney states. According to the press release, police executed the search warrant on the...
Snow squall warning issued for several area counties
Snow Squall Warning SNOW SQUALL WARNING NWS STATE COLLEGE PA 357 PM EST FRI NOV 18 2022 PAC027-035-081-119-182230- /O.NEW.KCTP.SQ.W.0032.221118T2057Z-221118T2230Z/ 357 PM EST FRI NOV 18 2022 Centre County-Clinton County-Lycoming County-Union County- The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for... Centre County in central Pennsylvania... Clinton County in north central Pennsylvania... Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania... Union County in central Pennsylvania... * Until 530 PM EST. * At 357 PM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located...
Coroner called to multi-vehicle crash on I-80 in Clearfield County
DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Clearfield County coroner was called to a multi-vehicle crash that caused a hours-long traffic disruption Friday, according to state police. The coroner was called to the crash that took place eastbound on I-80, however, details about the crash are still limited. Eastbound lanes from Exit 97 Route 219 to Exit 101 […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Snow-Covered Roadway Contributes to Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 36; One Person Injured
OLIVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney released details of a two-vehicle collision that occurred last Tuesday on State Route 36 injuring one driver. According to PSP Punxsutawney, the two-vehicle crash happened around 2:16 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15, on State Route 36, north of Cemetery Hill Road, in Oliver Township, Jefferson County, involving 86-year-old Benjamin D. Au, of Punxsutawney, and 65-year-old Barbara M. Marie, of Brookville.
mediafeed.org
How much will the Indiana University of Pennsylvania really cost you?
Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) is a research-focused university located in, you guessed it, Indiana, Pennsylvania. IUP tuition for 2021/22 was $13,144 for in-state students and $18,897 for out-of-state students. The national average for public four-year schools of $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students. Costs for 2021-22.
Shore News Network
118K+
Followers
60K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0