Read full article on original website
Related
WTOV 9
WLU student Willis discusses victory in West Virginia House of Delegates race
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — We first spoke to Jimmy Willis during his campaign for West Virginia House of Delegates. Now he's won that seat and is looking to the future. “If you would've told me last time we met that I won by 418 votes, I probably would've said no," Willis said.
Investigation underway after 3 West Virginia students ‘became ill’
An investigation is underway after three Philip Barbour High School students had to be taken to the hospital Friday.
WDTV
3 Philip Barbour students hospitalized, substance believed to be used with a vape
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department released a statement Friday afternoon after three students at Philip Barbour High School were taken to the hospital. Authorities said a call came in that a few students had “very serious and adverse reactions to something.”. While officials do...
WDTV
Author publishes mystery novel based in West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Storm Young is a new author and published her 2nd book this month. It’s called “The Final Secret: A West Virginia Mystery.”. She started writing it right after she published her first book. Young said it was a very long process, but worth every...
WDTV
Clarksburg native to appear in new episode of Blue Bloods
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On November 18, Clarksburg native and West Virginia University alumna Emily Shaffer, will be making a guest appearance on Blue Bloods. Shaffer’s acting career started in the mountain state and brought her to New York City. She has appeared on several other shows, including The...
4 Suncrest Elementary students recognized with Thanksgiving Card Awards
Suttle & Stalnaker, PLLC, chose Suncrest Elementary School's art students to participate in this year's Annual Thanksgiving Card Contest.
connect-bridgeport.com
Clarksburg Native Emily Shaffer Appearing Tonight on CBS's Blue Blood; Episode Set to Air at 10 p.m.
WDTV is reporting that tonight, on November 18, Clarksburg native and West Virginia University alumna Emily Shaffer, would be making a guest appearance on Blue. Shaffer’s acting career started in the mountain state and brought her to New York City. She had appeared on several other shows, including The...
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
54 years later: Sen. Joe Manchin, reporter on scene reflect on the Farmington Mine explosion that killed 78
54 years ago, the Farmington community experienced a devastating tragedy, resulting in the deaths of 78 miners. On Wednesday, November 20, 1968, an explosion tore through the Consolidation Coal Company's No. 9 mine that would claim the lives of most of the nearly 100 miners working at the time of the blast.
Officials give more information on Wheeling Park going code red
New information has been revealed regarding the code red on Thursday at Wheeling Park. According to Sheriff Tom Howard, an adult non-student shared a screenshot from a social media site with a student and that student perceived the image to be a possible threat. The student reported the matter to school officials. Howard says the […]
Hunters required to bring deer for data collection in 4 West Virginia counties
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is reminding hunters in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties that they must bring any deer they harvest on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 to a biological data collection station for a carcass examination. According to the WVNDR, the collection is part of a […]
Daily Athenaeum
WVU Cross Country NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional Meet
The Daily Athenaeum began in 1887 and remains the independent student voice of West Virginia University. All content is produced by students, funded by student fees, advertising and generous donations by readers like yourself. Your gift goes directly to supporting our students and powers our experiential newsroom. Donations can be...
wvsportsnow.com
Twitter Reaction: Mountaineer Nation Fed Up with State of Program
As to be expected, Mountaineer Nation reaction didn’t react very too kind to West Virginia’s 48-31 loss to Kansas State. The loss eliminated WVU from the possibility of playing in a bowl game and it also happened in the midst of the news that cornerback Charles Woods decided to leave the program.
Hunters in 4 WV counties must bring deer to collection stations
Hunters are being reminded by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources that any deer harvested in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties from Nov. 21-22 should be brought to a biological data collection station.
Mobile food pantry program feeds hundreds in Buckhannon
The Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry Program was held in three different locations around the state on Nov. 17.
Concerns voiced about Corridor H route
A group of local businesses, organizations and community members concerned about the route of Corridor H hosted a fundraising event at The Purple Fiddle in Thomas on Thursday.
WDTV
BPD asking for help identifying people involved in alleged shoplifting
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying two people allegedly involved in a recent shoplifting incident at BFS. Below are photos from the Bridgeport Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Davisson by email or at 304-842-8260.
Three flown to hospital after Grafton collision
Five people were injured in an accident on Webster Pike in Grafton Sunday.
Sunday Morning Thoughts: Neal Brown Wanted to Climb, Instead He Took WVU to Rock Bottom
When the hire became official four years ago, I didn't know what to think. I felt like WVU looked at the available candidates, realized there wasn't much out there that they could afford on short notice, and went to the guy with the best resume. Hiring a guy that won...
Bridgeport Police searching for 2 people and vehicle in shoplifting investigation
The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two people and the vehicle they were driving after a shoplifting incident.
Comments / 0