Morgantown, WV

WDTV

Author publishes mystery novel based in West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Storm Young is a new author and published her 2nd book this month. It’s called “The Final Secret: A West Virginia Mystery.”. She started writing it right after she published her first book. Young said it was a very long process, but worth every...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Clarksburg native to appear in new episode of Blue Bloods

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On November 18, Clarksburg native and West Virginia University alumna Emily Shaffer, will be making a guest appearance on Blue Bloods. Shaffer’s acting career started in the mountain state and brought her to New York City. She has appeared on several other shows, including The...
CLARKSBURG, WV
PhillyBite

Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Officials give more information on Wheeling Park going code red

New information has been revealed regarding the code red on Thursday at Wheeling Park. According to Sheriff Tom Howard, an adult non-student shared a screenshot from a social media site with a student and that student perceived the image to be a possible threat. The student reported the matter to school officials. Howard says the […]
Daily Athenaeum

WVU Cross Country NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional Meet

The Daily Athenaeum began in 1887 and remains the independent student voice of West Virginia University. All content is produced by students, funded by student fees, advertising and generous donations by readers like yourself. Your gift goes directly to supporting our students and powers our experiential newsroom. Donations can be...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Twitter Reaction: Mountaineer Nation Fed Up with State of Program

As to be expected, Mountaineer Nation reaction didn’t react very too kind to West Virginia’s 48-31 loss to Kansas State. The loss eliminated WVU from the possibility of playing in a bowl game and it also happened in the midst of the news that cornerback Charles Woods decided to leave the program.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

BPD asking for help identifying people involved in alleged shoplifting

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying two people allegedly involved in a recent shoplifting incident at BFS. Below are photos from the Bridgeport Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Davisson by email or at 304-842-8260.
BRIDGEPORT, WV

