Baton Rouge, LA

thestadiumreviews.com

Tiger Stadium Food

Best Food at Tiger Stadium (LSU Tigers Football Stadium) Tiger Stadium is home to the LSU Tigers Football Team. The football stadium opened in 1924 at Baton Rouge, LA 70803. Over the years, the football arena has gone through numerous renovations to improve the gameday experience for fans, which includes updating the food and drink menu.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

As Jayden Daniels shines, LSU coasts past UAB in home finale

After one of his worst games, Jayden Daniels got back to his routine. He constructed a schedule this week with LSU quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan, and they met after practice to review reads. Daniels wanted to make sure he knew exactly how the concepts matched up against UAB so when he got on the field, he could almost play without thinking.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

LSU Recruiting: 2023 Offensive Weapons, More to Come

LSU has secured a number of dynamic offensive weapons to their 2023 recruiting class. Headlined by 5-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr., this program is in good hands for the foreseeable future. Add 4-star quarterback, and Baton Rouge native Rickie Collins to the class, and this group begins to look...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

LSU vs. UAB: Check out a summary of how they scored

UAB 7 3 0 0 — 10 LSU 14 14 6 7 — 41 LSU: John Emery 2 run at 10:44 (Damian Ramos kick). DRIVE: 9 plays, 79 yards, 4:11. KEY PLAYS: On the second play from scrimmage, Jayden Daniels 47 pass to Malik Nabers to the UAB 27. Daniels 11 pass to Mason Taylor to the UAB 16. Daniels 3 run on third-and-3 to the 6 keeps the drive going. TIGERS 7, BLAZERS 0.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
NOLA.com

LSU without two leading running backs in home finale against UAB

Running backs Josh Williams and Armoni Goodwin are out for No. 6 LSU's game Saturday night against UAB. Williams and Goodwin, the Tigers' leading rushers outside quarterback Jayden Daniels, did not participate in warmups. Williams got banged up at the end of LSU's win over Arkansas last week. Coach Brian...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU RB out for the season due to injury, per ESPN

LSU running back Armoni Goodwin is out for the remainder of the season, per ESPN. The broadcast crew announced the news Saturday night during the UAB game. Goodwin will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, per the broadcast. That’s a brutal break for the running back after he returned from a torn hamstring this season. It also puts a dent in LSU’s running back depth chart as the Tigers look ahead to the remainder of the UAB game, Texas A&M and the SEC Championship Game against top-ranked Georgia.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU football helmets will honor UVA shooting victims in Tigers final home game

LSU football will pay tribute to the UVA shooting victims with a Virginia helmet sticker during Saturday night’s game against UAB. Every LSU helmet will wear the sticker. Tragedy struck college football and the state of Virginia this week. UVA football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were tragically killed in the Sunday shooting. Another Virginia student, Marlee Morgan, was also shot but is believed to be in good condition. Baton Rouge native and Cavaliers running back Mike Hollis was also shot but survived.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU lands 2024 four-star recruit from New Orleans

Warren Easton High School four-star cornerback Wallace Foster announced his commitment to play at LSU during the LSU vs. UAB game. Foster is the sixth four-star commit in the class of 2024, which now has eight members so far and is No. 3 nationally. He's the No. 4 overall in the state of Louisiana and No. 15 cornerback in the nation, according to 247Sports composite rankings.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
LSUSports.net

World Class Sprinter Shakeem McKay Signs with Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La. – World class sprinter Shakeem McKay of Trinidad and Tobago has signed a national-letter-of-intent with the LSU men’s track and field program, coach Dennis Shaver announced Friday. McKay, a product of Queen’s Royal College in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, will compete for the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Lakeshore rallies from a two touchdown deficit for a thrilling 35-34 second-round win at Opelousas

OPELOUSAS — Trailing No. 3 Opelousas by 14 points with six minutes to play, Lakeshore needed a few good bounces to keep its season alive. That's exactly what the Titans got. No. 14 Lakeshore scored 15 points during a 1:49 span in the fourth quarter, including a go-ahead 2-point conversion, to upset the Tigers 35-34 in the second round of the Division II nonselect playoffs on Nov. 18.
OPELOUSAS, LA

