thestadiumreviews.com
Tiger Stadium Food
Best Food at Tiger Stadium (LSU Tigers Football Stadium) Tiger Stadium is home to the LSU Tigers Football Team. The football stadium opened in 1924 at Baton Rouge, LA 70803. Over the years, the football arena has gone through numerous renovations to improve the gameday experience for fans, which includes updating the food and drink menu.
NOLA.com
Betting line is out for LSU at Texas A&M: See what oddsmakers set for Tigers vs. Aggies
LSU hopes to continue its magical second half of the season with a trip to Texas A&M on Saturday night to close the regular season. The Tigers beat UAB 41-10 this week to extend their winning streak to five games, a stretch during which LSU has also covered the spread four out of five times.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU football: What’s at stake for the Tigers against Texas A&M?
LSU already has won the SEC West. It’s going to Atlanta on Dec. 3 to play Georgia for the SEC championship. Nothing that happens in the regular-season finale at Texas A&M on Saturday is going to change that. But the Tigers still have a whole lot at stake against...
NOLA.com
Texas A&M is next up for LSU football; here are the basics on the Aggies offense, defense
A quick rundown of LSU's next opponent for the Tigers' regular-season finale at Texas A&M on Saturday night ... KICKOFF: 6 p.m. Saturday, Kyle Field, College Station, Texas. RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM/FM, 870/105.3 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette) SERIES: LSU leads 35-22-3 LAST MEETING: LSU 27, Texas A&M...
NOLA.com
Film review: Jayden Daniels' big day and other observations from LSU's latest win
After LSU handled UAB in a 41-10 win, coach Brian Kelly talked proudly Saturday night about the team’s mental toughness. He discussed the Tigers’ growth in his first season and how they hold one another accountable, something he told the players in their pregame “mental edge” meeting he later wanted to tell the media.
NOLA.com
As Jayden Daniels shines, LSU coasts past UAB in home finale
After one of his worst games, Jayden Daniels got back to his routine. He constructed a schedule this week with LSU quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan, and they met after practice to review reads. Daniels wanted to make sure he knew exactly how the concepts matched up against UAB so when he got on the field, he could almost play without thinking.
LSU Recruiting: 2023 Offensive Weapons, More to Come
LSU has secured a number of dynamic offensive weapons to their 2023 recruiting class. Headlined by 5-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr., this program is in good hands for the foreseeable future. Add 4-star quarterback, and Baton Rouge native Rickie Collins to the class, and this group begins to look...
NOLA.com
LSU vs. UAB: Check out a summary of how they scored
UAB 7 3 0 0 — 10 LSU 14 14 6 7 — 41 LSU: John Emery 2 run at 10:44 (Damian Ramos kick). DRIVE: 9 plays, 79 yards, 4:11. KEY PLAYS: On the second play from scrimmage, Jayden Daniels 47 pass to Malik Nabers to the UAB 27. Daniels 11 pass to Mason Taylor to the UAB 16. Daniels 3 run on third-and-3 to the 6 keeps the drive going. TIGERS 7, BLAZERS 0.
NOLA.com
LSU without two leading running backs in home finale against UAB
Running backs Josh Williams and Armoni Goodwin are out for No. 6 LSU's game Saturday night against UAB. Williams and Goodwin, the Tigers' leading rushers outside quarterback Jayden Daniels, did not participate in warmups. Williams got banged up at the end of LSU's win over Arkansas last week. Coach Brian...
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU RB out for the season due to injury, per ESPN
LSU running back Armoni Goodwin is out for the remainder of the season, per ESPN. The broadcast crew announced the news Saturday night during the UAB game. Goodwin will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, per the broadcast. That’s a brutal break for the running back after he returned from a torn hamstring this season. It also puts a dent in LSU’s running back depth chart as the Tigers look ahead to the remainder of the UAB game, Texas A&M and the SEC Championship Game against top-ranked Georgia.
NOLA.com
LSU's Noah Cain steps up with a three-TD performance as two other running backs sit out
For much of its first season under Brian Kelly, LSU hasn’t had a clear-cut star running back. The Tigers have gotten by, in part because of mobile quarterback Jayden Daniels, who came into Saturday's game against UAB with a team-high 629 yards rushing. Without two of its top running...
No. 8 LSU falls to No. 1 Florida St. in second round of NCAA Tournament
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WAFB) - The LSU soccer team’s 2022 season ended with a loss to Florida State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, Nov. 18. The No. 8 Tigers fell 4-1 to the No. 1 Seminoles. Information provided by LSU Sports:. LSU struck first in...
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU football helmets will honor UVA shooting victims in Tigers final home game
LSU football will pay tribute to the UVA shooting victims with a Virginia helmet sticker during Saturday night’s game against UAB. Every LSU helmet will wear the sticker. Tragedy struck college football and the state of Virginia this week. UVA football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were tragically killed in the Sunday shooting. Another Virginia student, Marlee Morgan, was also shot but is believed to be in good condition. Baton Rouge native and Cavaliers running back Mike Hollis was also shot but survived.
CBS Sports
Watch LSU vs. UAB: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The UAB Blazers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the LSU Tigers at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Tiger Stadium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
theadvocate.com
LSU lands 2024 four-star recruit from New Orleans
Warren Easton High School four-star cornerback Wallace Foster announced his commitment to play at LSU during the LSU vs. UAB game. Foster is the sixth four-star commit in the class of 2024, which now has eight members so far and is No. 3 nationally. He's the No. 4 overall in the state of Louisiana and No. 15 cornerback in the nation, according to 247Sports composite rankings.
footballscoop.com
SEC coaches weigh in on NCAA Transfer Portal: 'It's OK to top off the gas tank' via the Portal
Regardless of what happens anywhere this weekend in the Southeastern Conference, or next weekend for that matter, defending College Football Playoff champion Georgia is going to face SEC West resident LSU in Atlanta Dec. 3 for the league title. It would be hard to present two more disparate pathways to...
LSUSports.net
World Class Sprinter Shakeem McKay Signs with Tigers
BATON ROUGE, La. – World class sprinter Shakeem McKay of Trinidad and Tobago has signed a national-letter-of-intent with the LSU men’s track and field program, coach Dennis Shaver announced Friday. McKay, a product of Queen’s Royal College in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, will compete for the...
NOLA.com
Lakeshore rallies from a two touchdown deficit for a thrilling 35-34 second-round win at Opelousas
OPELOUSAS — Trailing No. 3 Opelousas by 14 points with six minutes to play, Lakeshore needed a few good bounces to keep its season alive. That's exactly what the Titans got. No. 14 Lakeshore scored 15 points during a 1:49 span in the fourth quarter, including a go-ahead 2-point conversion, to upset the Tigers 35-34 in the second round of the Division II nonselect playoffs on Nov. 18.
NOLA.com
A Karr Cougar answered the call and saved a potential upset in the playoffs
Nursing a shoulder injury, Karr senior quarterback AJ Samuel came off the sideline to lead the Cougars to three fourth-quarter touchdowns and a 34-26 victory against Scotlandville in the Division I select playoffs Friday at Behrman Stadium. No. 7-seeded Karr (7-3) will play at No. 2 Catholic-Baton Rouge on Friday...
NOLA.com
Former LSU Health chancellor lobbied for scholarships for his family, report finds
While he was chancellor of LSU Health in New Orleans, Larry Hollier violated university policy — and perhaps state ethics laws — by lobbying for special scholarships for his grandchildren and pressuring a program director to admit his grandson’s girlfriend, a recent LSU investigation found. Last year,...
