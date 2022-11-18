Read full article on original website
Wausau drivers: Prepare for detours, delays on Grand and Townline
Drivers in Wausau should allow for extra time while driving this week, as a water main repair will result in lane closures, delays and detours along Grand Avenue. The water main repair is at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Townline Road. The closures and detours will begin Tuesday, extending for about three days.
Local highway temporarily closed Monday morning due to garage fire
TOWN OF MERRILL - A portion of State Highway 107 in the Town of Merrill was closed for around 45 minutes in early this morning due to a garage fire. Multiple agencies responded to assist the Merrill Fire Department at the scene, including Town of Pine River, Town of Russell and Town of Corning Volunteer Fire Departments. The Wausau Fire Department and Wisconsin Public Service also responded.
Charges Recommended in Fatal Crash Near Amherst Junction
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is now recommending charges against the driver of a vehicle that crashed near Amherst Junction, killing one person. WAOW TV reports Axel Crus-Zelaya may face charges for driving without a valid license, causing the death of a passenger...
Benefit account established for family of Marshfield woman killed by ex-husband
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A memorial fund has been established to help the family of a woman who was killed by her ex-husband on Nov. 15. Investigators said they found the body of Melissa Wright in her Marshfield home after a coworker became concerned that Wright did not show up for work. Marshfield Police said Wright’s ex-husband broke into the home and killed her, before fatally injuring himself.
One Dead in Shawano County Incident
SHAWANO, WI (WSAU) — Police in Shawano shot and killed one person after they were called to a home for a domestic incident on Saturday. Officers were called to a home in the 900 block of Lafayette Street for a disturbance. Once they got to the home, they went to the basement to find one person with their hands in the air and another holding a shotgun.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: Nov. 21, 2022
As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Nov. 21:. A portion of State Rd. 107 was closed for over four hours Sunday night, Nov. 20, into the early morning hours of Monday, Nov. 21, following a motor vehicle crash in the Town of Corning. At 5:48 p.m. Sunday evening, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle striking a utility pole at the intersection of County Rd. FF and State Rd. 107. The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The Town of Corning First Responders and Volunteer Fire Department assisted with road closure, while personnel from Wisconsin Public Service worked to repair damage to the utility pole.
Officers Encourage Planning Ahead of Busy Night for Bars, Taverns
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wednesday night before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest nights of the year for bar and tavern activity, and that’s not lost on the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Brad Tatro says patrol officers will be paying special attention to signs of...
State Patrol to conduct aerial speed monitoring on Highway 51 in Oneida County
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week. On Wednesday, weather permitting, crews will monitor Highway 51 in Oneida County. The State Patrol’s primary mission is public safety, which includes enforcing traffic laws to help...
Driver facing criminal charges in fatal Hwy. 10 crash
An Appleton man is facing felony charges in a crash that led to the death of a 58-year-old passenger, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported at about 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18 on Hwy. 10 west of CTH B in Amherst Junction. Miguel Angel Hernandez-Valdivia, of Appleton, died at the scene.
Body found in Town of Grant identified
STEVENS POINT – Portage County officials have identified the body found lying in a ditch. Safandre Lindsey, 41, was discovered Saturday, Nov. 12, at approximately 5:23 p.m., along a portion of 110th Street North, south of Washington Avenue, in an area of the Portage County Town of Grant with a Wisconsin Rapids mailing address. Sheriff Mike Lukas says Lindsey was from the Chicago area. Lukas also indicated in a written press release the investigation into the circumstances around Safandre’s death are still being investigated. The cause of death is still undetermined pending the results of the autopsy, performed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Department of Pathology.
Waupaca deer hunter rescued from river when kayak capsizes
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A deer hunter whose kayak capsized Saturday morning in an eastern Wisconsin wildlife area was rescued after spending about an hour in icy waters. Authorities say the 27-year-old man from Waupaca was being treated at a hospital for hypothermia after Lamartine firefighters used an inflatable rescue sled to pull him from the Fond du Lac River north of the Mascoutin Valley State Park Trail. His condition is not known, but he was able to give details to law enforcement.
Wausau area obituaries November 18, 2022
Allen Lee Schiller, 74, passed away peacefully in Madison, WI with his children by his side, after complications from a stroke he suffered in Tavernier, FL. Allen was born on July 4, 1948 to the late Lawrence and Shirley (Bartz) Schiller in Marshfield, WI. Being born on Independence Day was not lost on him; he was a patriot throughout his life. After finding out as a young man that he could not join the United States Marines due to a bad knee, he honed his talent for welding until he was among the best. His intelligence and work ethic lead him to start Custom Steel, the business he owned and operated first in Rosholt, WI and later in Wausau, WI, until his retirement in 2016. His story of success in business, starting from nothing, encapsulates the American dream. Upon retirement, Allen fulfilled another lifelong dream — to live near the sea. An avid fisherman, he relocated to his paradise, the Florida Keys. He liked to say that his view of the ocean was like a beautiful painting that changes every day. “God blessed Florida!” His children and grandchildren are grateful for the daily messages he would send them, often inviting them to come enjoy his paradise with him. Those who knew Allen remember that he had a great sense of humor, and a big “throw his head back” kind of laugh that let you know you were sharing something really special in that moment.
Medford Woman Dies in Crash
One person is dead after the SUV they were riding in was involved in a crash on USH 13 by. Water Road Township of Mayville. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash on Monday afternoon. Initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on USH 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a.
1 person dead after crash in Clark County
TOWNSHIP OF MAYVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead, and others are hurt after a crash in Clark County. According to a media release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a crash around 3:13 p.m. on Nov. 14 on US Highway 13 near Water Road in the Township of Mayville. Investigation shows an SUV was northbound on US Highway 13 when the driver lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker. The SUV entered a ditch, went over a driveway, and hit a tree before coming to rest on its side.
Two cabins in northern Wisconsin vandalized, Sheriff asking for public’s help
MERRILL, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in relation to two separate incidents of cabins getting vandalized, one of which had multiple items stolen. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about two separate cabin incidents that happened in Merrill. The...
Wausau City Council Adopts 2023 Budget, Last-Minute Administrator Proposal Fails
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The approval of Wausau’s 2023 budget turned out to be the secondary story out of Tuesday’s City Council meeting. The document passed on a 10-1 vote, but the big story turned out to be a last-minute proposal from Alder Doug Diny calling for the inclusion of a $129,000 salary for a City Administrator. The move caught many by surprise, including Mayor Katie Rosenberg. “This is actually the first time I’m seeing it (the proposal,)” said Rosenberg. “I didn’t get a chance to go over it live, while we were discussing it, but I think we can expect to be discussing this at some other point; either in the Finance [Committee,] HR [Committee,] or both.”
Wausau area births, Nov. 18
Thomas and Nicole Diedrick announce the birth of their daughter Kora Kay, born at 3:43 p.m. Nov. 11, 2022. Kora weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Justin and Adria Pagel announce the birth of their daughter Ella Mae, born Nov. 10, 2022. Luis and Cheyenne Ochoa announce the birth of their...
Common Council to Discuss Skatepark Paintings Issue
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – At the November 22 meeting of the City of Marshfield Common Council, members are scheduled to discuss how to address an issue at Braem Park skatepark. At a previous meeting, per City memo, alderman Mike O’Reilly explained that there is “graffiti and a makeshift memorial...
