Read full article on original website
Related
CBS 58
11-year-old fatally shot in hunting accident in Green Lake County
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An 11-year-old boy was fatally shot in a hunting accident shortly after 9:00 a.m. this morning. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and emergency crews say a 41-year-old male attempted to unload his firearm while it was placed in the back seat of a vehicle.
Police seek new info in 2006 central Wisconsin cold case
The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the lone suspect’s alleged involvement in the death of Diedre Harm, whose remains were found five months after she vanished in 2006. “Recently Diedre would have celebrated her 38th birthday,” Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker said, in a statement....
Shawano Police: Suspect holding shotgun fatally shot by police
An officer fatally shot a person who was allegedly seen with a shotgun in a Shawano home, according to the Shawano Police Department. Police did not specify the gender of the person who was shot. An investigation is now underway by the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the...
WBAY Green Bay
Officials say I-41 is cleared after multiple accidents hault traffic
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - All lanes are now cleared. Officials say multiple crashes has caused all lanes on I-41 northbound and southbound near Ballard Road in Appleton have closed due to crashes on both sides. Southbound detour: From I-41 South, take the ramp to WIS 441 Southbound. Continue on WIS...
WJFW-TV
11 year-old dies in southern Wisconsin hunting incident
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical services responded to a fatal deer hunting-related incident in the Township of Seneca in Green Lake County. On Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, shortly after 9:00 a.m., an 11-year-old male was...
stevenspoint.news
One dead in Portage County crash
PORTAGE COUNTY – One man has died in a Portage County crash. On Nov. 18, shortly after 7 a.m., the Portage County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one-vehicle crash on USH 10 west of County Highway B in the village of Amherst Junction. “Upon arrival of...
nbc15.com
11 y/o dies in Green Lake Co. hunting incident, DNR says
GREEN LAKE CO., Wis. (WMTV) - An 11-year-old boy died after being shot in the chest Sunday morning, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said. In a statement, the DNR said it responded to the Township of Seneca in Green Lake County alongside the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical services.
wglt.org
Woman killed in Interstate 74 crash near LeRoy
A 20-year-old Wisconsin woman was killed in a crash Friday on Interstate 74 near LeRoy, authorities said. Melissa Ann Johnson, 20, of Weyauwega, Wisconsin, was driving an SUV that crashed on westbound I-74 between LeRoy and Farmer City, said McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder. Johnson was pronounced dead at 4:45 p.m. Friday from injuries suffered in the crash. Toxicology testing is pending.
spmetrowire.com
UPDATE: PCSO ID’s dead man found in Grant
Portage Co. deputies are investigating a suspicious death that occurred on Saturday. According to Sheriff Mike Lukas, dispatchers were called at 5:23 p.m. on Nov. 12 by someone reporting a body lying on 110th St. North, just south of Washington Ave. Deputies arrived and determined the person was deceased, Lukas...
95.5 FM WIFC
Body Found in Portage County Identified
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – A body discovered last weekend in Portage County has been identified. The remains of Safandre Lindsey, 41, were found last Saturday near 110th Street North and Washington Avenue in the Town of Grant. The death was immediately considered suspicious. The Portage County Medical Examiner...
wearegreenbay.com
Deputies arrest 3 in central Wisconsin on numerous drug charges, search warrant finds roughly $8k worth of narcotics
QUINCY, Wis. (WFRV) – A search warrant conducted by deputies in central Wisconsin led to the seizure of multiple drugs totaling roughly $8,000 in street value, and three arrests. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, deputies reportedly found methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and THC at the residence, as well...
WJFW-TV
Portage Co. Sheriff's Office identified the body found from Saturday
GRANT (WFJFW) - The Portage County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death from Saturday. The Portage County Communications Center received a call about a person lying along 110th St. North south of Washington Ave. in the town of Grant on Saturday evening just before 5:30 p.m. When deputies arrived,...
waupacanow.com
Father, son bond over deer hunting
Tony Lorenz could have taken his son deer hunting near their Galesville home in some of Wisconsin’s prime whitetail habitat. Instead, the pair spent opening day of Wisconsin’s annual gun deer hunt about 150 miles away in Hartman Creek State Park,. Lorenz and 12-year-old Rowan showed up at...
onfocus.news
Medford Woman Dies in Crash
MEDFORD, WI (OnFocus) – One person is dead after the SUV they were riding in was involved in a crash on USH 13 by Water Road Township of Mayville. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash at about 3:13 pm, on Monday November 14th, 2022. Initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on USH 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker. The SUV entered the west ditch, went over a driveway and struck tree, coming to rest on its side.
marquettecountytribune.com
Explosion brings multiple fire departments to Kilby Lake home
The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office received an emergency 911 call on Tuesday, November 8th, at 2:51 p.m., reporting a house explosion at 345 County Hwy. B on Kilby Lake, in the City of Montello. A neighbor made the call after hearing a large explosion, according to Sheriff Joe Konrath....
merrillfotonews.com
Two Hintze grandsons follow in retired Captain Emil Hintze’s footsteps to become Police Officers One right here in the Merrill community, the other in Marshfield
Dennis (better known as “Emil”) Hintze started on the Merrill Police Department (MPD) on Dec. 1, 1967, and retired from the Department on April 30, 1997. He then joined the Transport Team for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office which he did for 21 years. Little did Emil...
wrcitytimes.com
Body found in Town of Grant identified
STEVENS POINT – Portage County officials have identified the body found lying in a ditch. Safandre Lindsey, 41, was discovered Saturday, Nov. 12, at approximately 5:23 p.m., along a portion of 110th Street North, south of Washington Avenue, in an area of the Portage County Town of Grant with a Wisconsin Rapids mailing address. Sheriff Mike Lukas says Lindsey was from the Chicago area. Lukas also indicated in a written press release the investigation into the circumstances around Safandre’s death are still being investigated. The cause of death is still undetermined pending the results of the autopsy, performed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Department of Pathology.
Appleton man dead following two-vehicle crash in Outagamie County
The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office says a 58-year-old man from Appleton is dead following a two-vehicle crash.
Name released in fatal Portage County SUV crash
Police have identified the man who died in a Portage County SUV crash as 51-year-old Richard Wurzinger, of Bancroft. The crash was reported just before 6 a.m. on Nov. 5 on Forest Drive in the town of Plover. Deputies responded to the scene and discovered an SUV that struck a tree in the north ditch.
Wisconsin deer hunter rescued from river when kayak capsizes
A Waupaca man needed treatment for hypothermia after he was rescued Saturday when his kayak capsized in the Fond du Lac River.
Comments / 0