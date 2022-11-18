Read full article on original website
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
How much snow fell in Buffalo and the surrounding area
The Buffalo metro area was hit particularly hard by historic lake effect snow, with some areas receiving 80 inches.
Weather Update: No Snow Forecasted For Buffalo
It looks like Western New York is getting a much-needed break from Mother Nature today. According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Buffalo, it looks like the city of Buffalo and the surrounding areas will not get any more snow today. Yesterday forecasters were calling for...
Drivers in western New York's Erie County still advised to stay off the roads after deadly storm dumps almost 6 feet of snow in some areas
Even by western New York standards, Friday's snowstorm was colossal, bringing eye-level accumulation totals to some areas and prompting officials to tell many people who are used to driving in bad weather to stay off the roads.
the buffalo bills
Escaping Over Six Feet Of Snow In Buffalo Blizzard! | Buffalo Bills
Watch as the Buffalo Bills football operations department coordinates the pickups of Buffalo Bills players stuck at home due to a blizzard with 77 inches of snow. The Bills moved their November 20th home game to Ford Field in Detroit, MI, home of the Detroit Lions.
Buffalo Breaks Snowfall Record During Weekend Snowstorm
The massive lake effect snowstorm has dropped historic levels of snow across Western New York. Orchard Park got the most snow ever in a 24-hour period in New York State. But that wasn't the only town setting records. A new daily snowfall record was recorded today (November 19th) at the...
Western NY is having a ‘Snowvember’ to remember: See photos from the winter storm
This week’s winter weather event is the party that won’t stop in Western New York. Over five feet have fallen in some areas and the National Weather Service predicts snow could continue to fall throughout the weekend, bombarding Buffalo and surrounding areas. Upstate New York, and Buffalo in...
Buffalo Mayor Provides Update On Driving Ban, Snow Removal, And More
UPDATE (11/19/22): The travel ban is now a travel advisory in all of Buffalo except South Buffalo. The driving ban is still in effect in South Buffalo. Unless you are an essential worker or have a serious medical emergency, we're asking people to stay at home, not to drive, not to come out.
WGRZ TV
Cool video: Watch as a lake effect snow band washes over Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Have you seen this video yet?. Friday evening, 2 On Your Side's Nate Benson was traveling in the Storm Tracker when our camera captured the wall of snow moving over downtown Buffalo as it headed into the Northtowns. That snow band had dumped a few feet...
Potentially dangerous storm moves into Buffalo, western NY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Thursday for parts of western New York ahead of a dangerous storm that had the potential to dump several feet of snow on some communities on the eastern ends of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.
South Buffalo blasted by lake effect
South Buffalo is getting pounded by heavy lake effect snows. Streets are impacted with many impassable, but work is underway to try and dig out.
Lake Erie Is Entirely Dumping On Buffalo, New York[PHOTO]
This is crazy! The weather here in Western New York certainly can change and we have our share of lake effect snow. But this could be the biggest bout yet. The water temperature on Lake Erie was a record 58 degrees at the start of this week. Prime conditions for the snow to pile up in FEET and it certainly is. As of 2pm on Friday, there are reports that Hamburg, New York has received 37 inches and it is still falling. Take a look at this photo and it show the reason why. The entire stretch of Lake Erie is filling the sky with vapor and dumping it as heavy snow over much of the southern suburbs of Buffalo, New York.
Surprisingly, Major News Network Doesn’t Know Where Buffalo Is
Come on, guys…how do you not know where Buffalo, New York, is located?. The massive winter storm hitting the Buffalo area has been a headline on several major news outlets across the country. Western New York hasn’t seen this much snow in such a short amount of time in many years. Between the staggering amount of snow projected and the relocation of the Buffalo Bills game to Ford Field in Detriot, naturally, major news outlets consider this storm a major story to feature on their broadcasts.
NY State Gives Bills Huge Grant, After Cutting Family Services
It's no secret that Upstate New York loves the Buffalo Bills, but even the most hardcore Bills fans are having a tough time defending this one. New York State is giving the Buffalo Bills an $850 Million grant from taxpayer money to build a new stadium. The groundwork is set to start in 2023 and it is projected to be finished and have the first game played in 2026. State legislators are hoping this will increase economic growth in the Buffalo area. But despite all of the Bills fans in Buffalo and New York in general, most people are not happy about it.
Cheektowaga residents react to first snow of the season
Western New York residents saw the first snowfall of the season on Friday. Many of the snow hit the Southtowns hard, including Cheektowaga.
Snowfall Totals In Western New York
Snow has been falling consistently with large amounts of lake-effect snowfall being reported all over the area. Parts of Western New York, including Erie County, have really been hit hard with snow since around 7 pm on Friday, November 17, 2022, with 20 inches, or more, of snow being reported in some areas.
13 WHAM
Snow for some, wind for all Saturday night
Saturday 11/19/22 — The big story has been intense lake effect snow across Western New York with many towns near Buffalo seeing more than five feet of snow since Thursday night. The snow band has parked north of Buffalo through much of Saturday afternoon, but will shift to the south rapidly in the evening and overnight before parking once again over some of the south towns, where four to nine additional inches of snow could fall through Sunday.
Updated Snow Predictions For Winter Storm In Buffalo
Snow is already here in Western New York and we are gearing up for a major snow event over the next couple of days. Since Monday, the forecast models have given out several different amounts of snow predictions but as we get closer to the actual snow event, those numbers have become more consistent.
nbcboston.com
Lake Effect Snow Blasting Buffalo Area: So What Is It, Exactly?
Eden and Williamstown, New York, have received over two feet of snow just in the last 24 hours. Hamburg, New York, has reports of 24 inches up to now, and Buffalo follows right behind. With snow forecasted to last through Sunday, our snow totals will likely add up to more...
Two Erie County, N.Y., residents die shoveling snow
Two Erie County, N.Y., residents died while removing snow during a major storm. A state of emergency has been declared in multiple counties as the National Weather Service warns that road conditions are dangerous.
Snowstorm keeps truckers stranded off I-90 for more than 24 hours
Many truckers and other commercial drivers have been stuck at truck stops across Western New York for over 24 hours, and there's no set time yet on when the Thruway will open.
