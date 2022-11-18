ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

96.1 The Breeze

Weather Update: No Snow Forecasted For Buffalo

It looks like Western New York is getting a much-needed break from Mother Nature today. According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Buffalo, it looks like the city of Buffalo and the surrounding areas will not get any more snow today. Yesterday forecasters were calling for...
WGRZ TV

Cool video: Watch as a lake effect snow band washes over Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Have you seen this video yet?. Friday evening, 2 On Your Side's Nate Benson was traveling in the Storm Tracker when our camera captured the wall of snow moving over downtown Buffalo as it headed into the Northtowns. That snow band had dumped a few feet...
KRMG

Potentially dangerous storm moves into Buffalo, western NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Thursday for parts of western New York ahead of a dangerous storm that had the potential to dump several feet of snow on some communities on the eastern ends of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Lake Erie Is Entirely Dumping On Buffalo, New York[PHOTO]

This is crazy! The weather here in Western New York certainly can change and we have our share of lake effect snow. But this could be the biggest bout yet. The water temperature on Lake Erie was a record 58 degrees at the start of this week. Prime conditions for the snow to pile up in FEET and it certainly is. As of 2pm on Friday, there are reports that Hamburg, New York has received 37 inches and it is still falling. Take a look at this photo and it show the reason why. The entire stretch of Lake Erie is filling the sky with vapor and dumping it as heavy snow over much of the southern suburbs of Buffalo, New York.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Surprisingly, Major News Network Doesn’t Know Where Buffalo Is

Come on, guys…how do you not know where Buffalo, New York, is located?. The massive winter storm hitting the Buffalo area has been a headline on several major news outlets across the country. Western New York hasn’t seen this much snow in such a short amount of time in many years. Between the staggering amount of snow projected and the relocation of the Buffalo Bills game to Ford Field in Detriot, naturally, major news outlets consider this storm a major story to feature on their broadcasts.
WIBX 950

NY State Gives Bills Huge Grant, After Cutting Family Services

It's no secret that Upstate New York loves the Buffalo Bills, but even the most hardcore Bills fans are having a tough time defending this one. New York State is giving the Buffalo Bills an $850 Million grant from taxpayer money to build a new stadium. The groundwork is set to start in 2023 and it is projected to be finished and have the first game played in 2026. State legislators are hoping this will increase economic growth in the Buffalo area. But despite all of the Bills fans in Buffalo and New York in general, most people are not happy about it.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Snowfall Totals In Western New York

Snow has been falling consistently with large amounts of lake-effect snowfall being reported all over the area. Parts of Western New York, including Erie County, have really been hit hard with snow since around 7 pm on Friday, November 17, 2022, with 20 inches, or more, of snow being reported in some areas.
13 WHAM

Snow for some, wind for all Saturday night

Saturday 11/19/22 — The big story has been intense lake effect snow across Western New York with many towns near Buffalo seeing more than five feet of snow since Thursday night. The snow band has parked north of Buffalo through much of Saturday afternoon, but will shift to the south rapidly in the evening and overnight before parking once again over some of the south towns, where four to nine additional inches of snow could fall through Sunday.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Updated Snow Predictions For Winter Storm In Buffalo

Snow is already here in Western New York and we are gearing up for a major snow event over the next couple of days. Since Monday, the forecast models have given out several different amounts of snow predictions but as we get closer to the actual snow event, those numbers have become more consistent.
nbcboston.com

Lake Effect Snow Blasting Buffalo Area: So What Is It, Exactly?

Eden and Williamstown, New York, have received over two feet of snow just in the last 24 hours. Hamburg, New York, has reports of 24 inches up to now, and Buffalo follows right behind. With snow forecasted to last through Sunday, our snow totals will likely add up to more...
