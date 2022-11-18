What’s the Best Time of Day To Eat Probiotic-Rich Foods (Or Take Probiotic Supplements) To Maximize Gut Benefits?

Read full article on original website
This Is The Best Morning Yogurt For Weight Loss Over 40, Nutritionists Say
When working towards losing weight, starting off your day with a high-protein and gut-healthy breakfast is key for lasting energy and a faster metabolism. With that said, we reached out to registered nutritionists and other health experts to learn more about the best yogurt for weight loss, especially if aging healthily is your goal. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet and Shavonne Morrison, MS, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Atlas Tea Club.
Best Time to Take Probiotics, Best Time of Day for Taking Probiotic Supplements
It's best to take probiotics on an empty stomach, so you need to time your dose accordingly. Ideally, you should try to take your supplement at least three hours after your last meal and no less than half an hour before your next one. Not surprisingly, most people find the...
Dietitians Say These Are The 4 Worst Foods For Gut Health—They Slow Your Metabolism
This article has been updated since its original publish date to include more expert insight. Often not spoken of in correlation with weight loss, taking care of your gut health is actually essential for improving your overall wellness, eliminating bloating, and even speeding up your metabolism. Just as some foods, like fiber, can help to improve digestion and promote a balanced gut, other foods may have the inverse effect and cause discomfort, weight gain, and a decreased ability to burn through food as fuel.
Foods to eat and avoid with vitiligo
Vitiligo is an autoimmune condition in which the immune system attacks pigment cells in the skin. This causes inflammation that damages the cells, leading to loss of skin color. To treat vitiligo, a dermatologist may recommend:. medication. light therapy. surgery. They may also recommend lifestyle strategies to manage the condition,...
Are Carrots Keto-Friendly? A Nutritionist Breaks It Down
The keto diet can get confusing when it comes to which foods you can eat and will keep you in ketosis. It requires you to have a good understanding of what are carbs, proteins, and fat are to help you stay within the diet's parameters for macronutrients. And while you may assume that all veggies would be allowed on the keto diet (because, hello, vegetables!), not all are actually ideal picks on keto.
What Supplements Make Your Blood Pressure Go Down Naturally?
What is high blood pressure, and why does it matter?. Are you considering using supplements to lower blood pressure? High blood pressure (hypertension) is a very common ailment among American adults. According to the CDC, 47% of the adult population in the U.S. struggles with this condition — and many people don’t even know it. Many others aren’t managing their condition as well as they could be.
Doctors Say You Should Avoid These 4 Popular Supplements—and Take These Ones Instead
When it comes to supplements, it can be hard to tell the difference between ones that live up to the hype from ones that are overrated. While vitamins and minerals are crucial to our overall well-being, taking them in the form of supplements may cause health issues, especially if you are combining too many.
4 Ways Your Body Is Telling You That You’re Taking Too Much Melatonin
Melatonin, a.k.a. the sleepy hormone, is produced naturally by the body and—you guessed it—plays a major role in sleep. “The release of natural melatonin in your body is linked to the time of day, but it typically increases when it’s dark and decreases during periods of more light,” says Melissa Rifkin, MS, RDN, CDN.
Statins vs. supplements: New study finds one is 'vastly superior' to cut cholesterol
If you were prescribed medicine to lower your risk of a heart attack or stroke, would you take it?. Millions of Americans are prescribed statins such as Lipitor, Crestor or generic formulations to lower their cholesterol. But lots of people are hesitant to start the medication. Some people fret over...
‘I’m a Sleep Specialist, and These Are the 4 Best Sleep-Boosting Drinks To Sip Before Bed—And Throughout the Day’
Though you might be in the habit of eating a couple of melatonin gummies before bedtime with the hopes of getting a good night’s rest, know that they are far from the only thing you can consume for better sleep. In fact, according to two leading sleep experts, what you eat and sip on throughout the day plays a critical role in the quality of your shuteye. To help with restless nights, these sleep specialists shared four of the best rest-inducing drinks (and the last one might really surprise you). Plus, they unveil the beverages you should avoid drinking before going to bed that can disrupt the quality of your sleep throughout the night.
Best Supplements for Dog Allergies
As many as 20% of dogs will develop allergies during their lifetime. Itchy skin is the most common symptom of dog allergies, but some dogs can also experience hives, hot spots, swelling of the face, lips, eyelids, or ears, sneezing, and red, inflamed skin. If your pooch is among those that are affected by these symptoms, supplements for dog allergies can really make their life easier.
6 Delicious, Digestion-Boosting Thanksgiving Recipes You Can Make Ahead of Time
Navigating Thanksgiving when you have gut issues can really be the nightmare before Christmas. Between all of the pie, turkey, and holiday foods to nosh on (that you’re not accustomed to eating on a regular basis), your gut can feel totally out of sorts by the time you’re opening presents come December.
6 Gentle Probiotic Facial Cleansers To Support Your Skin’s Microbiome During the Harsh Days of Winter
Your cleanser needs to walk a fine line. It's tasked with cleaning your skin, but has to do so without stripping it of moisture and key nutrients. Over-cleansing is one of the easiest ways to wreck your moisture barrier and throw off your microbiome—aka the ecosystem of good bacteria that lives on the surface of your skin and keeps it functioning properly—so securing a face wash that's gentle yet effective is key. Even better? Using one that includes probiotics, prebiotics, or postbiotics that balance your microbiome, keeping your skin healthy and strong.
‘I’m a Vascular Doctor, and These Are the 10 Best Compression Socks for Travel’
It's officially one of the busiest times of year to travel. Not only are we looking at long flights and road trips—but also long wait times and layovers, too. Basically, if you plan on traveling soon, be prepared to sit. A lot. If you're just settling back into a life on the road (or in the air), we highly recommend you gear yourself with flight essentials to make life more comfortable, like your neck pillow, a book, and comfortable shoes. But perhaps the most important (yet forgotten) travel must-have of all: compression socks.
Hate Putting On Body Lotion? Here Are 3 Ways To Keep Your Skin Moisturized Without It
My name is Kara Jillian Brown, and I hate putting on body lotion. Typically, it's something I do when I have to, like throwing some lotion on my arms and legs before I go outside while wearing a dress. But if I'm just chilling at home, chances are my legs are so ashy I could start a fire. I know this isn't good for my skin, but since I'm in my 20s, I don't really notice any long-term effects. As I get older, though, I know that my skin will get drier and drier, and having a moisture routine is key to having healthy, radiant skin.
It’s Simple: Snacking on Almonds Boosts Gut Health
Eating a handful of almonds a day substantially boosts the production of butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid that promotes gut health. A team of scientists from King’s College London investigated the impact of consuming whole and ground almonds on the composition of gut microbes. The study was published recently in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. It was funded by the Almond Board of California.
Is Pre-Workout Enough Energy To Consume, Uh, Before a Workout?
Truth: Sometimes boppin’ beats and a big, audacious fitness goal aren't enough to get you hype for your workout. Some days you need a little extra something-something to hit the gym and hit it with intensity. Could a pre-workout supplement—like those littering your FitTok and Fitstagram feeds—be just that thing to infuse your training with a little fire?
‘I’m a Barista, and This Is the Only Coffee Machine I’ll Brew With at Home’
Being a regular at your favorite coffee shop may well give you joy, but brewing a cup at home can sometimes be the comforting ritual you need to start the day off right—especially if you have the right equipment to make sure it's café-quality. So, how can you achieve that coffee shop-style brew from the comfort of your home? According to a barista, it all has to do with the way you brew it. According to Kyle Stillman, owner of Sociology Coffee Bar, a Bellwether roaster in Folsom, California, it's important to use the best at-home coffee machine if you want to enjoy the best possible at-home coffee.
‘I’m a Pain-Management Specialist, and Here’s What Pain Tolerance Really Means’
So much of the popular discourse around pain focuses on the benefits of being able to push through it: “Beauty is pain!” “No pain, no gain!” But while there's value in developing the kind of perseverance that these phrases imply, the level of pain you can tolerate isn’t just about the amount of mental toughness you can muster.
This Portable Squatty Potty Is a Life-Saver for Holiday Travel and Being Away From Your Regular Bathroom Routine
We’ve never been ones to shy away from talking about poop. From tips on relieving constipation and the best foods to keep you regular, to investigating what the color of your stool really means, we’ll stop at nothing to help your potty break go as smoothly as possible (no pun intended). Which is why we absolutely had to share our latest-and-greatest toilet-time essential, guaranteed to give you a great poop wherever you go. Meet the Travel Porta Squatty ($30), the foldable, compact version of the original Squatty Potty that's going to be your bowels' saving grace when you head home for the holidays.
