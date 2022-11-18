Read full article on original website
Murder-accused son of billionaire ‘leading isolated life in Yemen’
The son of a billionaire suspected of murdering a Norwegian student in London is stuck leading an isolated life in Yemen after fleeing the UK, a relative has claimed.Farouk Abdulhak is accused of the rape and murder of Martine Vik Magnussen, 23, in Mayfair in March 2008.He fled to Yemen via Egypt in the hours after her death and despite efforts by Martine’s family and the UK and Norwegian authorities has not returned to Britain to face the charges.An anonymous family member has told a new documentary on Discovery+ that he mostly remains at home under guard and has few...
Covid conspiracy theorist planned to ‘topple government’ with attacks on phone masts and M1, court hears
A conspiracy theorist planned to “topple the British government” with a series of coordinated attacks on phone masts, communications networks and motorways, a court has heard.Oliver Lewin, 38, is accused of trying to recruit like-minded people across the country for the operation in 2021.Birmingham Crown Court heard that he wanted to “topple the government” because he believed it was dominated by a Jewish elite who took orders from Israel, and thought the Covid pandemic was causing a “Chinese communist system” to emerge.Mr Lewin allegedly wrote online that Jewish people were “running the show” and claimed they wanted white people to...
Martyn's Law: PM urged not to delay venue security bill
Senior police officers have written to the Prime Minister about the delay in introducing a security law in the wake of the Manchester Arena bombing. The letter, also signed by relatives of terrorism victims, said a delay in introducing a law to improve security at public venues is "dangerous". Plans...
French holocaust denier arrested in Scotland remanded for extradition hearing
A holocaust denier who has been on the run from French authorities has been remanded in custody following a hearing at a Scottish court.Vincent Reynouard, 53, appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday after being arrested earlier this month in Anstruther, Fife.The Frenchman was convicted under anti-Nazi laws across the Channel, where he was given a four-month jail term in November 2020 and a further six months in January 2021.Appearing before Sheriff Norman McFadyen by video link, Reynouard spoke only to confirm his identity.He listened to proceedings from HMP Edinburgh through a French interpreter.During the five-minute hearing, Andrew Docherty told...
Ex-Army sniper, 30, who was found dead at his home was traumatised after having to shoot someone in Iraq and losing friends in Afghanistan, inquest hears
A young British army veteran who was traumatised after serving in Afghanistan and Iraq was found dead at his home in Lancashire. The body of Ben Riches, 30, was found at his home in Lindel Road, Fleetwood, on April 11 2019, after he had been out with friends, an inquest heard at Preston Coroner's Court yesterday.
Female prison officer, 25, faces jail after admitting smuggling women's underwear and luxury designer clothes to prisoner with whom she was having 'intimate' relationship
A female prison officer faces a 'significant prison sentence' after having admitted to having an 'intimate' relationship with a prisoner and smuggling designer and women's clothing to him. Rachel Martin, 25, became intimate with convicted robber Raymond Abraham while he served a sentence at HMP Guys Marsh, where she worked.
Moment ‘evil’ killer is arrested after decapitating friend and dumping body
Police bodycam footage has revealed the moment an “extremely devious” therapist who murdered and decapitated her Christian friend was arrested at her home. Jemma Mitchell, 38, was found guilty on Thursday of beheading 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong and transporting her body 200 miles in a suitcase to dump it in woodland. The 38-year-old on Friday became the first woman to be sentenced on television in the UK when a judge ruled she must spend at least 34 years behind bars. New CCTV footage released by the Metropolitan Police has now shown the moment the osteopath was arrested at her...
Thousands of Spitfires to be mass produced in the UK
But these new airplanes aren’t for flying. Airfix, which has manufactured model airplane kits since 1952, is launching a new Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IXc model, which will be manufactured in the UK — the first time a main model kit has been produced in the country in over a decade, according to company officials.
Earth, Wind and Fire Star Slapped on Head in Vile Racist Attack
Multi-instrumentalist and composer Morris “Mo” Pleasure was attacked by a 25-year-old local at a nightclub in Aberystwyth, Wales, police say. The attack happened on April 3, while Pleasure was passing through a line to enter the club around 2 a.m. That’s when Hefin Parker allegedly began lobbying “every racist slur under the sun” at the Earth, Wind and Fire member before slapping him on the head, according to Pleasure’s wife, Kedma Macias. Police have classified the attack as a hate crime, and Parker is due to appear in court for the incident on Wednesday. Pleasure, who moved to Aberystwyth a couple of years ago with Macias to start a family, called the experience “deeply upsetting,” though he noted that the people of the seaside town’s support for him throughout this incident “has been overwhelming,” he told the Daily Mail. “My wife and I have a little girl so we feel we have a responsibility to call out racism when we see and hear it,” Pleasure told the outlet, “with the hope that our daughter doesn’t have to come across this type of abuse in her life.”Read it at Daily Mail
‘Evil’ Jemma Mitchell jailed for life on TV for killing and beheading friend
A self-styled healer has become the first woman in England to be handed a life sentence on television after being found guilty of murdering her friend, whose headless body was dumped in Devon.Jemma Mitchell was told she will serve at least 34 years in jail for killing 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong at her London home in June last year.Two weeks after the murder, she drove more than 200 miles to the seaside town of Salcombe in Devon where she left devout Christian Ms Chong’s decapitated and badly decomposed body in woods.The prosecution claimed 38-year-old Mitchell hatched a plan to murder...
Family of teenager left in wheelchair after gang stabbing call for end to knife crime
The family of a teenage knife crime victim who effectively died on the street in Brixton, south London, for nearly an hour have called for an end to knife crime after his two attackers were given life sentences.James Bascoe-Smith was 16 when he was attacked by Leon Rashid and Taiquane Lewis last February and has been left in a wheelchair, with life-changing injuries, after the incident.He was a completely innocent victim of the gang stabbing.“I urge people who carry knives to stop,” Rachel Duncan, James’s aunt, said after the sentencing.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Road blocked in London after three people were stabbed in North LondonTory minister criticises ‘cheek’ of complaints from illegal migrants over conditionsWaving bus passengers stop behind journalist during live report on strike disruption
Man beat girlfriend to death on Christmas Day as she watched TV
A man who beat his girlfriend to death on Christmas Day as she watched TV has been found guilty of manslaughter. Yahya Aboukar, 27, was in a relationship with 29-year-old Kirsty Louise Ashley when he “violently” assaulted her on Christmas Day 2021 as they watched TV in bed. Just before midnight on Boxing Day, police were then called to the address in Earlham Grove, Newham.Inside the property, officers found signs of struggle in Aboukar’s bedroom, including a barbell weight, a claw hammer and clothing all stained with blood.Aboukar had fled officers by jumping out of a bedroom window. He was...
Two hunters accused of manslaughter go on trial in south-west France
Two hunters accused of the manslaughter of a young man mistaken for a boar have gone on trial in the French town of Cahors in a case that also puts the wider culture and safety of French hunting in the dock. Morgan Keane, 25, died after he was hit in...
‘It’s him’: Lord Lucan hunt continues 48 years after nanny murder
Facial recognition expert claims 87-year-old man in Australia is British peer who disappeared
Snake launches itself at Matt Hancock during ‘House of Horrors’ bushtucker trial on I’m a Celeb
A snake launched itself at Matt Hancock during his fifth consecutive bushtucker trial on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.During the episode on Sunday night, 13 November, the former health secretary took on the ‘House of Horrors’ challenge, in which he had to face two million flies, as well as spiders and snakes as he crawled through a giant doll’s house.At one point, a reptile launched itself at the MP, causing him to flinch.Hancock returned to his campmates with nine out of 11 stars.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Matt Hancock becomes unlikely TikTok star after District line mobbingGovernment rules out search of Matt Hancock’s private emailsHancock promised care home testing against advice, officials claim
A TikTok star is accused of killing 2 men to keep an affair between one of them and her mom a secret
Mahek Bukhari has been accused of murdering Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin and Saqib Hussain by running their car off the road.
‘Bully’ jailed for 32 years for murdering woman and burying body in forest
A “bully” who claimed he accidentally killed his ex-girlfriend when throwing an axe has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 32 years for her murder.The family of 33-year-old Katie Kenyon appealed for others with concerns about controlling relationships to contact police following the sentencing of her killer Andrew Burfield, 51, who murdered and buried the mother-of-two in the Forest of Bowland, Lancashire, on April 22.In a statement read outside Preston Crown Court on Thursday, Detective Chief Inspector Allen Davies said: “Mr Burfield is a bully and controlled Katie throughout the relationship. She expressed concern throughout that relationship...
Shocking moment gang of men jump out of a BMW on the busy A55 through North Wales and launch attack on white van driver
Dramatic video footage has captured the 'astonishing' moment a group in a BMW chase a van along the A55 before attacking the vehicle. The group threw items at the van, blocked its path and even got out in the middle of the busy carriageway to kick the vehicle. The shocking...
Murder probe launched in Coventry after man found dead in car
A murder investigation has begun after a man was found dead in a car in Coventry. Officers were alerted to the discovery by paramedics on The Coppice at about 13:40 GMT on Friday, West Midlands Police said. The man is believed to be in his 30s. The area has been...
Britain’s ‘loneliest house’ goes on sale for reported £10m
Skiddaw House on the market for first time, along with 1,214 hectares of Lake District land – including three mountaintops
