Read full article on original website
Related
Gizmodo
Elizabeth Holmes Asks Judge to Please Be Nice to Her
Elizabeth Holmes and her legal defense team are asking for an 18-month period of house arrest, as opposed to the maximum 80 years of potential jail time the Theranos founder faces. In a memo pleading for leniency, Holmes requested that the court “look beyond that caricature,” of her in the media and “examine Ms. Holmes the human being.”
Former partner of Elizabeth Holmes wins delay in sentencing
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge on Monday granted a three-week delay in the sentencing of Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, the former lover and accomplice of disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, to give probation officers more time to recommend his punishment for engineering a scam tied to Theranos’ blood-testing technology. Balwani, 57, is now scheduled to be sentenced December 7, a postponement from the Nov. 15 date set in July after a jury convicted him on 12 felony counts of a fraud and conspiracy against Theranos investors and patients who relied on the company’s flawed blood tests. The revision means Balwani is now set to be sentenced after Holmes, 38, who is scheduled to find out on Nov. 18 whether she will be sent to prison for her conviction on four counts of investor fraud and conspiracy in a separate trial that concluded before his did. Both Holmes and Balwani are facing up to 20 years in prison.
Elizabeth Holmes, Wife of San Diego Evans Hotels’ Heir, Sentenced to Prison for Theranos Fraud
A California judge sentenced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, wife of San Diego-based Evans Hotels‘ heir William “Billy” Evans, to 11 years and three months in prison for defrauding investors in her now-defunct blood testing startup that was once valued at $9 billion. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila...
“She Should Be Arrested” - USA Citizens React After Elizabeth Holmes Was Allegedly Involved In Fraud
Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos, who gained notoriety for her spectacular rise and fall in Silicon Valley and beyond, is scheduled to receive a sentence on Friday in a federal court in California for cheating investors in her now-defunct blood testing firm.
Elizabeth Holmes Pregnant With 2nd Child As She Prepares To Go To Prison
Elizabeth Holmes may find herself welcoming her second child while serving time behind bars. The Theranos founder, who was sentenced to a 11-year prison sentence for fraud charges on Friday, Nov. 18, is pregnant, according to court documents obtained by The New York Times. After being convicted in January for defrauding investors with her blood-testing startup, Holmes became pregnant, per the outlet.
Prosecutors seek 15 years in prison for Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in fraud case
The Department of Justice (DOJ) is seeking a 15-year prison sentence in addition to fines against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes after she was convicted of wire fraud and conspiracy earlier this year. A court filing from the DOJ asked U.S. District Judge Edward Davila to sentence the former entrepreneur to...
Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11 years, will begin sentence in April, 2023
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced to 135 months in prison on Friday — approximately 11 years — but will not begin serving her sentence until April, 27, 2023. The former Theranos CEO has already been convicted on four counts of wire fraud and conspiracy. Holmes’ defense had asked for 18 months […]
CNBC
Judge denies disgraced former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' motion for new trial
A federal judge denied Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' motion for a new trial Monday, according to a court filing. Jurors convicted Holmes of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and three counts of wire fraud against specific investors. A federal judge denied Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' motion for...
Elizabeth Holmes Was Just Sentenced to More Than 11 Years Behind Bars For Fraud—Here’s When She’ll Go to Prison
After the release of The Dropout on Hulu, fans of the series are wondering where Elizabeth Holmes is now following the events of the show. Is the disgraced Theranos founder in prison? Holmes, a Stanford University dropout, launched the biomedical business Theranos—a combination of the words “therapy” and “diagnosis”—in 2003 when she was just 19 years old. Her dream was to transform the healthcare industry by developing an at-home device that could test for a variety of diseases and ailments using only a prick of blood, instead of requiring needles and countless vials for testing. To bring her vision to life, Holmes...
Judge Denies Elizabeth Holmes' Bid For New Trial, Schedules Sentencing
Holmes' lawyers had argued that a prosecution witness' effort to make personal amends did not amount to grounds to declare a mistrial, and scheduled her sentencing for Nov. 18. A federal judge rejected a bid for a new trial for disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes after concluding a key prosecution...
Elizabeth Holmes Asks For 18 Months Home Stay Instead of Jail After the Former Theranos CEO Was Convicted of Fraud
The filing argued the "real" Holmes has been obscured by "media vitriol."
Comments / 0