Philadelphia, PA

Eagles announce uniform combination for road matchup vs. Colts in Week 11

By Glenn Erby
 2 days ago
The Eagles have announced their uniform combination for Sunday’s matchup against the Colts, rolling out the midnight green pants to pair with their road white jerseys.

Fans are still one week away from the Eagles unveiling an alternate uniform combination for the first time this season.

The league and team announced that Philadelphia would wear the all-black combination three times during their late-season run, including Christmas Eve at Dallas.

