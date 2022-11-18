Auburn's offensive keys to beating Western Kentucky

Todd Van Emst/Auburn Tigers

For the final time this season, the Auburn Tigers will play a football game in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Auburn (4-6, 2-5 SEC) is set to host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Saturday at 3 p.m. in their final home game of the season. The game will be on the SEC Network and Auburn has to win to keep their bowl hopes alive.

The Tigers are one-score favorites and will be tested by a Hilltopper offense that has one of the best passing attacks in the country.

While the defense will have to step up, the offense will also need to play well to lessen the burden on the defense, here is how they can do just that Saturday afternoon.

Get Tank Bigsby going

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been true every week of the season but Auburn’s offense needs Bigsby to have a good game if they are going to have a successful day. He delivered last week against Texas A&M, rushing for 121 yards on 23 carries.

The Tigers are not able to consistently throw the ball and it will be up to Bigsby to get the job done against a defense that knows what is coming.

Protect the ball

Todd Van Emst/Auburn Tigers

Auburn will have to do a better job of protecting the ball than they did last week. The Hilltoppers lead the country in forced turnovers with 30 and have picked off opposing quarterbacks 17 times. This is a bad matchup for Auburn, whose 20 turnovers are the 12th most in the country.

Losing the turnover battle is a great way for a more talented team to be upset by the underdog and Auburn can not afford to do that Saturday in Jordan-Hare.

Maximize their pass attmepts

Zach Bland/AU Athletics

Look, Auburn is not a passing team and that is not going to change this late in the season. However, when everyone knows you like to run the ball that can create some opportunities to surprise them with some big gains through the air.

Ja’Varrius Johnson is averaging 18.5 yards per reception but has just 24 receptions on the season. Against a defense that will surely be selling out to stop the running game, the Tigers need to dial up some deep shots through the air.

No three-and-outs

Todd Van Emst/Auburn Tigers

Auburn’s offense needs to do its part to help the defense out against a dangerous Western Kentucky offense. The Hilltoppers love to play fast and wear down an opposing defense. One way to counter this is if the opposing offense can sustain drives to let the defensive players catch their breath.

If Auburn has too many three-and-outs it will make it even harder on a defense that lacks depth and will be put to the test.

Take advantage of your opportunities

Austin Perryman/Auburn Tigers

Auburn’s offense is not going to consistently drive 70 or more yards and score touchdowns. Because of that, they have to take advantage of scoring changes when they are given them.

This will start with Auburn scoring touchdowns off of turnovers, and not letting drives stall when they cross the 50-yard line.