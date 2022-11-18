Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fore! Borger Man Goes on Golf Club-Snatching Crime Spree Through Permian Basin
A Borger man has been arrested on a litany of felony charges (including theft) after an alleged week-long crime spree in the cities of Lubbock, Odessa, and Midland. On November 17, Golf Headquarters of Midland made a post on social media asking the public for help in identifying a "dirtbag that just robbed us of a bunch of golf clubs."
KCBD
Teen indicted, accused of threatening Lubbock ISD middle school student
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury indicted a teen after a video surfaced reportedly threatening a Cavazos Middle School student. 18-year-old Xavier Olivarez is charged with exhibiting a firearm on a campus and terroristic threat against a public servant. However, Lubbock ISD officials say a weapon was never brought onto campus. In a statement, the district said Olivarez was not on campus and was likely across the street when he reportedly posted the video brandishing what witnesses believed to be a firearm.
KCBD
Teen indicted, accused of livestreaming with firearm outside Lubbock ISD middle school
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury indicted a teen accused of livestreaming outside of a Lubbock ISD middle school displaying a firearm. 18-year-old Xavier Olivarez is charged with exhibiting a firearm on a campus and terroristic threat against a public servant. On Nov. 3, officers were called to...
4 Texas Cities Among America's Most Dangerous Places
These cities have high rates of violent crimes.
Texas Tech is Bowl Eligible, But Where Will They Go?
The Big 12 has eight teams currently eligible for the postseason Bowl Extravaganza. That pecking order matters for bowl selections but it also doesn't matter. The Big 12 has automatic tie-ins, but they make exceptions all the time so the third-place team might go to the second-place bowl the second-place might opt for the lower tier to go to a destination and so on and so forth.
Pedro’s Tamales Opens New Location In Lubbock, More Expansion To Come
What the perfect time for the holidays, a new Pedro's Tamales is now open in the Lubbock area. Back in July, Chad told us about a new location coming to the area and their expansion plans, well one step has now been completed in Southwest Lubbock. This restaurant has a...
fox34.com
Lubbock teens selling ‘Bless You Bags’ to keep in your car, give to people in need
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This holiday season, three Lubbock teenagers want to make sure everyone on the South Plains feels seen and loved. They’re selling ‘Bless You Bags,’ filled with toiletries, snacks, a water bottle, gloves, a beanie, a bible verse, and a handwritten note. The idea is to keep one or several bags in the car, so that when families see someone in need, they can give one to them.
everythinglubbock.com
Two injured in stabbing incident Tuesday morning near Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday morning around 8:40 a.m., two people were stabbed in the 5200 block of East FM 40, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies said that both people were taken to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Check back for...
Candlelight Memorial In Lubbock For The Victims Of Club Q
5 people were killed in Colorado Springs Saturday night. In an act of hate, a gunman opened fire inside a club in Colorado Springs this past Saturday night. The club was known as an LGBTQ+ hangout. Five people were killed and at least 25 were injured, some critically, before people in the club took the gunman down. Reportedly, this same gunman had threatened to blow the place up before.
everythinglubbock.com
Man stabs another at house party in East Lubbock, dispute over “some money”
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday morning, a victim was stabbed leaving a house party by a suspect who said he owed him $4,000, according to a police report from the Lubbock Police Department. LPD received a call around 12:36 a.m. to Covenant Medical Center (CMC) ER in regard to...
everythinglubbock.com
Restaurants in Lubbock open on Thanksgiving Day
LUBBOCK, Texas— Thanksgiving Day is right around the corner, and you can expect to see a lot of businesses either closed or have limited hours on Thursday, November 24. However, there are some restaurants that you can count on being open if you and your family want to eat out.
everythinglubbock.com
The Farmhouse is locally owned and operated
LUBBOCK, Texas—You may think big pancakes with you think of The Farmhouse restaurant; but they offer full menu for breakfast and lunch. It feels like home when you sit down to eat at The Farmhouse. Plus, they are part of our Lubbock Dining for Charities. Find out more at diningforcharitieslub.com. You can find the hours and two locations at farmhouselbk.com.
Hilarious Lubbock Mattress Store Advertisment Goes Viral
I stumbled across this little gem on Facebook yesterday and it cracked me up. At first, I thought it must be fake, but upon further investigation, I realized that it is in fact, a real advertisement from Mattress By Appointment Lubbock. Check it out below. It just might inspire you...
Could Lubbock See It’s First Snow This Weekend?
It's very likely that Lubbock will see snow this weekend. Current forecast models put us at a 90% chance of snow for Friday and a 40% chance of snow for Saturday. This blast of winter weather is actually set to start on Thanksgiving day with winds spiking and a high of 49 degrees. There is even a slight change of rain turning to snow on Thursday night.
everythinglubbock.com
United Supermarkets, Mrs Baird’s Bread honor 3 Lubbock area Teachers on the Rise for Oct.
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread® announced the October winners of their eleventh annual Teachers On The Rise program. According to a press release from The United Family, the winners were Patrick Villarreal of Centennial Elementary (Lubbock ISD), Kady Gallagher of the Talkington School For Young Women Leaders (Lubbock ISD) and Haley Comer of Tahoka High School (Tahoka ISD).
KCBD
Additional charges of indecency with a child filed against Lubbock DJ
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Once popular Lubbock DJ, Charles Sanchez, now 37, is facing additional charges of indecency with a child since his original indictment in 2019. In October 2019, Sanchez was charged by a grand jury with two counts of indecency with a child, one involving a girl under the age of 14, and another involving a girl under the age of 17.
fox34.com
5 taken to hospital after “faulty gas venting” in Central Lubbock apartment
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Central Lubbock apartment building was evacuated after reports of “the smell of gas” from inside one of the apartments. Lubbock Fire Rescue officials stated there was “faulty gas venting” in the unit. A natural gas heater was turned on and the occupants smelled the odor. However, there was not a leak. The heater was not set up to vent properly out of the apartment, creating the carbon monoxide exposure to the residents.
KCBD
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock County sheriff says expansion is needed as jail nears capacity
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The inmate population at jails across the state, including the Lubbock County Detention Center, is on the rise. Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe said on average, the statewide jail population is typically between 60,000 to 65,000. Rowe said in August, the number grew to 72,000 inmates,...
250 people in Lubbock begin the journey of forming a Hollis Daniels jury
A jury panel of 250 began questioning from prosecutors and the defense team for the capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels for shooting of police officer Floyd East, Jr.
everythinglubbock.com
Health alert issued for increase in respiratory illness in Lubbock County
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department issued a health alert due to an increase in respiratory illness being reported across Lubbock County. Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), flu and cold viruses are higher than usual for this time of year, a press...
