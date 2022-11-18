Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Canadiens
Looking to end a five-game winless streak, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-7-3) are in Quebec on Saturday to take on Martin St. Louis' Montreal Canadiens (8-8-1). Game time at the Bell Centre is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR...
NHL
PHI@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens will face the Philadelphia Flyers during Hockey Fights Cancer night at the Bell Centre on Saturday. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Throughout the month of November, the Canadiens will participate in various fundraising and awareness initiatives to emphasize the courage...
NHL
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Golden Knights
The Edmonton Oilers host the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night in an important early-season Pacific Division meeting. You can watch the game on Sportsnet and Hockey Night in Canada or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630CHED. YOUR GAME-DAY ESSENTIALS. RECENT VIDEOS. BY THE NUMBERS. RECENT BLOGS...
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Flyers Fall 1.9 Seconds Short of Victory
The Philadelphia Flyers saw their winless streak extend to six straight games as they lost via shootout, 5-4 (1-0), to the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on Saturday evening. The Flyers led 2-0, trailed 3-2, and then took a 4-3 lead in the third period. Unfortunately for Philadelphia, the Canadiens tied the game with 1.9 seconds left in regulation and went on to win in the skills competition.
markerzone.com
BUFFALO SABRES MAY HAVE TO FORFEIT TOMORROW'S GAME IF NHL DOESN'T RESCHEDULE
Due to a massive snowstorm rocking Buffalo and Western New York, the NHL is at risk of having to postpone tomorrow's contest between Toronto and the Sabres. The Leafs have said that they've received no word on any contingencies, which could lead to the Sabres forfeiting the game. The game...
NHL
Marner, Maple Leafs hand Sabres eighth straight loss
TORONTO -- Mitchell Marner had two assists to extend his point streak to 12 games, and the Toronto Maple Leafs handed the Buffalo Sabres their eighth consecutive loss with a 5-2 win at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. "We were really good through the neutral zone, we didn't really force too...
NHL
Devils ease past Senators for 12th straight win
OTTAWA -- The New Jersey Devils won their 12th straight game, 5-1 against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday. Yegor Sharangovich and Michael McLeod each had a goal and an assist for New Jersey (15-3-0), which is one win shy of tying its record (13 straight from Feb. 26-March 23, 2001).
Battered Blue Jackets bid for third straight win, host Wings
The Columbus Blue Jackets have been losing players and gaining points. That’s an unusual combination for a team that lost
NHL
Emil Heineman loaned to Leksand IF in the SHL
MONTREAL - The Canadiens loaned forward Emil Heineman to Leksand IF in the SHL on Thursday. Heineman had suited up for 47 games with Leksand IF in 2021-22, collecting 15 goals and 6 assists. The Leksand native hasn't played a regular season game yet this year after suffering a thumb...
NHL
Canadiens rally late, defeat Flyers in shootout
MONTREAL -- Cole Caufield tied it with 1.9 seconds remaining in regulation for the Montreal Canadiens, who rallied for a 5-4 shootout win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Bell Centre on Saturday. Caufield scored his second of the game on a one-timer from the left circle with Jake Allen pulled...
NHL
Malkin's 1,000th Game is a Perfect Night
"Everything is perfect tonight," he said. His teammates, the organization and his family came together to make the road contest that way for Malkin, with his wife Anna and 6-year-old son Nikita traveling there to surprise him. "We all know what Geno means to the city of Pittsburgh and this...
NHL
Tarasov makes 47 saves, Blue Jackets hand Panthers third loss in row
COLUMBUS -- Daniil Tarasov made an NHL career-high 47 saves, and the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Florida Panthers 5-3 at Nationwide Arena on Sunday. Tarasov was making his first NHL start since Oct. 25 after being recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis on Wednesday.
NHL
Red Wings score six in win against Blue Jackets
COLUMBUS -- Filip Hronek had his first two-goal game in the NHL when the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-1 at Nationwide Arena on Saturday. Dylan Larkin had a goal and two assists, Moritz Seider had three assists, and Ville Husso made 27 saves for the Red Wings (9-5-4), who have scored 13 goals in the past two games. They won 7-4 at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.
NHL
LA Kings @ Vancouver Canucks: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Vancouver Canucks:. Where: Rogers Arena (Vancouver, British Columbia) Canucks: 5 - 9 - 3 (13 pts) Kings: 11 - 7 - 1 (23 pts) Kings Notes:. LA Kings forwards have combined for 139 points (56-83=139) this season, the most...
NHL Set for Hockey Fights Cancer Moment of Silence Saturday
The NHL is set to hold a league-wide moment of silence on Saturday to reflect on lives affected by cancer as part of the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative.
NHL
Georgiev making most of opportunity to be No. 1 goalie with Avalanche
WASHINGTON -- Alexandar Georgiev was less concerned about the goalie at the other end of the ice at Capital One Arena on Saturday than he was with the rest of the Washington Capitals. "I don't play against goalies. I play against the team," Georgiev said after making 32 saves in...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kings (11-8-1) at Kraken (9-5-3) | 7 p.m.
A 2-1-1 homestand goes divisional for the next two games, then three more Pacific road matchups to finish out November. It's a chance for four-point swings in the standings. Time: 7:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Long Division. Going into the Kings' game at...
NHL
Benn gets three points to spark Stars past Islanders
DALLAS -- Jamie Benn scored the go-ahead goal and had two assists, helping the Dallas Stars defeat the New York Islanders 5-2 at American Airlines Center on Saturday. "Every time I showed up at work this summer after I took the job, he was the first guy in the gym," Dallas coach Peter DeBoer said of Benn. "He was the first guy at training, he was the first guy trying to get quicker. Nobody put more work in than him coming into this season. I think you get what you put in sometimes. He's playing fantastic."
NHL
NHL Buzz: Oshie, Orlov take 'step in the right direction' for Capitals
Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Forward T.J. Oshie (lower body) and defenseman Dmitry Orlov (lower body) were full participants in the Capitals practice Sunday. Oshie, who has missed the past 12 games, skated at right wing on a line with Sonny Milano and Evgeny Kuznetsov. Orlov, who has missed the past seven games, was paired with Nick Jensen.
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Ducks
The St. Louis Blues took early control on Saturday, getting out to a 4-0 lead and holding on for a 6-2 win in the first of two in a row at home vs. the Anaheim Ducks. After a troublesome 3-8-0 start to the season, the Blues have now won six straight and are looking for a seventh as they host the Ducks again on Monday night.
Comments / 0