In response to the deadly mass shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, the Denver Broncos held a moment of silence before their game against the Las Vegas Raiders."A senseless act of violence took place in Colorado Springs that took the lives of five innocent people and injured many more," an announcer said at the stadium. "There is no place for hate and the Denver Broncos stand with the LGBTQ+ community. Please join us in a moment of silence as we remember the victims and their loved ones."Players, fans, officials and others at the stadium bowed their heads in...

DENVER, CO ・ 14 HOURS AGO