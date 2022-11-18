Read full article on original website
Russell Wilson contributes to Broncos loss with horrible decision
Russell Wilson had one of his best statistical games of the season on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, but the Denver Broncos quarterback still cost his team dearly with a very poor decision late in regulation. The Broncos had a 16-13 lead over the Raiders at the two-minute warning...
Report: Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Gives Up Play-Calling
For weeks now, Denver Broncos fans have been pounding the table for head coach Nathaniel Hackett to relinquish offensive play-calling duties. On the morning of Denver's rematch with the Las Vegas Raiders, Tom Pelissero broke the news that Hackett has done just that, giving the mantle to QBs coach Klint Kubiak.
Broncos vs. Raiders: 5 things Denver fans should know about Las Vegas
Ahead of the Denver Broncos’ game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, we asked Marcus Mosher of Raiders Wire five questions about the Raiders and their showdown with the Broncos this weekend. Check out our questions and Mosher’s answers below. 1. The Raiders insist that they're backing...
Broncos not buying Russell Wilson audible claims
However, it's becoming apparent this is a possible exaggeration. When reporters asked head coach Nathaniel Hackett if Wilson was redesigning his offense, he looked stupefied. "That's news to me," Hackett said in a Thursday news conference. According to Hackett, Wilson uses codewords from Seattle, but he's aware of it, and...
Raiders rally to beat Broncos, 22-16 in overtime
DENVER — They've tried to bring in a new game-managment clock coach to increase the chances of making the right call or the right decision at the right time when the game close. They tried changing the guy who calls the offensive plays in hopes of turning oh-so-close defeat...
One Broncos’ coach makes cruel but obvious statement about the team
One Denver Broncos coach made a statement that may come off as cruel to his team but is very obviously true. That coach is offensive coordinator Justin Outten. The Denver Broncos offense has been probably the worst in the league, which, as I sound like a broken record, is a surprise to everyone.
Mind-boggling Broncos play looks even worse after comments from Raiders QB Derek Carr
The Denver Broncos lost to the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime on Sunday in part because of a mind-boggling decision from quarterback Russell Wilson. On the Broncos’ next-to-last drive in regulation, Wilson inexplicably threw the ball away on third down (after the two-minute warning) which stopped the clock. Wilson...
3 Keys to Broncos Beating Raiders & Hackett Avoiding Firing Squad
After playing nine disheartening games, the Denver Broncos have a chance at earning a morsel of respect by beating their loathed rival, the Las Vegas Raiders. Both teams have significantly underperformed the projections of NFL prognosticators. Even though both teams are careening towards having the worst record in the league....
Melvin Gordon Offers Up Tone-Deaf Response to Raiders Fumble
Melvin Gordon was about as tone-deaf as it gets.
Injury-ravaged Broncos declare 5 players out against Raiders
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The injury-riddled Denver Broncos declared five players out of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, including inside linebacker Jonas Griffith, who aggravated a knee injury at practice on Thursday. Five other players were listed as having a 50-50 shot at playing. Griffith is the...
Nathaniel Hackett makes major change to Broncos' offense
The Denver Broncos have had the worst offense in the NFL this season, and head coach Nathaniel Hackett is making a significant change for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Hackett it giving up playcalling duties, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak will call...
Raiders’ O-Line Is In Trouble With Kolton Miller Out vs. Broncos
The Las Vegas Raiders are floundering this year, currently sitting at 2-7. With their Week 11 matchup against the Denver Broncos now inching closer, the team reports that left tackle Kolton Miller is out. The Raiders released their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game, with Miller heading the list....
Broncos hold moment of silence before Sunday's game
In response to the deadly mass shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, the Denver Broncos held a moment of silence before their game against the Las Vegas Raiders."A senseless act of violence took place in Colorado Springs that took the lives of five innocent people and injured many more," an announcer said at the stadium. "There is no place for hate and the Denver Broncos stand with the LGBTQ+ community. Please join us in a moment of silence as we remember the victims and their loved ones."Players, fans, officials and others at the stadium bowed their heads in...
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos Live Game Updates
Get the latest action with our Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) vs. Denver Broncos (3-6) live game updates thread.
Broncos Coach Gets Baited into Fiery Media Exchange Over PS2
Add Dwayne Stukes to the list of Denver Broncos special teams coordinators over the last half-decade with memorable press-conference remarks. In 2017, it was Brock Olivo who was emphatic of his praise for then fullback Andy Janovich, declaring, “If we had 22 ‘Jano’s,’ we would be alright.”
Washington vs. Colorado updates: Live NCAA Football game scores, results for Saturday
This Saturday, the Colorado Buffaloes are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 41.7 points per contest. Colorado and the Washington Huskies will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Washington will be strutting in after a win while the Buffaloes will be stumbling in from a defeat.
