ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Report: Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Gives Up Play-Calling

For weeks now, Denver Broncos fans have been pounding the table for head coach Nathaniel Hackett to relinquish offensive play-calling duties. On the morning of Denver's rematch with the Las Vegas Raiders, Tom Pelissero broke the news that Hackett has done just that, giving the mantle to QBs coach Klint Kubiak.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Broncos not buying Russell Wilson audible claims

However, it's becoming apparent this is a possible exaggeration. When reporters asked head coach Nathaniel Hackett if Wilson was redesigning his offense, he looked stupefied. "That's news to me," Hackett said in a Thursday news conference. According to Hackett, Wilson uses codewords from Seattle, but he's aware of it, and...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Raiders rally to beat Broncos, 22-16 in overtime

DENVER — They've tried to bring in a new game-managment clock coach to increase the chances of making the right call or the right decision at the right time when the game close. They tried changing the guy who calls the offensive plays in hopes of turning oh-so-close defeat...
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

One Broncos’ coach makes cruel but obvious statement about the team

One Denver Broncos coach made a statement that may come off as cruel to his team but is very obviously true. That coach is offensive coordinator Justin Outten. The Denver Broncos offense has been probably the worst in the league, which, as I sound like a broken record, is a surprise to everyone.
DENVER, CO
Raleigh News & Observer

3 Keys to Broncos Beating Raiders & Hackett Avoiding Firing Squad

After playing nine disheartening games, the Denver Broncos have a chance at earning a morsel of respect by beating their loathed rival, the Las Vegas Raiders. Both teams have significantly underperformed the projections of NFL prognosticators. Even though both teams are careening towards having the worst record in the league....
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Nathaniel Hackett makes major change to Broncos' offense

The Denver Broncos have had the worst offense in the NFL this season, and head coach Nathaniel Hackett is making a significant change for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Hackett it giving up playcalling duties, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak will call...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Raiders’ O-Line Is In Trouble With Kolton Miller Out vs. Broncos

The Las Vegas Raiders are floundering this year, currently sitting at 2-7. With their Week 11 matchup against the Denver Broncos now inching closer, the team reports that left tackle Kolton Miller is out. The Raiders released their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game, with Miller heading the list....
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Broncos hold moment of silence before Sunday's game

In response to the deadly mass shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, the Denver Broncos held a moment of silence before their game against the Las Vegas Raiders."A senseless act of violence took place in Colorado Springs that took the lives of five innocent people and injured many more," an announcer said at the stadium. "There is no place for hate and the Denver Broncos stand with the LGBTQ+ community. Please join us in a moment of silence as we remember the victims and their loved ones."Players, fans, officials and others at the stadium bowed their heads in...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Broncos Coach Gets Baited into Fiery Media Exchange Over PS2

Add Dwayne Stukes to the list of Denver Broncos special teams coordinators over the last half-decade with memorable press-conference remarks. In 2017, it was Brock Olivo who was emphatic of his praise for then fullback Andy Janovich, declaring, “If we had 22 ‘Jano’s,’ we would be alright.”
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Washington vs. Colorado updates: Live NCAA Football game scores, results for Saturday

This Saturday, the Colorado Buffaloes are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 41.7 points per contest. Colorado and the Washington Huskies will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Washington will be strutting in after a win while the Buffaloes will be stumbling in from a defeat.
BOULDER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy