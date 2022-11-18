Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Red Wings Weekly: Jonatan Berggren Has Arrived!
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals
WASHINGTON — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games...
Yardbarker
Impressive Canadiens Have Competition at Bottom of Standings
It’s not a stretch to say the Montreal Canadiens’ 2022-23 season isn’t going as expected, with the Habs in the middle of the standings. Heading in, it was clear the Habs are rebuilding, but an 8-8-1 record to start the season has many suggesting they should do whatever it takes to make the playoffs.
NHL
Caps Open Homestand vs. Avs
After going winless (0-2-1) on a three-game road trip, the Caps return home to start a three-game homestand on Saturday night against the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. The last two games of the homestand are Washington's traditional Thanksgiving Eve (vs. Philadelphia) and Black Friday (vs. Calgary) games. A...
Yardbarker
Sabres Make Low-Risk Move in Claiming Jost
The Buffalo Sabres announced they claimed forward Tyson Jost off waivers on Saturday (Nov. 19). Waiver claims are somewhat of a rarity for them, with their last one coming in October of 2021. With the current rash of injuries at the forward position, and the overall lull in their offense, the claim was a low-risk and potentially high-reward move for them. Jost has not been able to find his footing in the NHL to this point, but he is a former first-round selection and was once a highly touted prospect for the Colorado Avalanche. Coming to Buffalo could provide him with a bigger opportunity and a chance to revive his pro career. For the Sabres, this move could help spark their offense but will ultimately bolster their forward depth more, while risking very little to do so.
NHL
Heika's take: An example of adaptability and instinctive connection
The old duo was back together collecting points, along with seven other players in an incredible team win. The Stars had an odd day Saturday, but they found a way to make the most of it. Scott Wedgewood returned from a back injury, which meant the Stars could call up...
NBC Sports
Avalanche stars come to play in win over Kuemper, Caps
Darcy Kuemper faced the team he helped lead to last season’s Stanley Cup title Saturday as the Colorado Avalanche took on the Capitals in D.C., but the goaltender’s former teammates got the better of him in a 4-0 victory. The Avalanche’s two biggest stars -- center Nathan MacKinnon...
FOX Sports
Avalanche counting on Cale Makar to be marathon man on ice
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — After winning the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenseman and earning playoff MVP honors for leading the Colorado Avalanche to the Stanley Cup, Cale Makar had seemingly reached hockey's peak before his 24th birthday. Turns out he still has a few tricks up the...
NHL
NOTEBOOK: Thursday's win over Sharks 'big' for Red Wings' mental psyche
Trio of prospects making strides in SHL; Red Wings players and alumni set for MotorCity Casino Hotel's annual Red Wings Charity Poker Tournament on Monday. After dropping the first two games on their current four-game road trip, the Detroit Red Wings' 7-4 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday meant more than just two points in the Atlantic Division standings.
