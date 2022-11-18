The Buffalo Sabres announced they claimed forward Tyson Jost off waivers on Saturday (Nov. 19). Waiver claims are somewhat of a rarity for them, with their last one coming in October of 2021. With the current rash of injuries at the forward position, and the overall lull in their offense, the claim was a low-risk and potentially high-reward move for them. Jost has not been able to find his footing in the NHL to this point, but he is a former first-round selection and was once a highly touted prospect for the Colorado Avalanche. Coming to Buffalo could provide him with a bigger opportunity and a chance to revive his pro career. For the Sabres, this move could help spark their offense but will ultimately bolster their forward depth more, while risking very little to do so.

