Building Her Roster? Emily Ratajkowski Hints She's Dating 'Multiple' Men & Women Amid Pete Davidson Romance Rumors

Emily Ratajkowski is not looking to get serious with anyone just yet. The model, who has been grabbing headlines due to her rumored romance with funny man Pete Davidson, shared a TikTok on Thursday, November 17, which made it clear she wants to date "multiple" men and women before settling into a monogamous relationship.

“I would be with multiple men, also some women as well. Everyone’s hot but in an interesting way," Ratajkowski mouthed along to pre-recorded audio as she lounged in the back of a car.

The My Body author's followers could not contain themselves in the comments section, with one user writing, “sis trying to say Pete ain’t the only one." Another commended Ratajkowski on her impressive roster of romances with famous men, penning, “I mean…ur well on ur way! Brad Pitt , some nyc dj, Pete Davidson, in a span of a couple of months lol and that’s just what we know."

Amongst the praise were others who called her out for trying to seek attention . “It’s obviously just another publicity stunt,” one wrote, while another took a shot at the Saturday Night Live alum adding, “He's kinda úgly so it doesn’t really make sense therefore people pay more attention.”

Despite any backlash, Ratajkowski seems to be paying no mind to the haters and enjoying the single life after her four year marriage to Sebastian Bear-Mcclard , with whom she shares 1-year-old son Sylvester Bear-McClard , ended in September.

The Gone Girl star and Davidson were seen getting cozy as the King of Staten Island actor was snapped picking her up from her West Village apartment on Wednesday, November 16, for a night out on the town. The pair was also reportedly seen "holding hands" while out on a date in Brooklyn the prior weekend.

As OK! reported, the comedian isn't the only man Ratajkowski has been spotted with since her marriage ended, as in October, the brunette beauty was photographed making out with DJ Orazio Rispo on the streets of New York after a late night date.

Ratajkowski also sent the rumor mill into overdrive due to her alleged relationship with Pitt prior to her divorce from the Uncut Gems filmmaker being official.