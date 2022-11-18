NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cardinals fire assistant Sean Kugler after Mexico City incident
Sean Kugler, the Cardinals' offensive line coach and run-game coordinator, was fired after an incident in Mexico City, a source told ESPN.
Former Browns quarterback benched for a second time
Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been benched for a second time in Carolina.
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers
Oct 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule reacts in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Houston Texans-Head Coach Lovie Smith Introductory Press Conference
Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith (left) and general manager Nick Caserio (right) speak during the introductory press conference at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Bears QB Justin Fields to have MRI on shoulder
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will have an MRI on his left shoulder Monday, NFL Network reported. He sustained the injury to his non-throwing shoulder on Sunday but played every snap in a 27-24 loss at Atlanta. "The pain right now is pretty bad," Fields said after the game. Fields completed 14 of 21 passes...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur: No Margin for Error
The Green Bay Packers fell to 4-7 after losing to the Tennessee Titans. Coach Matt LaFleur knows the team faces long odds.
NFL: Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons
Nov 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) walks off the field with medical personnel after a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Report: NFLPA claims collusion over guaranteed contracts
The NFL Players Association alleges the league and its teams colluded to keep players from receiving fully guaranteed contracts. In a report published Tuesday, The Athletic said that on Oct. 20, NFL general counsel Jeff Pash sent a confidential memo to team executive leadership notifying them that the NFL had filed the claim. The memo, obtained by The Athletic, includes comments from the NFLPA's filing. The basis centers around quarterback...
Bears QB Justin Fields (shoulder) is OK, maybe, per coach
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is day-to-day with a sore left shoulder and could receive more rest this week. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus wouldn't dismiss the possibility that Fields suffered a season-ending injury. He said the option of further testing is available if Fields hasn't recovered by the time Wednesday's practice begins. Fields underwent an MRI exam to confirm no major damage was sustained to his non-throwing shoulder on...
Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker (ACL) out for season
Tennessee announced Sunday evening that quarterback Hendon Hooker tore the ACL in his left knee in Saturday's loss to South Carolina and was done for the season. Hooker was a Heisman Trophy hopeful after guiding the Volunteers to major wins in the SEC and the No. 1 spot in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. The injury marks the end of Hooker's career, as the former Virginia Tech quarterback was...
Ex-Panthers coach Matt Rhule hopes for 'another chance'
Former Panthers coach Matt Rhule welcomes another chance to coach and knows a few changes he would implement should he get another spin at the wheel. Rhule was fired after starting 1-4 after two-plus seasons and an 11-27 record in Carolina. "It didn't end the way I wanted it to. But I'm proud I never lost the locker room," Rhule said Tuesday in an NFL Network interview. "I'm proud those...
Texas Tech OLB Tyree Wilson to enter 2023 draft
Texas Tech outside linebacker Tyree Wilson said he will pass on his final college season to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. He is a projected first-round draft pick and is done for the season with a foot injury sustained in the Nov. 12 win against Kansas. "I fully intended to finish this season with my brothers on the field, but unfortunately, I broke a bone in my foot and despite...
