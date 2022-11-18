ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders

By Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Gygy_0jFpF9Wd00

Nov 13, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Greeneville Sun

Report: Bears QB Justin Fields to have MRI on shoulder

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will have an MRI on his left shoulder Monday, NFL Network reported. He sustained the injury to his non-throwing shoulder on Sunday but played every snap in a 27-24 loss at Atlanta. "The pain right now is pretty bad," Fields said after the game. Fields completed 14 of 21 passes...
CHICAGO, IL
The Greeneville Sun

Report: NFLPA claims collusion over guaranteed contracts

The NFL Players Association alleges the league and its teams colluded to keep players from receiving fully guaranteed contracts. In a report published Tuesday, The Athletic said that on Oct. 20, NFL general counsel Jeff Pash sent a confidential memo to team executive leadership notifying them that the NFL had filed the claim. The memo, obtained by The Athletic, includes comments from the NFLPA's filing. The basis centers around quarterback...
ARIZONA STATE
The Greeneville Sun

Bears QB Justin Fields (shoulder) is OK, maybe, per coach

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is day-to-day with a sore left shoulder and could receive more rest this week. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus wouldn't dismiss the possibility that Fields suffered a season-ending injury. He said the option of further testing is available if Fields hasn't recovered by the time Wednesday's practice begins. Fields underwent an MRI exam to confirm no major damage was sustained to his non-throwing shoulder on...
CHICAGO, IL
The Greeneville Sun

Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker (ACL) out for season

Tennessee announced Sunday evening that quarterback Hendon Hooker tore the ACL in his left knee in Saturday's loss to South Carolina and was done for the season. Hooker was a Heisman Trophy hopeful after guiding the Volunteers to major wins in the SEC and the No. 1 spot in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. The injury marks the end of Hooker's career, as the former Virginia Tech quarterback was...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Greeneville Sun

Ex-Panthers coach Matt Rhule hopes for 'another chance'

Former Panthers coach Matt Rhule welcomes another chance to coach and knows a few changes he would implement should he get another spin at the wheel. Rhule was fired after starting 1-4 after two-plus seasons and an 11-27 record in Carolina. "It didn't end the way I wanted it to. But I'm proud I never lost the locker room," Rhule said Tuesday in an NFL Network interview. "I'm proud those...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Greeneville Sun

Texas Tech OLB Tyree Wilson to enter 2023 draft

Texas Tech outside linebacker Tyree Wilson said he will pass on his final college season to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. He is a projected first-round draft pick and is done for the season with a foot injury sustained in the Nov. 12 win against Kansas. "I fully intended to finish this season with my brothers on the field, but unfortunately, I broke a bone in my foot and despite...
LUBBOCK, TX
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

381
Followers
3K+
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy