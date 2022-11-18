ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

10TV

Man found guilty of killing ex-girlfriend from Richland County

MANSFIELD, Ohio — A 45-year-old Richland County man who kidnapped and killed his ex-girlfriend last year was found guilty of aggravated murder on Wednesday, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities reported 33-year-old Melinda Davis missing in February 2021. Shelby police took a report that she never arrived at a...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH

