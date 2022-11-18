Read full article on original website
Marion County Sheriff's Office, Marion Police to benefit from violent crime grant
The Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is one of 24 Ohio law enforcement agencies that will benefit from the release of $11.7 million in grant funding to help prevent and investigate incidents of violent crime including domestic violence, gun violence, and human trafficking. MCSO is receiving $502,605.16 to fund resources...
Man found guilty of killing ex-girlfriend from Richland County
MANSFIELD, Ohio — A 45-year-old Richland County man who kidnapped and killed his ex-girlfriend last year was found guilty of aggravated murder on Wednesday, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities reported 33-year-old Melinda Davis missing in February 2021. Shelby police took a report that she never arrived at a...
