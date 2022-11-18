Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
RBM Roundtable: Everton’s 22-23 season - who was good, who wasn’t, what areas to improve
The World Cup is almost underway which means a cessation in hostilities for club football, which provides a welcome break for Everton who went into the break in extremely poor form and desperately needing to hit the ‘Reset’ button. The short tour to Australia is an opportunity for...
SB Nation
Amber Whiteley: Recent Results “Fuel” and “Motivation” for Matches to Come
Amber Whiteley spoke to Liverpoolfc.com ahead of the Reds’ meeting with Brighton on Sunday. The squad as a whole looks in good shape, according to Whiteley, with players returning from injury and recent signings continuing with their own integration:. [We’re] looking good for this weekend. Ceri Holland has made...
Yardbarker
Former Arsenal and Liverpool star to make history if appointed manager of English club
Championship side Wigan are reportedly set to appoint former Premier League star Kolo Toure as their new manager as the Leicester coach is ready to take the next step in his career. Toure has been working as a coach for the last five years alongside Brendan Rodgers at both Celtic...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hibs, Gilmour, Van Bronckhorst, Maeda, Mooy, Brighton, Doyle-Hayes
Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour is open to a move to a European club on loan after struggling for action since joining Brighton & Hove Albion from Chelsea. (Sun on Sunday) Nicolas Raskin is not a Rangers target in the January window, according to his representative, despite reports linking the 21-year-old midfielder with a move to Ibrox with his contract with Standard Liege expiring this summer. (Scottish Sunday Express)
Manchester United could look to use their strong relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes to help them terminate the Portuguese superstar's contract
Manchester United’s strong relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes looks key to the player leaving Old Trafford before the end of the World Cup. United want Ronaldo out after his extraordinary TV interview with Piers Morgan in which he claimed he’d been ‘betrayed’ by the club.
‘So disappointing’: Morgan Freeman fans hurt and angry after actor leads Qatar World Cup opening ceremony
Morgan Freeman is being criticised for performing at the opening ceremony of the Fifa World Cup in Qatar.The 85-year-old actor kicked off the opening ceremony of the football competition on Sunday (20 November) by narrating the opening segment The Calling at Al-Bayt Stadium in Doha.He told the crowd: “We gather here as one big tribe and Earth is the tent we all live in.”This year’s World Cup has been embroiled in controversy due to its host country, Qatar, and the concerns over human rights abuses there.The plight of the migrant workers who helped build Qatar’s infrastructure has been highlighted...
Is Wales vs USA on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup fixture
Wales’ 64-year wait to take part in a World Cup has finally come to an end, with Robert Page’s team set to play USA in Qatar.Wales and USA clash in each nation’s Group B opener, after England and Iran – their other opponents in the pool – go head to head.With England expected by most observers to top the group, the general feeling is that Wales and USA will compete to be the team to follow the Three Lions into the knockout stages.But major tournaments rarely play out that simply, and both of these sides will have the bit...
England vs Iran LIVE: World Cup 2022 build-up as Gareth Southgate decides on England starting 11
England are ready to go. They face Iran in their first encounter of the World Cup 2022 as Gareth Southgate’s men hope to qualify out of Group B.Their recent tournament runs under Southgate have been impressive. They reached the semi-finals of the World Cup four years ago before losing in a penalty shootout to Italy in the final of Euro 2020 – not that we need reminding of that. With a core group of players set to play a part in all three tournaments can this campaign prove to be a long hoped for success or has Southgate’s team...
Yardbarker
Chelsea make U-turn over potential Cristiano Ronaldo transfer raid from Manchester United
Chelsea are reportedly ready to change their stance on Cristiano Ronaldo and try again for a transfer move for the Manchester United forward. The Portugal international has endured a nightmare season with Man Utd, falling out of favour under new manager Erik ten Hag, whilst also criticising the club publicly in an interview with Piers Morgan this week.
BBC
Notts County: Non-league record crowd will 'excite' players, says boss Luke Williams
Notts County boss Luke Williams wants his players to thrive on the "excitement and enthusiasm" generated at Meadow Lane by what will be a non-league record crowd on Saturday. The National League game against Yeovil Town has been declared a sell out, with more than 16,000 tickets sold. It will...
SB Nation
Career Goals For Harvey Elliott? Stay At Liverpool Forever
If you’ve followed Liverpool for any length of time, you’ve no doubt been excited about the occasional youth and/or academy player as they rise through the ranks. The vast majority of these players don’t quite reach the heights that we had all hoped for them, to say the least. Even for the ones that “make it” as a long-term professional top flight footballer, it’s rare that they get their breakthrough and keep their spot at Liverpool Football Club.
BBC
Arsenal aiming to extend record winning run - but how do you beat them?
Venue: Emirates Stadium Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Listen on 5 Sports Extra and follow live text on BBC Sport website and app. Arsenal are already on a record-breaking run in the Women's Super League, and they head into Saturday's match at Emirates Stadium looking to extend that winning streak to 15 matches.
Arsenal 2-3 Manchester United: Women’s Super League – as it happened
Despite taking a first half lead, Manchester United were forced to dig deep and come from behind with two late goals to win a thriller at the Emirates Stadium
Yardbarker
Former Man United manager admits missing out on Liverpool star
Louis van Gaal has revealed he wanted to sign former Liverpool ace Sadio Mane whilst in charge of Manchester United. The Senegal star ended up at United’s long-term rivals Liverpool, though, and he proved to be a significant loss. In his time on Merseyside, he netted 120 goals and contributed 48 assists in all competitions.
BBC
Francis Joseph: Former Wimbledon and Brentford striker dies aged 62
Former Brentford and Wimbledon striker Francis Joseph has died at the age of 62. He was the first black player to represent Wimbledon and he scored on his debut against Darlington in 1980. Francis was voted Player of the Year after his maiden season at Wimbledon and went on to...
‘Very frustrated’: England and Wales back down over OneLove armband
England, Wales and five other European nations have confirmed they will not wear the OneLove armband at the World Cup after a warning from Fifa
SkySports
Barclays Women's Championship: Birmingham City name 16-year-old Layla Banaras in squad to play league leaders Bristol City
Birmingham City Women's starlet Layla Banaras has been named in the squad for the trip to play league leaders Bristol City, aged just 16. Banaras scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win for the Development Squad against Liverpool at the end of last month and has been training regularly with the first-team squad this season.
Ronaldo says row with Man Utd 'won't shake' Portugal team
Cristiano Ronaldo insisted Monday that his explosive row with Manchester United would not impact Portugal's chances at the World Cup as they prepare for their opening match in Qatar with Ghana. The next player who comes here, you don't have to ask about that, don't talk about me, you don't have to talk about Cristiano Ronaldo... help them out, ask them about the World Cup."
Women’s Super League: Chelsea ease past Tottenham as Emma Hayes returns to Blues dugout
Sam Kerr’s first-half strike helped Chelsea to a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Tottenham at Stamford Bridge and lifted the Blues back to the top of the Women’s Super League table.Spurs started brightly but the Blues took full control in front of 38,350 supporters.Erin Cuthbert doubled the hosts’ lead before Guro Reiten scored from the spot ahead of the break in Emma Hayes’ first match back in the dugout following her emergency hysterectomy last month.The strike extended Kerr’s scoring streak against Spurs to six goals in five matches as defending champions Chelsea moved three points clear of second-placed Arsenal.The visitors controlled...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Gary Lineker in Qatar to 'report, not support' controversial tournament
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Gary Lineker says he is in Qatar to "report, not...
Comments / 0