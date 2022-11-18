ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

Amber Whiteley: Recent Results “Fuel” and “Motivation” for Matches to Come

Amber Whiteley spoke to Liverpoolfc.com ahead of the Reds’ meeting with Brighton on Sunday. The squad as a whole looks in good shape, according to Whiteley, with players returning from injury and recent signings continuing with their own integration:. [We’re] looking good for this weekend. Ceri Holland has made...
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hibs, Gilmour, Van Bronckhorst, Maeda, Mooy, Brighton, Doyle-Hayes

Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour is open to a move to a European club on loan after struggling for action since joining Brighton & Hove Albion from Chelsea. (Sun on Sunday) Nicolas Raskin is not a Rangers target in the January window, according to his representative, despite reports linking the 21-year-old midfielder with a move to Ibrox with his contract with Standard Liege expiring this summer. (Scottish Sunday Express)
The Independent

‘So disappointing’: Morgan Freeman fans hurt and angry after actor leads Qatar World Cup opening ceremony

Morgan Freeman is being criticised for performing at the opening ceremony of the Fifa World Cup in Qatar.The 85-year-old actor kicked off the opening ceremony of the football competition on Sunday (20 November) by narrating the opening segment The Calling at Al-Bayt Stadium in Doha.He told the crowd: “We gather here as one big tribe and Earth is the tent we all live in.”This year’s World Cup has been embroiled in controversy due to its host country, Qatar, and the concerns over human rights abuses there.The plight of the migrant workers who helped build Qatar’s infrastructure has been highlighted...
The Independent

Is Wales vs USA on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup fixture

Wales’ 64-year wait to take part in a World Cup has finally come to an end, with Robert Page’s team set to play USA in Qatar.Wales and USA clash in each nation’s Group B opener, after England and Iran – their other opponents in the pool – go head to head.With England expected by most observers to top the group, the general feeling is that Wales and USA will compete to be the team to follow the Three Lions into the knockout stages.But major tournaments rarely play out that simply, and both of these sides will have the bit...
The Independent

England vs Iran LIVE: World Cup 2022 build-up as Gareth Southgate decides on England starting 11

England are ready to go. They face Iran in their first encounter of the World Cup 2022 as Gareth Southgate’s men hope to qualify out of Group B.Their recent tournament runs under Southgate have been impressive. They reached the semi-finals of the World Cup four years ago before losing in a penalty shootout to Italy in the final of Euro 2020 – not that we need reminding of that. With a core group of players set to play a part in all three tournaments can this campaign prove to be a long hoped for success or has Southgate’s team...
Yardbarker

Chelsea make U-turn over potential Cristiano Ronaldo transfer raid from Manchester United

Chelsea are reportedly ready to change their stance on Cristiano Ronaldo and try again for a transfer move for the Manchester United forward. The Portugal international has endured a nightmare season with Man Utd, falling out of favour under new manager Erik ten Hag, whilst also criticising the club publicly in an interview with Piers Morgan this week.
SB Nation

Career Goals For Harvey Elliott? Stay At Liverpool Forever

If you’ve followed Liverpool for any length of time, you’ve no doubt been excited about the occasional youth and/or academy player as they rise through the ranks. The vast majority of these players don’t quite reach the heights that we had all hoped for them, to say the least. Even for the ones that “make it” as a long-term professional top flight footballer, it’s rare that they get their breakthrough and keep their spot at Liverpool Football Club.
BBC

Arsenal aiming to extend record winning run - but how do you beat them?

Venue: Emirates Stadium Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Listen on 5 Sports Extra and follow live text on BBC Sport website and app. Arsenal are already on a record-breaking run in the Women's Super League, and they head into Saturday's match at Emirates Stadium looking to extend that winning streak to 15 matches.
Yardbarker

Former Man United manager admits missing out on Liverpool star

Louis van Gaal has revealed he wanted to sign former Liverpool ace Sadio Mane whilst in charge of Manchester United. The Senegal star ended up at United’s long-term rivals Liverpool, though, and he proved to be a significant loss. In his time on Merseyside, he netted 120 goals and contributed 48 assists in all competitions.
BBC

Francis Joseph: Former Wimbledon and Brentford striker dies aged 62

Former Brentford and Wimbledon striker Francis Joseph has died at the age of 62. He was the first black player to represent Wimbledon and he scored on his debut against Darlington in 1980. Francis was voted Player of the Year after his maiden season at Wimbledon and went on to...
AFP

Ronaldo says row with Man Utd 'won't shake' Portugal team

Cristiano Ronaldo insisted Monday that his explosive row with Manchester United would not impact Portugal's chances at the World Cup as they prepare for their opening match in Qatar with Ghana. The next player who comes here, you don't have to ask about that, don't talk about me, you don't have to talk about Cristiano Ronaldo... help them out, ask them about the World Cup."
The Independent

Women’s Super League: Chelsea ease past Tottenham as Emma Hayes returns to Blues dugout

Sam Kerr’s first-half strike helped Chelsea to a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Tottenham at Stamford Bridge and lifted the Blues back to the top of the Women’s Super League table.Spurs started brightly but the Blues took full control in front of 38,350 supporters.Erin Cuthbert doubled the hosts’ lead before Guro Reiten scored from the spot ahead of the break in Emma Hayes’ first match back in the dugout following her emergency hysterectomy last month.The strike extended Kerr’s scoring streak against Spurs to six goals in five matches as defending champions Chelsea moved three points clear of second-placed Arsenal.The visitors controlled...

