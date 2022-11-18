NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers
Oct 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule reacts in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings
Nov 20, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrate a touchdown during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New York Jets at New England Patriots
Nov 20, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) runs under pressure from New England Patriots defensive end Lawrence Guy (93) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Texans, Panthers, Bears top current 2023 NFL Draft order
If the season ended Monday night in Mexico, the Houston Texans would comfortably hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Texans (1-8-1) hold the top pick based on win-loss records through Week 11, ahead of the Carolina Panthers (3-8) and Chicago Bears (3-8). Houston would also pick seventh, a selection owed the Texans as part of the Deshaun Watson trade with the Cleveland Browns (3-7). ...
NFL: Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons
Nov 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs the ball against the Chicago Bears in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Former Browns quarterback benched for a second time
Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been benched for a second time in Carolina.
NFL: Detroit Lions at New York Giants
Nov 20, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) breaks a tackle by Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills
Nov 20, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
NFL roundup: Joe Burrow helps Bengals get revenge vs. Steelers
Joe Burrow threw for four touchdowns on Sunday and the visiting Cincinnati Bengals avenged a Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers with a 37-30 win. Burrow completed 24 of 39 passes for 355 yards and a pair of interceptions. Three of his scoring strikes went to backup running back Samaje Perine, who entered the game for good early in the third quarter after starter Joe Mixon departed with a concussion. Cincinnati (6-4) took the lead for good when Burrow flipped a 1-yard touchdown toss...
49ers-Cardinals in Mexico: Preview, Prop Picks, Prediction
The San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals will meet in Mexico City on Monday night, 17 years after the NFC West rivals clashed in the first regular-season NFL game played outside of the United States. Nearly 90,000 fans are expected at Estadio Azteca, with the 49ers a consensus 10-point favorite. San Francisco (5-4) is seeking a third consecutive win that would vault the team into a first-place tie in the...
NFL: Houston Texans-Head Coach Lovie Smith Introductory Press Conference
Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith (left) and general manager Nick Caserio (right) speak during the introductory press conference at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Kickoff king: Cordarrelle Patterson sets record with ninth TD return
Atlanta Falcons dynamo Cordarrelle Patterson set an NFL record on Sunday after posting his ninth career kickoff return for a touchdown. Patterson caught the ball three yards deep in the end zone and raced up the middle en route to a 103-yard return for a touchdown in the second quarter against the visiting Chicago Bears. Patterson previously shared the NFL record with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington. --Field Level Media
Report: Bears QB Justin Fields to have MRI on shoulder
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will have an MRI on his left shoulder Monday, NFL Network reported. He sustained the injury to his non-throwing shoulder on Sunday but played every snap in a 27-24 loss at Atlanta. "The pain right now is pretty bad," Fields said after the game. Fields completed 14 of 21 passes...
Cowboys set table for East run as Giants come knocking
Winning the NFC East becomes a longshot with a loss on Thanksgiving Day, hiking the stakes for the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. Dallas has won 10 of the past 11 over their rivals, who meet for the second time this season following a 23-16 Cowboys' victory on Sept. 26 at East Rutherford, N.J. The rematch arrives as the Cowboys host a game on Thanksgiving for the 45th consecutive...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur: No Margin for Error
The Green Bay Packers fell to 4-7 after losing to the Tennessee Titans. Coach Matt LaFleur knows the team faces long odds.
Bears QB Justin Fields (shoulder) is OK, maybe, per coach
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is day-to-day with a sore left shoulder and could receive more rest this week. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus wouldn't dismiss the possibility that Fields suffered a season-ending injury. He said the option of further testing is available if Fields hasn't recovered by the time Wednesday's practice begins. Fields underwent an MRI exam to confirm no major damage was sustained to his non-throwing shoulder on...
Lions first-round WR Jameson Williams practices Monday
Rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams took the field for practice with the Detroit Lions on Monday, marking the debut of the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Lions have 21 days to activate Williams from non-football injury list (NFI) to the active roster. Williams, 21, started the season on the NFI list, rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in the College Football Playoff championship game while playing for...
Report: NFLPA claims collusion over guaranteed contracts
The NFL Players Association alleges the league and its teams colluded to keep players from receiving fully guaranteed contracts. In a report published Tuesday, The Athletic said that on Oct. 20, NFL general counsel Jeff Pash sent a confidential memo to team executive leadership notifying them that the NFL had filed the claim. The memo, obtained by The Athletic, includes comments from the NFLPA's filing. The basis centers around quarterback...
Ex-Panthers coach Matt Rhule hopes for 'another chance'
Former Panthers coach Matt Rhule welcomes another chance to coach and knows a few changes he would implement should he get another spin at the wheel. Rhule was fired after starting 1-4 after two-plus seasons and an 11-27 record in Carolina. "It didn't end the way I wanted it to. But I'm proud I never lost the locker room," Rhule said Tuesday in an NFL Network interview. "I'm proud those...
