Fritz Pollard Alliance probing Colts hire of Jeff Saturday
NFL interim coach promotions are not subject to the diversity-driven Rooney Rule, but the Fritz Pollard Alliance formally opened an inquiry into the Indianapolis Colts' decision to replace Frank Reich with former player Jeff Saturday.
"In light of the recent interim head coaching hire in Indianapolis, the FPA has initiated an inquiry with the NFL into whether this hiring process conformed with NFL Hiring Guidelines for naming an interim Head Coach," a statement from the organization said.
