Why do they never seem to get these big bookings right?
Another high cost booking departs relatively early . Boy George was a huge price but as normally with these costly bookings their best days are long gone. I know they have to try and get bookings to cover all ages and demographics but it’s still something i feel they struggle with.
Who really chooses the Couples Choice routine and music
To me it seems obvious that say Fleur and Rose’s CC was chosen by the couples themselves, but I just can’t believe that Carlos and Molly would have thought that their couples choice would go down well. Anyone know for certain how the choice is made. Would be...
Why do you like the couple(s) you support?
People on this forum often ask why certain couples don't receive much public support, so this is the flip side of that - what makes you like the couples you vote for?. For me, my favourite couple are Hamza and Jowita. I like them because Hamza comes across as so genuine and gentle, not really sure what to do with all of the attention he is getting, but keen to learn each dance.
EE - Very impressed by the Amy storyline
Best storyline they've done in years. It’s all a bit shouty from Jack but the girl playing Amy is doing a great job. More screen time for Denise is always welcome. Best storyline they've done in years. Agreed but Scott Maslen is the weak link in this story. Posts:...
Supernatural creator pays tribute to Nicki Aycox following her death aged 47
Supernatural creator Eric Kripke has paid tribute to the show's star Nicki Aycox following her death. Aycox, known to fans of the long-running series for playing the first incarnation of Meg Masters, passed away last week. She was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2020. "Gutted to hear the great #NickiAycox, our...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's underwater scenes were a big challenge for costumes
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's costume designer has spoken of the difficulties in finding materials for the underwater scenes. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ruth E Carter revealed that the most challenging aspect of her work on the Marvel film were the aquatic scenes, with the terrain proving difficult for the costuming team.
Strictly's Maisie Smith and Max George defend their age gap as they discuss romance
Strictly Come Dancing's Maisie Smith and Max George have defended their age gap as they discussed their romance. The duo went official as a couple in September, after they met while taking part in Strictly in 2020 and subsequently both appearing on the show's live tour. While there's a 13-year...
Which campmate do you want to leave next ? 3rd out
Voted for Chris because I can't see what he brings. Sue. She adds nothing and doesn't seem very nice. I think she will survive a bit longer though as the Corrie vote is quite a powerful one. Posts: 12,306. Forum Member. ✭✭. 21/11/22 - 14:47 #5. Boy George. PossiblyDanny wrote:...
I'm a Celebrity's Charlene White shares mistake Ant and Dec made during trial
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'s Charlene White has revealed a mistake that Ant and Dec made during the first task of the series. Before the celebrities made it to the jungle, Jill Scott, Charlene and Babatunde Aléshé took part in The Ledge. They each had to walk along an elongated plank off the top of a skyscraper, and once they reached a wider platform, the plank would be removed.
Best ever Argentine Tango on Strictly?
Just watching lots of them on YouTube and it’s hard to decide as they look very impressive and I’m no dancer. But if I had to pick one it would be Alexandra Burke and Gorka. If you had to pick the best one which would it be?. Posts:...
I'm A Celebrity 2022 - Day 16: Vote off #3 - November 21 - 9.15pm - ITV1
Slightly later start today due to Wales v USA in the World Cup, or could be a little later if the post match interviews over-run Trial tease and First Things First will be posted in due course. Enjoy, complain or both about the 3rd elimination. You know the drill by...
Who do you Want to WIN I'm A Celebrity 2022 ? [8 campmates remaining]
Because the show allows voting for more than one Campmate (5 votes on the App) ,please also vote in the 2nd Fav Poll on this forum. Who do you Want to WIN I'm A Celebrity 2022 ? [8 campmates remaining] 103 votes. Babatunde Aleshe. 4 votes. Boy George. 6%. 7...
Soaps release episodes early for the World Cup
Surprised 🤨 no official announcement from either BBC or ITV on this news. EastEnders episodes are on BBC IPlayer. Emmerdale and Coronation Street also released episodes before their airings on the ITV Hub (or now known as ITVX). I'm sooooo!!! happy I can watch it in my own time...
Kym tested positive for Covid…..
Wondered why she didn't appear on 'Morning Live' yesterday. Think time is up for Ellie, in that case. Sad news for Kym and unlucky timing in her Couples' Choice week as well. Hoping her family aren't affected and that Graz has escaped. (I've asked for the other thread on this...
SEAL Team - Season 6 question
Does anyone know if the sixth season of SEAL Team will air on Sky or is it only going to be on steaming? do Sky not own the rights now? anyone know when it's back? the first two seasons are now available on Paramount+ app on Sky Q box. Also...
Is the bottom two the bottom two?
I’ve seen some debate about this. I’ve always thought the “it might be you” means they had the least votes. Charlene, Scarlett, Sue and Baba were/are all the bookies least favourites to win, and they’re the only ones that have had the “it might be you”. Philip Schofield said today that he thinks the second “it might be you” is random, but I don’t think it is. What do you think?
Power Rangers stars pay tribute to Green Ranger Jason David Frank after he dies, aged 49
Power Rangers stars from across the series have paid tribute to Jason David Frank after his death at the age of 49. The actor first played Tommy Oliver in Mighty Morphin in 1993 and reprised the role in over half a dozen iterations of the franchise, wearing the mantle of Green Ranger, White Ranger, Red Zeo Ranger, Red Turbo Ranger and Black Dino Ranger at various points.
Avatar has returned to Disney+ ahead of The Way of Water's release
It's almost time to experience James Cameron's epic return to Pandora, but for now, fans can revisit the world of Avatar as the movie has returned to Disney+. The box office mega hit original film had been removed from the streaming platform ahead of the highly-anticipated sequel, Avatar: The Way of the Water, landing in cinemas next month. Back in August, the 2009 science-fiction hit disappeared from Disney’s platform across all territories, without any prior warning to subscribers.
Strictly's Dianne Buswell shares sweet tribute to Tyler West after departure
Strictly Come Dancing spoilers follow. Last night's (November 20) Strictly Come Dancing saw Tyler West and Dianne Buswell eliminated from the competition after facing Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu in the dreaded dance-off at Blackpool. Only Anton Du Beke voted to save them. Now, Dianne has shared a touching post...
Neighbours to air hundreds of new episodes after shock return deal
Neighbours spoilers follow. Neighbours' future will be secure for at least two years following its surprise revival, Digital Spy has learned. The popular soap will return to screens next year with a new home for UK viewers on the free streaming service Amazon Freevee. Network Ten will retain the first-run rights for new episodes in Australia.
