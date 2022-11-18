Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
University of Virginia Student Shoots Dead 3 People, 2 Wounded and Runs Away. Police Still SearchingBryan DijkhuizenCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
Related
virginia.edu
UVA Strong Fund to Provide Support in Wake of Tragedy
In the traumatic aftermath of the fatal shootings on Grounds earlier this month comes an initiative to help. The UVA Strong Fund is a University-wide effort administered by the University of Virginia Alumni Association. Inspired by the outpouring of support from UVA alumni, parents and friends, the fund will support victims, survivors, and their families; provide support services for students affected by the tragedy; and honor the lives of those who died on Nov. 13.
WDBJ7.com
Threat placed toward UVA memorial event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia Police Department released an announcement Saturday regarding a threatening email it received regarding the memorial event slated for John Paul Jones Arena to honor the victims of the bus shooting on university grounds November 13. The memorial will continue as planned, and...
WJLA
GALLERY: Memorial run honors victims of UVA shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (7News) — A memorial run was held on Saturday for the three football players killed in a Sunday night shooting on the University of Virginia's campus. The run, hosted by the school's running club, was originally set to happen on Thursday. It was moved to Saturday to be held in conjunction with UVA's annual 4th Year 5K.
wfirnews.com
UVA receives email threat to planned memorial service
The University of Virginia Police Department says UVA received a threatening email today in advance of the planned 3:30 pm memorial service for the three students fatally shot earlier this week. The department says “We are taking all reasonable measures to ensure the safety our our patrons and the security of the facility.”
Watch memorial service for victims of UVA shooting
The three football players will be honored during a memorial service inside John Paul Jones Arena Saturday afternoon.
Augusta Free Press
‘I know how much hurting is going on:’ Warner responds to UVA shootings
Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia held a media press conference Thursday morning and responded to the shooting of three football players at UVA. He spoke on “how many times we have seen these brutal, senseless killings” like at UVA on Sunday night. “I know people around Charlottesville, around...
Bronco Mendenhall, other BYU connections remember the lives of those killed in Virginia shooting
BYU ties share what stood out about D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler and how the Virginia players killed in an on-campus shooting embraced life.
royalexaminer.com
Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA
The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
U.Va. tightens up campus security after threatening emails related to memorial service
The University of Virginia has enhanced campus security after receiving threats to a planned memorial service on Saturday afternoon.
Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., UVA Shooting Suspect, Failed Gun Background Check Last Year
Reports have emerged that the suspect who allegedly killed three University of Virginia football players on Sunday had failed a background check while trying to purchase a gun last year but still managed to buy two firearms this year. The actions were confirmed in a statement by the store's owner, which was released on Thursday. The post Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., UVA Shooting Suspect, Failed Gun Background Check Last Year appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
wpde.com
CCU sends video message of hope to University of Virginia after deadly campus shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Coastal Carolina University is sending another wave of support to students and staff at the University of Virginia. Three football players from their university were shot and killed Sunday night on campus. The Chanticleers were scheduled to play the UVA Cavaliers Saturday but the game...
live5news.com
Family to hold vigil for former Lowcountry football star killed in campus shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - The family of one of the three University of Virginia students killed in a shooting is asking the public to attend a candlelight vigil in his honor. Lavel Davis Jr., a wide receiver with the UVA Cavaliers and a former Woodland High School student, died from...
University of Virginia Shooting | Virginia State Police Investigation
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police (VSP) assumed the primary responsibility for the criminal investigation into the shooting at the University of Virginia on Nov. 13, at the request of the UVA Police Department. Investigators said Christopher Jones Jr., 22, a student, opened fire, killing fellow students Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, and […]
jerryratcliffe.com
Wahoo Nation says farewell to Virginia’s three fallen players with emotional memorial service
Saturdays are for football. Cheering, celebrating, tailgating, second-guessing. It’s when heroes are made. Saturdays were for football until Sunday happened a week ago and our lives were instantly changed. Our world was darkened in tragedy. Saturday we mourned. We didn’t mourn alone. Thousands joined us from sea to shining...
WHSV
Remote Area Medical clinic comes to Augusta Expo Center
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Remote Area Medical clinic wrapped up its weekend providing free medical, vision and dental care to those in the Staunton, Augusta and Charlottesville areas. The clinic was held at the Augusta Expo Center. Care is provided to residents and no form of ID or insurance...
‘F Ya’ll’: UVA Student Recalls Terrifying Moment Shooter Opened Fire on Bus
When University of Virginia pre-med student Ryan Lynch went to see The Ballad of Emmett Till on Sunday with two dozen other students from her African-American Theater class, she noticed one of them sitting by himself during the play.Lynch, a 19-year-old sophomore who transferred to UVA from Hampton University this year, met student-athlete Christopher Jones earlier in the semester at a tryout for a campus fashion show. But both of them got busy, and neither participated. The two reconnected on Sunday’s outing to Washington D.C., about 2.5 hours from the UVA campus in Charlottesville.Following the show, Lynch made sure to...
Virginia State Police take over investigation into UVA shooting
Following days of investigation into the deadly shooting at University of Virginia on Sunday night, Virginia State Police will now be taking over.
Gun shop owner says UVA shooting suspect purchased guns from his store this year, denied twice before
The owner of a Virginia gun shop said Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the shooting suspect on the University of Virginia's campus on Sunday night, legally purchased two guns from their store this year.
fox5dc.com
DC theater UVA victims visited issues heartfelt statement
UVA Shooting: Coach talks about the players who were killed. Hours before tragedy struck the University of Virginia campus this week, the students involved enjoyed a class field trip to a D.C. theater. On Sunday, D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, Michael Hollins Jr., and several of their peers...
Franklin News Post
Charlottesville middle school students stage walkout in protest of gun violence
In the wake of a mass shooting that left three University of Virginia students dead and two injured, about 150 Buford Middle School students walked out of their classes Friday afternoon to protest gun violence. “Police are able to keep people outside of school and hurt people that don’t deserve...
Comments / 0