Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Costco Opening 3 New Stores Next WeekBryan DijkhuizenLake Stevens, WA
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Related
Man shot, killed in homicide in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Police in Tacoma is investigating the city's 40th homicide this year after a man was shot and killed late Monday night. The Tacoma Police Department said officers were called at about 11:30 p.m. Monday to the 2400 block of East M Street for a possible shooting. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound and started life-saving efforts, but he was pronounced dead.
MyNorthwest.com
Assault and robbery at Marysville coffee stand leads to arrest
Marysville Police said Monday that around 8:30 a.m., a man forced his way into a Smokey Point area coffee stand. The suspect assaulted one of the baristas and demanded money. Investigators say after stealing the cash, he took off. Officers from multiple agencies, along with a K-9, searched for him. Marysville PD officers identified the suspect after they’d recently booked him into jail.
Police investigating 3rd homicide within a day in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Police are investigating the third homicide within a day in Tacoma. Details are thin so far, but police said that at 11:31 p.m. on Monday, 911 dispatchers received a call about a possible shooting in the 2400 block of East M Street. Officers arrived to find...
q13fox.com
Police: 2 killed in "murder suicide" in Renton, Washington
Two men are dead following a shooting at "The Landing" in Renton. Investigators say people who saw what happened believe it might have been a murder suicide.
q13fox.com
17-year-old boy injured in West Seattle shooting
SEATTLE - A teenager was injured in a shooting in Seattle's South Delridge neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to Seattle Police, officers were called to Delridge Way SW and SW Trenton St around 2 p.m. to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a teen with a gunshot wound to his thigh.
Series of fatal shootings strike Renton, Tacoma
Tacoma Police have arrested a suspect following a double homicide Monday morning. Officers found two men shot to death on South 80th Street and South Hosmer Street. The victims are between the ages of 35 to 45 years old. “The 28-year-old male will soon be at the Pierce County Jail,...
MyNorthwest.com
Police: 18-year-old Nordstrom employee moved stolen $165K into multiple accounts
Investigators are still trying to find the $165,000 allegedly stolen from Nordstrom stores by an 18-year-old Issaquah woman. According to Lynnwood Police (LPD), the thefts happened over the course of just one month at Nordstrom stores in Lynnwood, Seattle, Tukwila, and even Scottsdale, Ariz. Detective Troy Hammersmith with LPD investigated...
KING-5
BREAKING: Deadly shooting in Tacoma
A man was found shot Monday night near East M St. and Puyallup Ave. in Tacoma. He later died of his wounds. This is the third shooting death in Tacoma in 24 hours.
KOMO News
15-year-old charged in connection to multiple armed robberies in King County
RENTON, Wash. — The 15-year-old arrested in connection to multiple armed robberies has been charged with attempted robbery, as well as other crimes, according to officials. The 15-year-old was charged with attempted robbery, robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to documents released Tuesday from the King County Prosecutor's Office.
Man arrested after assault and robbery of Smokey Point coffee stand
A man was arrested after assaulting a barista and robbing a Smokey Point coffee stand Monday morning, according to the Marysville Police Department. At about 8:30 a.m. Monday, a man forced his way into the Smokey Point coffee stand, where he assaulted a barista and demanded money. After the man...
Man killed in homicide at Des Moines apartment, police say
DES MOINES, Wash. — Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed at a Des Moines apartment late Sunday night. The Des Moines Police Department said officers were called at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday to the Waterview Crossing Apartments at 21800 Pacific Highway South for reports of a man with a gunshot wound.
Arrest made after two men dead of apparent gunshot wounds in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Two men are dead in Tacoma of apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Tacoma Police Department. At about 8 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a 911 call in the 8000 block of South Hosmer Street. The 911 caller told dispatchers they had found a man who...
At least 7 cars reported stolen in Auburn ‘puffing’ incidents
AUBURN, Wash. — Auburn police said since temperatures have dropped this fall, at least seven cars have been stolen in “puffing incidents.”. “Puffing” means the cars were stolen while running and unoccupied, as owners remained inside their homes while the cars warmed up. “We know that it...
Man killed in shooting near Des Moines apartment complex
DES MOINES, Wash. — Des Moines police are investigating a homicide. Detectives say there are two scenes related to the incident. One is where the victim died; the other is where the incident unfolded. At around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the Waterview Crossing Apartments off...
KXL
Washington Police Officer Dies On Duty In Motorcycle Crash
BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) – A suburban Seattle police officer has died after he was hit by a car while riding a motorcycle on duty Monday morning. KING-5 reports 34-year-old Bellevue police Officer Jordan Jackson died Monday afternoon at a hospital from crash-related injuries. The Bellevue Police Department says Jackson was traveling north on Bellevue Way when a car struck his motorcycle.
q13fox.com
17-year-old shot in West Seattle
According to Seattle Police, officers were called to Delridge Way SW and SW Trenton St around 2 p.m. to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a teen with a gunshot wound to his thigh.
KRMG
Police: Washington teen arrested on suspicion of stealing $165,000 at multiple Nordstrom locations
Police: Washington teen arrested on suspicion of stealing $165,000 at multiple Nordstrom locations Detectives believe the incidents occurred over a month at Nordstrom stores in Lynnwood, Seattle, Tukwila and Scottsdale, Arizona. (NCD)
KING-5
Mustang involved in road rage shooting in Renton recovered
The blue Mustang involved in the road rage shooting that injured a 9-year-old boy in Renton has been recovered. It was reported stolen days before the incident.
Ferry staff could have stopped deaths from DUI crash, lawsuit alleges
The families of two people killed by an alleged drunk driver on Whidbey Island have filed a lawsuit in Snohomish County Superior Court against Washington State Ferries, saying ferry crew members could have prevented their deaths. According to the Everett Herald, the lawsuit filed by the families of Sharon Gamble...
capitolhillseattle.com
911 | Police surround 15th Ave 7-Eleven after reported gunpoint hold-up
See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle. 7-Eleven armed robbery attempt: Police surrounded the 15th and Denny 7-Eleven store early Sunday after a...
Comments / 0