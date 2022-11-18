ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KING 5

Man shot, killed in homicide in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Police in Tacoma is investigating the city's 40th homicide this year after a man was shot and killed late Monday night. The Tacoma Police Department said officers were called at about 11:30 p.m. Monday to the 2400 block of East M Street for a possible shooting. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound and started life-saving efforts, but he was pronounced dead.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Assault and robbery at Marysville coffee stand leads to arrest

Marysville Police said Monday that around 8:30 a.m., a man forced his way into a Smokey Point area coffee stand. The suspect assaulted one of the baristas and demanded money. Investigators say after stealing the cash, he took off. Officers from multiple agencies, along with a K-9, searched for him. Marysville PD officers identified the suspect after they’d recently booked him into jail.
MARYSVILLE, WA
q13fox.com

17-year-old boy injured in West Seattle shooting

SEATTLE - A teenager was injured in a shooting in Seattle's South Delridge neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to Seattle Police, officers were called to Delridge Way SW and SW Trenton St around 2 p.m. to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a teen with a gunshot wound to his thigh.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Series of fatal shootings strike Renton, Tacoma

Tacoma Police have arrested a suspect following a double homicide Monday morning. Officers found two men shot to death on South 80th Street and South Hosmer Street. The victims are between the ages of 35 to 45 years old. “The 28-year-old male will soon be at the Pierce County Jail,...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Police: 18-year-old Nordstrom employee moved stolen $165K into multiple accounts

Investigators are still trying to find the $165,000 allegedly stolen from Nordstrom stores by an 18-year-old Issaquah woman. According to Lynnwood Police (LPD), the thefts happened over the course of just one month at Nordstrom stores in Lynnwood, Seattle, Tukwila, and even Scottsdale, Ariz. Detective Troy Hammersmith with LPD investigated...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KING-5

BREAKING: Deadly shooting in Tacoma

A man was found shot Monday night near East M St. and Puyallup Ave. in Tacoma. He later died of his wounds. This is the third shooting death in Tacoma in 24 hours.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

15-year-old charged in connection to multiple armed robberies in King County

RENTON, Wash. — The 15-year-old arrested in connection to multiple armed robberies has been charged with attempted robbery, as well as other crimes, according to officials. The 15-year-old was charged with attempted robbery, robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to documents released Tuesday from the King County Prosecutor's Office.
KING COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Man killed in homicide at Des Moines apartment, police say

DES MOINES, Wash. — Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed at a Des Moines apartment late Sunday night. The Des Moines Police Department said officers were called at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday to the Waterview Crossing Apartments at 21800 Pacific Highway South for reports of a man with a gunshot wound.
DES MOINES, WA
KXL

Washington Police Officer Dies On Duty In Motorcycle Crash

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) – A suburban Seattle police officer has died after he was hit by a car while riding a motorcycle on duty Monday morning. KING-5 reports 34-year-old Bellevue police Officer Jordan Jackson died Monday afternoon at a hospital from crash-related injuries. The Bellevue Police Department says Jackson was traveling north on Bellevue Way when a car struck his motorcycle.
BELLEVUE, WA
q13fox.com

17-year-old shot in West Seattle

According to Seattle Police, officers were called to Delridge Way SW and SW Trenton St around 2 p.m. to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a teen with a gunshot wound to his thigh.
capitolhillseattle.com

911 | Police surround 15th Ave 7-Eleven after reported gunpoint hold-up

See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle. 7-Eleven armed robbery attempt: Police surrounded the 15th and Denny 7-Eleven store early Sunday after a...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy