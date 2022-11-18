ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fedor Emelianenko’s retirement bout vs. Ryan Bader for heavyweight title set for Bellator 290 on CBS

Fedor Emelianenko’s final fight of his legendary career will air on network television in the U.S. Promotional officials confirmed to MMA Fighting on Friday that Emelianenko will face champion Ryan Bader for the heavyweight title at Bellator 290, which takes place Feb. 4 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The bout was first revealed by Bellator broadcast partner CBS Sports.
CBS brings Bellator MMA, Fedor Emelianenko to network TV in February

Bellator MMA is set to make its network television debut on CBS this February with a card that will see the return of mixed martial arts icon Fedor Emelianenko. On Friday morning, the Hollywood Reporter broke the news that the MMA promotion Bellator will make its broadcast TV debut on Feb. 4. The event will air live on CBS, and feature two championship bouts.
Fedor vs Ryan Bader rematch headlines Bellator CBS debut on Feb. 4

Bellator MMA’s network television debut is going to be a big one. Officials today announced that Bellator 290: “Bader vs. Fedor 2” will be the promotion’s first MMA card to air on CBS on Sat., Feb. 4, 2023, after inking a deal with the network to air combat sports events moving forward.
Bellator MMA to make CBS debut with Fedor-Bader showdown

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Bellator mixed martial arts promotion will make its network television debut on CBS with Fedor Emelianenko taking on heavyweight champion Ryan Bader on Feb. 4. Bellator announced the headline bouts Friday for the landmark show, which will be held at the Forum in Inglewood,...
