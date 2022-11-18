Read full article on original website
25-year-old UFC fighter scores incredible 3rd-round knockout with a spinning back kick to her opponent's jaw
Natalia Silva scored the knockout of the night when she beat Tereza Bleda with a spinning back kick to the face.
MMA Fighting
Video: Islambek Baktybek Uulu lands perfectly timed soccer kick knockout to win Octagon heavyweight title
Islambek Baktybek Uulu brought back a taste of Pride to Kazakhstan. In the main event of Octagon 37 in Almaty, Baktybek Uulu captured a heavyweight title with a blistering — and perfectly legal — soccer kick knockout of Vladimir Rudak. Watch the unbelievable finish above. Baktybek Uulu started...
Bellator 288: Usman Nurmagomedov dominates Patricky Freire to win Bellator lightweight championship
Bellator 288: Usman Nurmagomedov defeated Patricky Freire to win the Bellator lightweight championship. Usman Nurmagomedov defeated Patricky Freire via unanimous decision (50–45, 50–44, 50–44), at Bellator 288 on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, live from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL. “Thank you so much, everybody. I don’t...
MMA Fighting
Fedor Emelianenko’s retirement bout vs. Ryan Bader for heavyweight title set for Bellator 290 on CBS
Yardbarker
CBS brings Bellator MMA, Fedor Emelianenko to network TV in February
BBC
Anthony Yarde: Light-heavyweight stops Stefani Koykov in three rounds to secure world title shot in January
Anthony Yarde knocked out Stefani Koykov in three rounds to secure a world title shot against unified light-heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev. Yarde, 31, made short work of the previously unbeaten Koykov, knocking him down with a short uppercut to finish the fight. The win assures Yarde a crack at the...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 65 start time, who is fighting tonight on ESPN+ | Lewis vs. Spivac
*** BREAKING: UFC Vegas 65 headliner, Derrick Lewis, has been hospitalized last-minute — details here. ***. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is back at the Apex later TODAY (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevada, to stage UFC Vegas 65. In the main event, Heavyweight sluggers Derrick Lewis and Sergei Spivac will collide in a hard-hitting affair. Co-headlining the ESPN+-streamed event is a Light Heavyweight showdown between Ion Cutelaba and Kennedy Nzechukwu.
Boxing Scene
Anthony Yarde: When I'm Challenged, It Brings Out The Best In Me
Anthony Yarde is not at all concerned with the threat waiting on the other side of his upcoming fight this weekend. A shot at lineal and unified WBC/IBF/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev awaits Yarde as the WBO mandatory challenger. The fight was due to take place in late October, only for Beterbiev to have to delay the championship clash after not recovering in time from summertime surgery to honor the fight date.
UFC Fight Night: How to watch Lewis vs. Spivac today (11-19-20) | TV, time and odds
UFC fans will get a special treat Saturday (Nov. 19, 2022) when highly-ranked fighters Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis takes on Serghei “Polar Bear” Spivac during another UFC Fight Night from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. The main cards starts at 4 p.m. ET. It...
MMAmania.com
Derrick Lewis vs Serghei Spivac full fight video preview for UFC Vegas 65 main event
Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis and up-and-coming 265-pound bruiser Serghei Spivac will collide in the UFC Vegas 65 main event on ESPN+ TONIGHT (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 65 On ESPN+. HARD-HITTING HEAVYWEIGHT CONTENDERS COLLIDE!...
MMAmania.com
Fedor vs Ryan Bader rematch headlines Bellator CBS debut on Feb. 4
FOX Sports
Bellator MMA to make CBS debut with Fedor-Bader showdown
